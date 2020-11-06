Drew Bezanson Injured in Car Accident

link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">
On Behalf of his family, I want to confirm that Drew Bezanson is now being treated in the hospital following a car accident yesterday in Ontario, and is currently in stable condition. • • We ask that everyone respects the privacy of Drew’s family and girlfriend over the coming days. They appreciate everyone’s positive thoughts and prayers🙌 • • I will continue to share updates as soon as they are available
