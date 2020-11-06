Drew Bezanson Injured in Car Accident

Nov 6, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


Canadian BMX Legend Drew Bezanson is currently in the hospital after being injured in a car accident. Here is an update courtesy of Drew's agent Ryan Runke.


bigquotesOn Behalf of his family, I want to confirm that Drew Bezanson is now being treated in the hospital following a car accident yesterday in Ontario, and is currently in stable condition.

We ask that everyone respects the privacy of Drew’s family and girlfriend over the coming days. They appreciate everyone’s positive thoughts and prayers.

I will continue to share updates as soon as they are available.Ryan Runke


We wish Drew the best of luck with his recovery and our thoughts are with him and his family at this time.


Drew Bezanson
Drew Bezanson tried his hand at Slopestyle in 2016. Image by Mitchell Hubble / Red Bull Content Pool


Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Drew Bezanson


4 Comments

  • 6 0
 all the best in your recovery Drew
  • 5 6
 Man. Ontario sucks
  • 2 3
 You spelt cars funny?
  • 1 0
 No, Ontario sucks.

