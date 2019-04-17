Every Downhill World Cup Track of 2019

You can now count with the fingers on two hands the number of days until riders put tyres to dirt at round 1 of the 2019 UCI downhill World Cup. This year sees the return of an 8 round series for the first time in a decade and also has three tracks that are either new, or returning after a hiatus, interspersed with some well established classics.
Let's take a look at each of the venues, and what we can expect to see in 2019, the helmet cams are from previous years but we've mentioned any changes we know are coming in the text below.Round 1 - Maribor, Slovenia - April 27/28
Round 2 - Fort William, United Kingdom - June 1/2
Maribor makes its return to the World Cup circuit for the first time since 2010. In its 9 years of absence it has been a regular on the IXS circuit and will kick off the European series with a mini-World Cup this weekend that is expected to have most of the top riders in attendance.
This will be the ninth World Cup Maribor has hosted and the track still retains its classic lay out with a mix of bike park sections, deep woods, open piste corners and a fearsome rock garden slap bang in the middle. For the World Cup, the trail team are putting a new kicker on the start straight and will be resurrecting the finish area from the 2010 event.
Length 1.5km
Altitude Change: 387m
Previous Winners:
IXS European Cup, April 2018:
Laurie Greenland, Myriam Nicole
World Cup, May 2010:
Greg Minnaar, Rachel Atherton
Old Man Bill returns for another year on the World Cup circuit. As fearsome as ever, it's the longest track on this year's circuit. It has provided some classic races over the years from Kovarik's 14 second margin in 2002 right through to Pierron's breakout win last year.
Length 2.8km
Altitude Change 555m
Previous Winners:
World Cup, June 2018
Amaury Pierron, Tahnee Seagrave
We're all well used to the grey, gravel ribbon winding down Aonach Mor but the trail crew in the highlands have been putting in some serious work over the past few years with a new section after the Deer Gate and a couple of fresh woods lines. This year we've been told to expect some new, natural sections, which we're hoping to be the same fresh cut turns through the grass that we saw at the Scottish Champs last September
. There are apparently even bigger plans in store for 2020.Round 3 - Leogang, Austria - June 8/9
Round 4 - Vallnord, Andorra - July 6/7
Leogang is often maligned but it consistently produces some of the highest drama on the circuit with Luca Shaw and Tahnee Seagrave both falling on the wrong side of that line last year.
The Austrian race returns in its usual slot straight after Fort William at the start of June this year. The fresh cut turns at the start of the track were a welcome addition last year and hopefully we see more of the same to shake up this largely bike-parky venue.
Length 2.5km
Altitude Change 469m
Previous Winners:
World Cup, June 2018
Amaury Pierron, Rachel Atherton
Round 5 - Les Gets, France - July 13/14
Contrasts don't get much sharper than Leogang and Vallnord. Comfortably the steepest track on the circuit, Vallnord is a true test of bike handling and will require a totally different mindset.
We aren't expecting many huge changes to the track but it probably doesn't need any anyway.
Length 2.5km
Altitude Change 616m
Previous Winners:
World Cup, July 2018
Loris Vergier, Tahnee Seagrave
Round 6 - Val di Sole, Italy - August 3/4
Les Gets won't be hosting a Crankworx round in 2019 but it does get a World Cup to make up for it. The last World Cup here was in 2002 but perhaps its most iconic race was the 2004 World Champs
that saw Steve Peat hit the dirt within sight of the finish.
We've been told to expect the event to run roughly along the lines of the Crankworx track but with some additions for the World Cup. It has been a universally popular track with the riders but proved to be totally lethal in the wet in 2016. Either way, we're excited for what this classic venue can bring back to the World Cup circuit.
Length 2km
Altitude Change: 550m
Previous Winners
Crankworx Les Gets, June 2018
Troy Brosnan, Rachel Atherton
World Championships, September 2004
Fabien Barel, Vanessa Quin
World Cup, September 2002
Steve Peat, Anne Caroline Chausson
Round 7 - Lenzerheide, Switzerland - August 10/11
A decade has now passed since we first went racing at Val di Sole so it has surely cemented itself as a modern classic of downhill racing. Last year saw Amaury Pierron seal his third consecutive win while Tahnee reignited her own title challenge with a victory snatched in the final few corners.
Length 2.4km
Altitude Change 540m
Previous Winners
World Cup, July 2018
Amaury Pierron, Tahnee Seagrave
Round 8 - Snowshoe, USA - September 7/8
After hosting the World Champs at the end of last year, Lenzerheide returns to the regular circuit in 2019. Its combination of high speeds and an unpredictable surface make it a tough course to master and more of a challenge than its bike park label might suggest.
Rachel Atherton asserted her dominance at the end of last season with a ten second victory, it will be interesting to see if she can produce another storming run here in 2019.
Length 1.75km
Altitude Change 402m
Previous Winners
World Championships, September 2018
Loic Bruni, Rachel Atherton
World Cup, July 2017
Greg Minnaar, Myriam Nicole
The overall titles will be decided at a totally new World Cup venue - Snowshoe Bike Park. The first World Cup on US soil since 2015 will actually close out the season as World Champs will happen the week before in Mont Sainte Anne.
Neko Mulally is helping the team in West Virginia to build the course and told us to expect a similar route to last year's US Champs but built wider to offer more line choice and with the addition of some machine built features for the broadcast.
Length N/A
Altitude Change 457m
Previous Winners
USA Champs, 2018
Neko Mulally, Samantha Soriano
World Cup
N/A
0 Comments
Post a Comment