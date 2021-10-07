Drivetrain Parts from Lesser-Known Companies - Sea Otter 2021

Oct 7, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
The end-of-season Sea Otter 2021 may not be the event where all the companies are releasing their new offerings, but there's still plenty to see. Today, these four brands had new and new-ish drivetrain parts to show off, and as always, it's fun to see the smaller companies throw out some components that compete with the giants. Here's a roundup of what was on display today.

Archer Components

Sea Otter 2021
Archer Components makes a wireless setup that claims to turn any standard drivetrain into an electronic one.

Archer Components offers the DX1 system, which claims to turn any standard drivetrain into an electronic one using a phone app to program a control box for any number of gears and any gear spacing. Each individual gear is tunable using the app, and it's even adjustable to compensate for derailleur damage or other malfunctions. It's a two-part system, with a handlebar-mounted remote and a chainstay-mounted battery pack and derailleur controller, with just a short section of shift cable from the box to the derailleur. The setup retails for $399 USD.

Back in 2018, we tested an earlier version of the product, and you can find that review here, though the brand's owner says the product has come far since then.

Sea Otter 2021
The DX1 system uses a chainstay-mounted shift unit with a short piece of shift cable to the derailleur.
Sea Otter 2021
...And it's all controlled with a phone app that is programmable for any brand of drivetrain and any number of gears.



MicroSHIFT

Sea Otter 2021
MicroSHIFT makes 8, 9 and 10-speed drivetrains for much lower prices than the bigger competitors.

MicroSHIFT is a small drivetrain company that makes drivetrain parts a much lower prices than its competitors, selling 8, 9, and 10-speed setups with a 10-speed system starting at $147 USD. We've written a full review in the past here.

The drivetrain does everything one would expect it to do, and from playing with it a bit in the stand, seems solid. There's a simple clutch mechanism and clutch adjustment looks simple and intuitive, with the adjustment accessible by removing two small screws that hold a plastic cover in place.

Sea Otter 2021
The shifter is a standard two-paddle system.
Sea Otter 2021
The Acolyte and Advent are the 8 and 9-speed versions, respectively, and the Advent X is the latest and greatest 10-speed drivetrain from MicroSHIFT.


TRP

TRP debuted its first drivetrain offerings in late 2019. Although the brand has long been known for its brakes, the 7-speed drivetrain first appeared on Aaron Gwin's race bike and was soon followed by the 12-speed edition. Now that the shifter and derailleur have been refined, it sounds like we should stay tuned for some updates and new products to round out the series.

The shifter and derailleur set retails for $329.99 USD.

Sea Otter 2021
The 12-speed derailleur uses cassettes from other manufacturers at the moment, but TRP says that may change soon...
Sea Otter 2021
Extra texture for grip on the shifter paddles.


Gates Carbon Drive

Sea Otter 2021
Belt drive systems and gearboxes go hand-in-hand.

Gates Carbon Drive had a full fleet of Zerode demo bikes equipped with Gates belt drive systems and Pinion gearboxes. Gates is the U.S. distributor for Pinion, and the two brands have worked together to develop products that we'll likely see more and more as gearbox bikes move into the spotlight.

Also important, I found my dream vehicle under the Gates tent. This sweet thing is carbon belt-driven, has an option for a surfboard rack, and just oozes style.

Sea Otter 2021

Sea Otter 2021
Sea Otter 2021



That's all for now, but you can find more Sea Otter coverage as the event unfolds on the homepage and under the Sea Otter 2021 tag.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Randoms Archer Components Microshift Trp Sea Otter 2021


26 Comments

  • 11 0
 If archer did the wireless conversion thing for the droppers is buy it
  • 4 0
 Never thought of that! Makes a lot of sense
  • 4 0
 More drivetrain options is welcomed, but it is a tall order to compete with Sram and Shimano. The TRP drivetrain looks interesting, but at that cost it is competing at the mid to higher end drivetrains.
  • 9 14
flag deeeight Outside+ (42 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Microshift does a better job competing with Shimano than SRAM does.
  • 3 0
 I've been playing with both the Microshift 9spd on one of my bikes since nothing was available when I built it this spring. I expected to replace it but it's actually pretty damn smooth. Clutch works well and it's an ok spread. I've set the TRP up on two bikes and it's smooth as XT 12. Pretty nice really. I'd expect to see more groups from them as they are able to out to them out.
  • 1 0
 @kiddlivid: Been running Advent 9spd on my mountain bike for three years now with zero problems. Easily my favorite groupset. Partially because replacement 9spd chains and cassettes are dirt cheap!

Oh, and for the gravel folks out there, they make Advent 1x9 drop bar shifters as well. Swap between flat bar or drop bar setups super easily.
  • 1 0
 Ran TRP most of this year as I couldn’t get anything else.... glad I’m back on XT now. It was very temperamental with adjustments and my bike was as noisy as it was in the 9 speed clutch less days.
  • 3 1
 How is anyone supposed to ride that wooden, 2 tiered, electronically geared skateboard from Archer? Where are the wheels?

I think my pants would get caught in the chain
  • 1 0
 Archer cockpit set would be cool. I think if Archer cost about half I’d buy it. $400 seems like alot money to remove a cable.
  • 2 0
 Not only does it allow you to remove the cable, but you also get to charge batteries and program it with an app!
  • 1 0
 Are the micro shift 8/9 speeds compatible with the 12 speed 148 boost wheels?
  • 2 0
 100%. Boost wheels have nothing to do with how may speeds /gears You have. Spacers can accommodate anything from single to 7/8/9, etc
  • 2 0
 @bman33: super! about tired of this 12 speed stuff
  • 1 0
 @mtbmaniatv: get the 10 speed great range good steps between gears biught it when it first came out. I love it won't go back it does shift best with a shimano chain.

You will enjoy cheers
  • 3 2
 Since when is Gates a smaller company?
  • 3 5
 In terms of the bike industry they're considered smaller as most of the belt drive systems they do are for motorsports.
  • 1 0
 Microshift on Chromag looks sweeeets!!!
  • 1 0
 Microshift have 11spd XCD on their website.. is that vaporware?
  • 1 0
 Please more in depth review of the micro shift!!
  • 1 1
 All of this stuff is booty
  • 3 6
 None of these companies deserve props,step it up and get to work on a gearbox, slackers!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



