Every Downhill World Cup Track of 2019

Maribor makes its return to the World Cup circuit for the first time since 2010. In its 9 years of absence it has been a regular on the IXS circuit and will kick off the European series with a mini-World Cup this weekend that is expected to have most of the top riders in attendance.



This will be the ninth World Cup Maribor has hosted and the track still retains its classic lay out with a mix of bike park sections, deep woods, open piste corners and a fearsome rock garden slap bang in the middle. For the World Cup, the trail team are putting a new kicker on the start straight and will be resurrecting the finish area from the 2010 event.



Length 1.5km

Altitude Change: 387m



Previous Winners:

IXS European Cup, April 2018:

Laurie Greenland, Myriam Nicole

World Cup, May 2010:

Greg Minnaar, Rachel Atherton

