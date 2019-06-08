Scrub Gallery: Dragging Bar - Leogang DH World Cup 2019

While it's true what they say 'no one gets hurt in the air', every racer knows you do tend to lose time floating around up there in the ether. Today during morning practice the step-down was a hive of activity for the photographers as the best in the world leaned their race rigs over, close to the dirt and whispered sweet nothings with their handlebars. So here we have a small gallery dedicated to the art of laying it flat in the name of speed. So, in no particular order, please enjoy.
MENTIONS
: @natedh9 @davetrumpore @andy9
14 Comments
Post a Comment