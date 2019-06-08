RACING

Scrub Gallery: Dragging Bar - Leogang DH World Cup 2019

Jun 8, 2019
by Nathan Hughes  

Scrub Special Edtion Photo Epic
DRAGGING BAR
UCI MTB DH World Championship Presented By Mercedes Benz - Leogang - Austria
Words & Photography by Nathan Hughes, Dave Trumpore & Andy Vathis


While it's true what they say 'no one gets hurt in the air', every racer knows you do tend to lose time floating around up there in the ether. Today during morning practice the step-down was a hive of activity for the photographers as the best in the world leaned their race rigs over, close to the dirt and whispered sweet nothings with their handlebars. So here we have a small gallery dedicated to the art of laying it flat in the name of speed. So, in no particular order, please enjoy.


Laurie Greenland.
Laurie Greenland.

Laurie Greenland.
Laurie Greenland.

Theo Erlangsen.
Theo Erlangsen.

Theo Erlangsen.
Theo Erlangsen.

Jerome Caroli.
Jerome Caroli.

Dakota Norton.
Dakotah Norton.

Dakota Norton.
Dakotah Norton.

Finn Iles from the front part 2
Finn Iles.

Aaron Gwin.
Aaron Gwin.

Forest Riesco.
Forest Riesco.

Hugo Frixtalon.
Hugo Frixtalon.

Hugo Frixtalon.
Hugo Frixtalon.

Wyn Masters.
Wyn Masters.

Matt Walker
Matt Walker

Loris Vergier.
Loris Vergier.

Dakotah Norton from the back part 2
Dakotah Norton.

Luca Shaw.
Luca Shaw.

Mick Hannah.
Mick Hannah.

Alex Marin.
Alex Marin.

Alex Marin
Alex Marin

Hugo Frixtalon
Hugo Frixtalon.

Hugo Frixtalon.
Hugo Frixtalon.

Davide Palazzari
Davide Palazzari

Joe Smith.
Joe Smith.

Gaetan Vige.
Gaetan Vige.

Mitch Ropelato quali run
Mitch Ropelato - quali run.

Stanislav Sehnal.
Stanislav Sehnal.

Kade Edwards
Kade Edwards

Loic Bruni
Loic Bruni

Matthew Walker.
Matthew Walker.

Jackson Frew.
Jackson Frew.

Jack Moir.
Jack Moir.

George Brannigan
George Brannigan

Andreas Kolb.
Andreas Kolb.

Mitch Ropelato.
Mitch Ropelato.

Mitch Ropelato.
Mitch Ropelato.

Finn Iles.
Finn Iles.

Finn Iles rom the back
Finn Iles.


MENTIONS: @natedh9 @davetrumpore @andy9


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2019
138712 views
Cannondale's Split-Shock DH Bike Explained - Fort William DH World Cup 2019
107771 views
MUST WATCH: Brandon Semenuk & R-Dog in 'Parallel'
66396 views
Tech Randoms: Leogang DH World Cup 2019
65141 views
6 Clip-In Trail Pedals Ridden & Rated
53322 views
Results: Qualifying - Leogang DH World Cup 2019
53167 views
Qualifying Photo Epic: No Calm Before a Storm - Fort William DH World Cup 2019
47287 views
Video: How Did Aaron Gwin Crash in Fort William?
46482 views

14 Comments

  • + 5
 Frixtalon / Ropelato / Iles, in no particular order :-)
  • + 4
 Dakota, Hugo, or Finn. Hard to pick.
  • + 3
 Mitch..
  • + 2
 Mitch bro
  • + 3
 Sorry, Loic. Finn was right, his scrubs are better then yours.
  • + 3
 Brilliant. Thanks. Mitch ^
  • + 2
 Mitch and Hugo for the tie......
  • + 1
 I agree. Hugo's first picture might take the cake, but too close to call
  • + 2
 I gotta go Ropelato then Norton
  • + 1
 That last photo of Mitch though !!! Daayyum!
  • + 0
 Rad. Name/upvote your favorite. Let’s see who wins. My vote goes to Mitch.
  • + 1
 Less is more.
  • + 1
 Mitch, Hugo, Dakota
  • + 1
 Dakota

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.042687
Mobile Version of Website