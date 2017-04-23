Pinkbike.com
Downhill Results - Sea Otter Classic 2017
Apr 23, 2017 at 12:07
Apr 23, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Downhill Results - Sea Otter Classic 2017
Top 20 Pro Men
Pro Women
20 Comments
Score
Time
+ 32
bashhard
(47 mins ago)
You know it's a proper DH course when the winner rides a 120mm Specialized Camber...
[Reply]
+ 1
dh-bomber
(11 mins ago)
do you have any links for pics of the bike ?
[Reply]
+ 1
Fix-the-Spade
(8 mins ago)
A few years ago he won it on a Yeti 4X with the seat post at full height. Graves could probably ride a wheelie bin at mach 10.
[Reply]
+ 1
dh-bomber
(3 mins ago)
@Fix-the-Spade
: haha craziness .
[Reply]
+ 7
dylancraig6
(17 mins ago)
"Bas Von Sternbergen"
[Reply]
+ 7
preach
(37 mins ago)
120mm is the new 200mm
[Reply]
+ 6
vikb
(34 mins ago)
XC is the new DH
[Reply]
+ 1
preach
(27 mins ago)
@vikb
: tbh that was better than my original comment :-)
[Reply]
+ 4
rewob
(16 mins ago)
A full 2 seconds on the entire field is a lifetime on this course. Graves was smashing.
[Reply]
+ 2
mxmtb
(36 mins ago)
Why does Jill not have a World Cup ride
[Reply]
+ 1
Solidsnake
(13 mins ago)
Sam Kingshill needs to be on the WC circuit!!!!!!!! That young lady can rip!! I could have sworn I listened to a podcast where Jill liked not being tied down.....doing what she wants when she wants.....
[Reply]
+ 2
barbasma
(49 mins ago)
A dh win with specy camber?????
[Reply]
+ 2
theriches09
(35 mins ago)
Such bollox
[Reply]
+ 0
WaterBear
(1 hours ago)
Congrats to Grubby laying about 5 seconds into Gwin! I want to know what happened.
[Reply]
+ 15
pimpin-gimp
(57 mins ago)
What do you think happened? It's the most un-dh dh course ever, do you really expect gwin to win it?
[Reply]
+ 2
jclnv
(33 mins ago)
@pimpin-gimp
: Where do you think Gwin lost to Graves? In the corners?
[Reply]
+ 1
pimpin-gimp
(16 mins ago)
@jclnv
: he probably got bored, Graves is shit hot but he knows where his strengths lie, pedalling like a muthatrucker (hence destroying 4x and Enduro, along with select DH tracks) no doubt those 5 secs were in pedalling.
Was Gwin on a jeffsy?
[Reply]
+ 1
jclnv
(10 mins ago)
@pimpin-gimp
: Yep looks like Gwin is only good on certain tracks. Not too smooth or Enduro guys beat him and not to rowdy or Hart beats him. He's a great all-rounder though.
[Reply]
+ 3
SimonBros
(8 mins ago)
@jclnv
: gwin actually dropped a chain
[Reply]
+ 1
aoneal
Plus
(4 mins ago)
@SimonBros
: Dropped a chain and still placed in the top 10. Animal.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
