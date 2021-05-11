Driven Reaches $1 Million USD Crowd Funding Goal in Just 2 Days & Says it is "Used to the Haters"

May 11, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

At the end of April, we reported that Driven, a spin-off of CeramicSpeed, was hoping to crowdfund at least $300,000 USD for its chainless drivetrain.

First shown at Eurobike in 2018, Driven replaces the chain on a traditional drivetrain with a driveshaft that is claimed to offer 99% efficiency. The design was created alongside the University of Colorado Mechanical Engineering Department and Ceramic Speed claims it has all the benefits of a gearbox with none of the drag that comes along with it. More info on the concept can be found, here.

Unfortunately, the cost of developing the project grew too high for CeramicSpeed to fund so it spun off the project into the Driven company and sought crowdfunding from the cycling community. The minimum amount needed to raise for the project to continue was $300,000 USD but it actually raised $1 million USD in its first 2 days and currently a further US$600,000 has been received in over-subscriptions that are now on a waitlist in case earlier investors fall through.

CeramicSpeed claims this is the fastest ever fundraise in SeedInvest's history despite a fair amount of criticism about the announcement. However, Jason Smith, Driven CEO, told Cycling Tips he was "used to the haters" and explained, "we always come up with innovative solutions to the design challenges. And then the haters move on to something else Driven can’t do.

"People look at where Driven is right now, this second, and yes, of course, the cog teeth are too skinny. Of course, the bearings can’t hold that much load… What people forget is that this is not the final product. It’s Driven’s job to solve today’s challenges, for tomorrow’s revision, and the next revision, which I’m confident we will.”


This is the second incredibly rapid crowdfunding we've seen in recent months with Atherton Bikes raising more than $1.3 million USD and hitting their funding target in just 3 hours. It's no secret that the cycling industry is in rude health and it's clear that investors are hoping to pick up a slice of that. We wouldn't be surprised to see a number of similar campaigns continue to crop up throughout the next couple of years but remember, investment always comes with a dose of risk and there's absolutely no guarantee you'll see a return on your money no matter the state of the industry - especially on projects where working, finished versions are yet to be shown.

As for CeramicSpeed, it is hoping to have a working prototype by the end of the year and expects to now have enough funding to see the product through to manufacturing.

Posted In:
Industry News Drivetrain Ceramicspeed


Must Read This Week
How Much Do Professional Mountain Bikers Get Paid? - Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey
106661 views
Thought Experiment: What's the Heaviest Trail Bike We Could Build for $10k?
58602 views
Spotted (Again): Santa Cruz's New XC Race Bike - Albstadt XC World Cup 2021
57529 views
Final Results: Albstadt XC World Cup 2021
51769 views
Trinity MTB Debuts With a Steel, High Pivot, Gearbox Compatible Freeride Bike
43438 views
Field Trip: Polygon's $2,369 Siskiu Fools You Into Thinking It's Pricier
42909 views
Bike Check: Kate Courtney's Scott Scale - Albstadt XC World Cup 2021
39864 views
Video: How To Not Build Illegal Trails with Ben Cathro
39086 views

51 Comments

  • 82 5
 I’m building a rocket ship capable of reaching Saturn and will build a luxury space hotel there. I need $10 billion in crowd funding.

