Video: Stunning Drone Angles & Awesome Riding With Kilian Bron

We recently saw some original edits, using racing drones and 360 cameras. We become tired to always see the same things but those new systems push our creativity and motivate our outdoor scene to innovate.It's interesting to ask yourself a few questions: What can we do differently? What's next?We want to find a new way to produce, we can imagine a lot of different shots but the key is to always to try new things and why not creating new tools!We spoke about video production but creativity is also through scenarios and original spots to ride. By combining inedit views, original spots, storylines and symbiosis between people, that will be for sure an amazing story to share. And this is the next stepFor this edit, we used three different systems. Are you able to recognize each one, depending on the shot?The first one is the same I used for a last social edit, riding the steep lines of the Farwell Canyon – Canada. A POV view from behind, using my GoPro FUSION and a mount on my helmet.The second one is a classic GoPro Hero 6 put on a FPV drone.And the last one, our new custom FPV drone with a GoPro Fusion – by Cinematicflow.“We designed and refined FPV drones since 5 years now. When Kilian spoke about his idea of putting a GoPro Fusion on one of our drones, we were intrigued but thrilled about this new challenge. The design and the flying of this set up are so different than what we are used to, there were loads of crashes but the end result is so refreshing and pushes the drone shot to the next level.” Pierre, engineer at Cinematic Flow“This new tool give us a new opportunity to tell a story, a way to include viewers into the action. It’s raw, dynamic and reminds me to create without boundaries. As a filmmaker, it gives me the chance to combine the voice of three different people in a unique piece of content that stands out.” Florent, filmmaker/director at Cinematic FlowI'm lucky to be back at home in Autumn, around the amazing Massif du Beaufortain in Savoy, France and in the forest around my hometown of Annecy. What an amazing view from the ridge, surrounding by the unfamous Mont-Blanc and other crazy summits. This is where I get the more creative and pumped to produce more content.I want you to speak about your spot, if you have the opportunity, grab a camera, a friend and try new things together. For all of you out there, tell us your story, our community. We can't wait to see your next video productions!