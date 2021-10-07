Drivetrain Parts from Lesser-Known Companies - Sea Otter 2021

The end-of-season Sea Otter 2021 may not be the event where all the companies are releasing their new offerings, but there's still plenty to see. Today, these four brands had new and new-ish drivetrain parts to show off, and as always, it's fun to see the smaller companies throw out some components that compete with the giants. Here's a roundup of what was on display today.Archer Components
Archer Components offers the DX1 system, which claims to turn any standard drivetrain into an electronic one using a phone app to program a control box for any number of gears and any gear spacing. Each individual gear is tunable using the app, and it's even adjustable to compensate for derailleur damage or other malfunctions. It's a two-part system, with a handlebar-mounted remote and a chainstay-mounted battery pack and derailleur controller, with just a short section of shift cable from the box to the derailleur. The setup retails for $399 USD.
Back in 2018, we tested an earlier version of the product
, though the brand's owner says the product has come far since then.
MicroSHIFT
MicroSHIFT is a small drivetrain company that makes drivetrain parts a much lower prices than its competitors, selling 8, 9, and 10-speed setups with a 10-speed system starting at $147 USD.
.
The drivetrain does everything one would expect it to do, and from playing with it a bit in the stand, seems solid. There's a simple clutch mechanism and clutch adjustment looks simple and intuitive, with the adjustment accessible by removing two small screws that hold a plastic cover in place.
TRP
TRP debuted its first drivetrain offerings in late 2019. Although the brand has long been known for its brakes, the 7-speed drivetrain first appeared on Aaron Gwin's race bike and was soon followed by the 12-speed edition. Now that the shifter and derailleur have been refined, it sounds like we should stay tuned for some updates and new products to round out the series.
The shifter and derailleur set retails for $329.99 USD.
Gates Carbon Drive
Gates Carbon Drive had a full fleet of Zerode demo bikes equipped with Gates belt drive systems and Pinion gearboxes. Gates is the U.S. distributor for Pinion, and the two brands have worked together to develop products that we'll likely see more and more as gearbox bikes move into the spotlight.
Also important, I found my dream vehicle under the Gates tent. This sweet thing is carbon belt-driven, has an option for a surfboard rack, and just oozes style.
That's all for now, but you can find more Sea Otter coverage as the event unfolds on the homepage.
.
