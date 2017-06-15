Pinkbike.com
Downhill Course Preview - Crankworx Les Gets 2017
Jun 15, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
The best in the world will be descending on Les Gets to take on this legendary, raw, old-school track. Here's a peek at the course itself.
MENTIONS:
@officialcrankworx
Must Read This Week
Finals Results - Leogang DH World Cup 2017
130948 views
Qualifying Results - Leogang DH World Cup 2017
99711 views
Tech Randoms - Leogang DH World Cup
72009 views
Brandon Semenuk: Simplicity - Video
70925 views
2 Reasons Why Your Disc Brakes Don't Work
69534 views
Öhlins Debuts New Trail/Enduro Forks
67094 views
What's Different? Talking Bike Setup With the Pros - Leogang DH World Cup
60856 views
Fox Float DPX2 Shock - First Ride
60396 views
9 Comments
Score
Time
+ 6
DaveRevell
(39 mins ago)
Track looks like absolute ear to ear grin factor.
[Reply]
+ 3
korev
(34 mins ago)
That video makes me want to ride there...
#fallenforthemarketing
[Reply]
+ 3
kind0fimportant
(9 mins ago)
Not a course preview
[Reply]
+ 2
Chuch
(36 mins ago)
Can't even imagine how much faster he'd be going on a 29.
[Reply]
+ 4
Jvhowube
(17 mins ago)
That's because you can't imagine infinity.
[Reply]
+ 1
icespec
(15 mins ago)
but it wouldn't look good
[Reply]
+ 1
fabdemaere
(5 mins ago)
That last sender looks absolutely terrifying
[Reply]
+ 1
atrokz
(13 mins ago)
This place reminds me of Fabian and Earthed every time.
[Reply]
+ 1
MisterJones
(16 mins ago)
P2V mon gars !
[Reply]
Post a Comment