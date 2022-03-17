close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Dream Build Breakdown: The Commencal Meta TR is a Nostalgic Throwback to all the Bikes I’ve Loved Before

Mar 17, 2022
by Beta MTB  
Photo Anthony Smith
https://www.betamtb.com/bike-tests/dream-build-breakdown-the-commencal-meta-tr-is-a-nostalgic-throwback-to-all-the-bikes-ive-loved-before/

Posted In:
Beta MTB Dream Builds Trail Bikes Commencal Commencal Meta Anthony Smith


Must Read This Week
Review: Scott Spark RC World Cup - 120mm Is The New XC
51606 views
14 More Bikes That Could See an Update in 2022
49720 views
Spotted: A Closer Look at the New Intense Prototype DH Bike
43958 views
Slack Randoms: AWD Bikes, eBike Grand Prix, World's Lightest Carbon Cranks & More
38484 views
Results: Camille Balanche & Loris Vergier Win the Brioude DH Cup
37103 views
Check Out: New Multi-Tools, Helmets, Jackets, & More
35988 views
Creative Drivetrain Parts, Locking Handlebars, & Storage Solutions - Taipei Cycle Show 2022
35005 views
Bike Check: Madnes Bicycles' Made-in-France 'Stellar 27.5' Enduro Bike
30240 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007610
Mobile Version of Website