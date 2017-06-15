VIDEOS

Downhill Course Preview - Crankworx Les Gets 2017

Jun 15, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

The best in the world will be descending on Les Gets to take on this legendary, raw, old-school track. Here's a peek at the course itself.

9 Comments

  • + 6
 Track looks like absolute ear to ear grin factor. Big Grin
  • + 3
 That video makes me want to ride there...

#fallenforthemarketing
  • + 3
 Not a course preview
  • + 2
 Can't even imagine how much faster he'd be going on a 29.
  • + 4
 That's because you can't imagine infinity.
  • + 1
 but it wouldn't look good
  • + 1
 That last sender looks absolutely terrifying
  • + 1
 This place reminds me of Fabian and Earthed every time.
  • + 1
 P2V mon gars !

