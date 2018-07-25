VIDEOS

Video: Trials Rider Duncan Shaw Gets Creative On The Streets

Jul 25, 2018
by Aspect Media  
Duncan Shaw rides Leamington

by aspectmediauk
Views: 26    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Drop and Roll tour rider Duncan Shaw goes on a short and sweet afternoon tour of English town Leamington Spa to dig out a few street spots and get in the way at the Hiplok office.

Duncan Shaw visits Hiplok

Duncan Shaw visits Hiplok


Must Read This Week
Bike Checks & Tech From the Pits - EWS La Thuile 2018
57075 views
Must Watch: Reece Wallace Goes HUGE on the North Shore for Rampage
47086 views
Here's My Unno Dash Test Bike - Tell Me What You Want to Know
45913 views
Final Results: EWS La Thuile 2018
45870 views
6 Things We Learned at EWS La Thuile
44019 views
Video: How Do EWS Pros Beef Up Their Bikes?
41956 views
Video: Yoann Barelli Rides Infamous Squamish Double Black Diamond 'Treasure Trail'
38055 views
Day 1 Results: EWS La Thuile 2018
37211 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.020858
Mobile Version of Website