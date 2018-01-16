Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
New Zealand's Dream Line POV – Video
Jan 16, 2018
by
ShapeRideShoot
6 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 14
chillescarpe
(5 hours ago)
You're right - That is the exact line I take in my dreams
[Reply]
+ 6
preach
(5 hours ago)
That trail wasn’t built....it was sculpted
[Reply]
+ 1
Monstertruckermotherfuker
(46 mins ago)
Felt like I was right there, my GF came running in and wanted to know what all the screaming was about.
[Reply]
+ 1
AgrAde
(5 hours ago)
When the hell is dreamfest?
[Reply]
+ 1
RedBurn
(5 hours ago)
A bit small for a fest event. I mean compared to the average size of a FEST jump, the jumps here are small
[Reply]
+ 0
Fifty50Grip
(4 hours ago)
Hey can I copy that double suicide no hander?
Cuz that shyt was wicked!
[Reply]
