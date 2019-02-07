Drift Products' $299 Carbon Flat Pedal

Trade shows are no strangers to unusual products and spotted at the halls of ISPO were these flat pedals with a difference... they're made from carbon.
Drift was co-founded by David Rupp, a former ENVE design engineer, but is best known for its snow products, in particular its Boards that combine splits and snowshoes
. The company has just made its first foray into the mountain bike market with the Drift flat pedal that is made in the USA and on sale now for US$299 (CA$435.50, €290.12, £255).
We've never seen carbon used as a flat pedal material before, probably because if you're riding flat pedals weight isn't generally your biggest concern and because rock strikes are an ever present danger. But regardless, Drift ploughed on and claim these pedals tip the scales at 262 grams for a pair, and that's with brass pins, a chromoly axle and stainless steel hardware. For comparison, a pair of DMR Vault MG Superlights weigh in 290 grams and cost £220 (roughly $285).
Drift claims that carbon allows for a "concave shape for grip in both the pin layout and the shape of the carbon," something that it believes is not easy to achieve in machined aluminium. As for the rocks, Drift claims that "the pedal is specifically designed with minimal sharp edges to help deflect rock strikes", how this holds up in real world conditions is yet to be seen.
We're not sure why Drift didn't fit Ti axle at this price, we can only assume that it is related to the carbon construction. The platform also seems a bit small compared to most high-end flat pedals, which generally stack up above the 100mm x 100mm mark.
SpecsConstruction
Ultra-lightweight carbon fiber, handmade in the USA. Weight
262 grams per pairPins
4mm brass, replaceableDimensions
95mm X 95mm platformAxle
Chromoly Bearings
Sealed, Iges bushing Q Factor
9mm to platform spacingHardware
Stainless steelPrice
$299drift-products.com
The pedals were displayed at the ISPO sports fair in Munich this week along with a new silicone grip, keep an eye out for them coming soon. For more information, click here
.
What do you think? Could you ever see yourself fitting carbon flat pedals to your bike?
www.rei.com/product/111667/shimano-sd5-bike-sandals-mens
But really, only 80g lighter than composite Chesters? I’ve probably shaved 80g from my pedals with normal use.
The quality of the carbon layup looks like the lowest tier of chinese manufacturing that is available..
Amazed at this trash.
Sorry...not spending $300 on something that likes to headbutt rocks all day. Catch my DRIFT...
Bargain!
Although, at that price, I would expect a titanium spindle at least?
Has me wondering who dentists bitch about for having too much money tho.
Reset Racing 4
No, Wahwah 2's or Vaults for me
Drift Products: Hold my beer....
Axle: Chromoly :O
