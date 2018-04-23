PHOTOGRAPHY

Downhill Photo Report - Sea Otter Classic 2018

Apr 23, 2018
by Trevor Lyden  

The man with the power Jared Graves takes the win.
Photo Report
Downhill
Sea Otter Classic 2018
Words & Photography by Trevor Lyden and Matthew DeLorme

Rachel Strait on the steep and dusty S turn
Rachel Strait on the steep and dusty S-turn.

Laura Slavin pushing it hard on the flats
Laura Slavin pushing it hard on the flats.

Clare Hamilton trying to keep up with her shadow
Clare Hamilton trying to keep up with her shadow.

Martha Gill absolutely sending the step down gap and getting the bronze
Martha Gill absolutely sending the step-down gap and getting the bronze.

Martha Gill sending it EWS Style.
Martha Gill sending it EWS Style.

Jill Kintner on her way to win number two at Sea Otter.
Jill Kintner on her way to win her second gold at Sea Otter.

Jill Kintner on her way to 1st place
Jill Kintner on her way to 1st place.

Anneke Beerten chasing down Kintner and ending up with the silver medal for the second day in a row
Anneke Beerten chasing down Kintner and ending up with the silver medal for the second day in a row.

The stoke was high in the crowd
The stoke was high in the crowd.

Sean O donnell flying fast down the straight away
Sean O'Donnell flying fast down the straight away.

Dry and dusty throughout the whole track
Dry and dusty along the whole track.

The uphill pedal section of the course seemed especially brutal with the warm weather
The uphill pedal section of the course seemed especially brutal with the warm weather.

Kirt Voreis picking up speed on the straights
Kirt Voreis picking up speed on the straights.

Eliot Jackson carefully scrubbing speed for heading into the loose berms
Eliot Jackson carefully scrubbing speed to head into the loose berms.

Isaac Allaire pushing hard through the berm
Isaac Allaire pushing hard through the berm.

Leaning into it despite the loose conditions
Leaning into it despite the loose conditions.

Woodruff Skinner with the best name in the race
Woodruff Skinner with the best name in the race.

Keegan Wright took 15th on the dusty Sea Otter DH track.
Keegan Wright took 15th on the dusty Sea Otter DH track.

Damon Iwanaga full send on his race run.
Damon Iwanaga full send on his race run.

Matt Simmonds took seventh place today.
Matt Simmonds took seventh place today.

Keep it quick skip over the rocks.
Keep it quick skip over the rocks.

Evander Hughes throws some style coming out of the trees.
Evander Hughes throws some style coming out of the trees.

Cody Kelley throwing the starts and strips sideways
Cody Kelley throwing the starts and strips sideways.

Cody Kelley keepin her flying low on his way to ninth place.
Cody Kelley keepin' her flying low on his way to ninth place.

Cody Johnson blasts out of the final berm on the top of the track.
Cody Johnson blasts out of the final berm on the top of the track.

Jubal Davis got cracking and took sixth place.
Jubal Davis got cracking and took sixth place.

Josh Carlson on his way to fourth place at the Sea Otter DH.
Josh Carlson on his way to fourth place at the Sea Otter DH.

Curtis Keene found his way into third place
Curtis Keene found his way into third place.

Jared keeping it low and fast. Graves stood atop the podium for pro men
Jared keeping it low and fast. Graves stood atop the podium for pro men.

Click here for the full 2018 Sea Otter Downhill results.

MENTIONS: @SeaOtterClassic @trevor12 @mdelorme


Must Read This Week
2019 Specialized Stumpjumper - First Ride
121711 views
The Differences Between the 3 New Specialized Stumpjumpers
78893 views
Qualifying Results: Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
73427 views
Results: Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
71282 views
Spotted: New YT Tues - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
64288 views
Cane Creek's Titanium Enduro Crankset - First Look
62284 views
What's Happened to Claudio's Lošinj Course Preview?
58061 views
Tech Randoms - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
55629 views

5 Comments

  • + 3
 Downhill. Or Enduro? I see no DH bikes there
  • + 1
 You start on top of a hill and ride it down = Downhill
If the course is pedally and not technically, why would you choose a a proper DH rig?
  • + 2
 Except for Damon.
  • + 0
 Peaty was freaking lucky Enduro was not around in times of Canberra World Champs. In a way that, top downhillers didn't really ride those trail bikes that much. He'd get smoked on that V10. Now, I'll just go pour myself a cup of tea, sit down and wait fot the angry mob to knock on my door...
  • + 2
 @WAKIdesigns: barel ride an enduro bike at world champs in Canberra. And peaty beat him.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.039678
Mobile Version of Website