Now I hear you say, “the technology doesn’t exist” and “your prototype was a cardboard box”. What people forget is that this is not the final product. It’s our job to solve today’s challenges, for tomorrow’s revision, and the next revision, which I’m confident we will.”
  • 17 1
 @rickybobby18: Dammit son! So American your piss must smell like hot dogs and freedom!!!
  • 6 3
 @Grosey: Mine doesn't. I only know this because your comment made me laugh so hard that a little bit came out.
  • 12 1
 What kind of a maniac pushes forward without any reflection, only pointing out "haters". I'd say their primary job now would be to explain the idea to those in doubt or sceptical, not just ride forward on the hype and cash of those hurra-optimistic. Many, many people pointed out major flaws in this idea, even as basic as the fact that bearings have races made of steel so hard, they'd eat this cassette-thing alive. Bike industry is littered with "engineers" coming up with more and more stupid and underdeveloped ideaas. And this is another one of them.
  • 6 5
 Im right with you, totally agree. Thats why I ride a fixie with a flip flop hub, keep those damn engineers away from my bike trying to ruin the sport with innovation and development. Technology peaked in the 30's and shouldn't be developed or reevaluated after that point.
  • 5 0
 @LocalBustyGrandpa: You're being sarcastic now, but if you had a chance to see a BB30, alluminum crank axle chewed by steel bearing it run in, maybe a carbon bar fractured because the stem didn't had a chamfer on its' edges or maybe a Magura brake lever body designed to sacriface THE MOST EXPENSIVE piece in case a simple bolt cross-threads, you'd belive that bike industry clearly lacks the common engineering experience. Innovation is good and needed, but more than not the execution is f***kin out of whack.
  • 2 0
 @SanitariuszMariusz: I was being sarcastic but as an engineer I know that this system is still in its infancy, most new pieces of innovation looks like dog eggs with a pile of faults that need to designed around. Ceramic speed was very clear that this was a demonstration project to provide an example of a traditional drivetrain alternative. Now its been picked up by another design entity and received private funding to continue R&D. Your examples about failed production designs make me think you are unaware that this project is still an early R&D proof of concept and in reality would look completely different in production that address some of the major issues seen from this draft. But maybe you'll be right and we will Cannondale announce that their new TT bike next week.
  • 12 0
 I want this to work, can't wait to actually be able to shred.....vegetables that is.
  • 10 0
 guess people dont know what to do with their money. seems to be a risky investment to me
  • 18 0
 crowd funding is a disguised Ponzi scheme
  • 1 0
 After several unsuccessful google searches, I realized that when it comes to business jargon I'm not even knowledgeable enough to even search how many crowd funded projects actually achieve a viable commercial product and are still operating successfully, say 5-10 years after. Anyone know?
  • 3 0
 @Narro2: I mean, they offloaded the whole thing into a new company, which instills a lot of confidence...
  • 1 0
 @kcy4130: I know right?, it all depends on what you call successful, I have a relative living off that, he's a very smart engineer, but has never stepped a foot on a factory after he finished college, he is just jumping from one crowdfunded project to another. From his perspective crowdfunding is successful.
  • 10 0
 Any kind of legitimate criticism, concern or questions : HATERS
  • 8 0
 What a mature press release. Matches the maturity of the product.
  • 6 0
 Whatever, it's totally gambling, but it's fun. Maybe it'll work. I doubt anyone is losing their house over this.
  • 3 0
 If the rear cassette is basically flat, it seems like it would be better to put all of that on the inside of the front chainring instead. Hide the spikes away, reduce unsprung weight, and it would look cooler. That's my opinion anyway but if they do all that and sell it for less than the cost of a ceramic speed jockey wheel, I'll give them a million bucks myself
  • 4 0
 The tricky bit there is that a large front "chainring" minimizes the amount of torque transmitted through the shaft and thus force through those so-very-tiny ball bearings. If the "cassette" was up front the smaller cogs would result in 2-3x the current torque going through the driveshaft, which given they currently can't handle riding loads with those so-very-tiny ball bearings would be a problem.
  • 1 0
 hm you seem to not understand how gears work and why the larger ones go in the back. auto.howstuffworks.com/gears.htm
  • 4 0
 @NorCalNomad: Don't be a hater man, I'll figure out those minor details once you give me a million bucks
  • 2 0
 It’s an interesting design challenge. I’m sure with enough revision it can be made into something viable. The real challenge will be fining an oem to design a production model around it. It’s not retrofittable so you’ll be designing bikes around it. I don’t see a large production company jumping on board until there is a big consumer push, maybe someone small making a handful of models around it, but it’ll need to win at TDF or have a bunch of Ironman athletes make a splash large enough to disrupt the current status quo.
  • 1 1
 it would be cool to see this system after a couple more years of development and testing. This is an early draft
  • 1 0
 This right here is the biggest hurdle. Finding someone to make a frame designed around this system AND get it sold that the frame mfr stays around.
  • 1 0
 @NorCalNomad: as someone who has worked in bike shops since the 90s I’ve seen a lot of unsupported tech (Shimano Rising Rate immediately comes to mind) that we have to replace with available hardware. Only problem is once you design a frame around a product good luck if it becomes unsupported in a few years.
  • 1 0
 @NorCalNomad: I totally agree, I don't see this being the next big thing with all bike frame designed around this in 10 years, but if it truly is faster i could see TT, track and triathlon bikes adopting this design if the benefits are true. The system is supposedly faster when looking at drivetrain friction and can probably be made more aero.
  • 6 0
 The CEO sounds like he should go fund himself.
  • 1 0
 Shaft driven motorcycles have been around for at least 100 years and they are uniformly heavier and less efficient than chain drive but it doesn't matter except for racing since you have a motor. So the likelihood of this working out for pedal only bikes is about zero. If it ever goes into production it will be for e-bikes and it will be heavier and less efficient but could have some other benefit.
  • 1 0
 In essence this drive train is a chain. It doesnt have any gears like a motorcycle with a drive shaft.
  • 2 0
 Be interesting to see how it handles a savage rock garden followed by various big drop features. Failing that it'll look nice as a ceiling fan in my mancave.
  • 1 0
 Drive pinion needs to completely disengage from one gear before engaging with the next on the cassette, this free spinning with zero toque is going to be a showstopper for this concept.
  • 3 0
 I want an Allen Millyard single sided internal sealed gearbox instead. Let's give Allen a million bucks
  • 1 0
 Whats your beef? Everyone knows what they are getting themselfes into. Dont invest when you dont believe in it. I dont believe in it either, but I also dont write armchair engineer comments about it online. lol
  • 1 0
 Maybe we can also start a GoFundMe so this guy can get some counseling. The 'haters' seem to have really hurt him, so we might need more than a million dollars worth of sessions.
  • 4 0
 Looks Doge to me.
  • 1 0
 As with all/most crowdfunding projects that don't go into production, they'll post some updates here and there and then disappear in about a year.
  • 3 0
 I love this idea.
  • 2 0
 I can test it out on my hardtail over the next Swedish winter for free ;p
  • 2 0
 That looks awesome, would totally buy that.....if I can afford it.
  • 1 0
 It looks like a great idea but knowing ceramic speed, it’s gonna be as expensive as a rohloff speed hub......
  • 1 0
 Oh cool the new ankle shift system! I’ve been meaning to lessen the clutter in my handlebars, this should do the trick!
  • 1 0
 I would put something like this on my road bike. Static angles and everything tucked in so that it is a little more aero.
  • 1 0
 Looks cool but how much weight would you save?
  • 1 0
 Typo in Ceramic Speed at the start of the last paragraph!
  • 2 0
 Surely a typo in the headline too. This got a million dollars in funding?!
  • 2 0
 Link to the mud video?
  • 1 0
 Dude, it’s engaged on like 1.5 teeth.
  • 1 0
 So I take it non of the commenters are investors?
  • 1 0
 Leonardo da Vinci would have a good time these days.
  • 2 1
 looooooool really
  • 3 2
 i hate it
  • 1 1
 I would love to hate it

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009899
Mobile Version of Website