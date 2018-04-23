Downhill Photo Report - Sea Otter Classic 2018

Rachel Strait on the steep and dusty S-turn.
Laura Slavin pushing it hard on the flats.
Clare Hamilton trying to keep up with her shadow.
Martha Gill absolutely sending the step-down gap and getting the bronze.
Martha Gill sending it EWS Style.
Jill Kintner on her way to win her second gold at Sea Otter.
Jill Kintner on her way to 1st place.
Anneke Beerten chasing down Kintner and ending up with the silver medal for the second day in a row.
The stoke was high in the crowd.
Sean O'Donnell flying fast down the straight away.
Dry and dusty along the whole track.
The uphill pedal section of the course seemed especially brutal with the warm weather.
Kirt Voreis picking up speed on the straights.
Eliot Jackson carefully scrubbing speed to head into the loose berms.
Isaac Allaire pushing hard through the berm.
Leaning into it despite the loose conditions.
Woodruff Skinner with the best name in the race.
Keegan Wright took 15th on the dusty Sea Otter DH track.
Damon Iwanaga full send on his race run.
Matt Simmonds took seventh place today.
Keep it quick skip over the rocks.
Evander Hughes throws some style coming out of the trees.
Cody Kelley throwing the starts and strips sideways.
Cody Kelley keepin' her flying low on his way to ninth place.
Cody Johnson blasts out of the final berm on the top of the track.
Jubal Davis got cracking and took sixth place.
Josh Carlson on his way to fourth place at the Sea Otter DH.
Curtis Keene found his way into third place.
Jared keeping it low and fast. Graves stood atop the podium for pro men.
