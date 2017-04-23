Downhill Results - Sea Otter Classic 2017

Apr 23, 2017 at 12:07
Apr 23, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
Downhill Results - Sea Otter Classic 2017

Top 20 Pro Men

Pro Men DH Sea Otter 2017


Pro Women
Pro Women DH results Sea Otter
20 Comments

  • + 32
 You know it's a proper DH course when the winner rides a 120mm Specialized Camber...
  • + 1
 do you have any links for pics of the bike ?
  • + 1
 A few years ago he won it on a Yeti 4X with the seat post at full height. Graves could probably ride a wheelie bin at mach 10.
  • + 1
 @Fix-the-Spade: haha craziness .
  • + 7
 "Bas Von Sternbergen"
  • + 7
 120mm is the new 200mm
  • + 6
 XC is the new DH
  • + 1
 @vikb: tbh that was better than my original comment :-)
  • + 4
 A full 2 seconds on the entire field is a lifetime on this course. Graves was smashing.
  • + 2
 Why does Jill not have a World Cup ride
  • + 1
 Sam Kingshill needs to be on the WC circuit!!!!!!!! That young lady can rip!! I could have sworn I listened to a podcast where Jill liked not being tied down.....doing what she wants when she wants.....
  • + 2
 A dh win with specy camber?????
  • + 2
 Such bollox
  • + 0
 Congrats to Grubby laying about 5 seconds into Gwin! I want to know what happened.
  • + 15
 What do you think happened? It's the most un-dh dh course ever, do you really expect gwin to win it?
  • + 2
 @pimpin-gimp: Where do you think Gwin lost to Graves? In the corners?
  • + 1
 @jclnv: he probably got bored, Graves is shit hot but he knows where his strengths lie, pedalling like a muthatrucker (hence destroying 4x and Enduro, along with select DH tracks) no doubt those 5 secs were in pedalling.
Was Gwin on a jeffsy?
  • + 1
 @pimpin-gimp: Yep looks like Gwin is only good on certain tracks. Not too smooth or Enduro guys beat him and not to rowdy or Hart beats him. He's a great all-rounder though.
  • + 3
 @jclnv: gwin actually dropped a chain
  • + 1
 @SimonBros: Dropped a chain and still placed in the top 10. Animal.

Post a Comment



