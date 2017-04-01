VIDEOS

Downhill presented by iXS: Video - Crankworx Rotorua 2017

Apr 1, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
The changing face of Crankworx Slopestyle




MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx


Must Read This Week
EWS Round One, Giant Toa Enduro: Results - Crankworx Rotorua 2017
102233 views
What's Going On With Loic Bruni's Brakes? - Crankworx Rotorua
94703 views
Specialized S-Works Enduro 29 - Review
74095 views
Yeti and Norco Factory Racing EWS Rotorua Team Bike Checks
71791 views
4 Facts About Rocky Mountain's Prototype Altitude
60984 views
Wetworx Crash Fest - Video
58591 views
Battle for Rotorua Full Race Highlights - EWS Rotorua 2017
56965 views
30 Second-ish Bike Checks - EWS Rotorua 2017 - Video
56719 views

4 Comments

  • + 3
 What's the secret to going fast on this track?'
'Just don't put on the brakes I think.'

Classic.
  • + 3
 More!
  • + 1
 Yes, we want lots more coverage!
  • + 1
 Was this event not part of a webcast?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.037101
Mobile Version of Website