Video: Trials Rider Duncan Shaw Gets Creative On The Streets
Jul 25, 2018
by
Aspect Media
Duncan Shaw rides Leamington
by
aspectmediauk
Views: 26
Faves:
0
Comments: 0
Drop and Roll tour rider Duncan Shaw goes on a short and sweet afternoon tour of English town Leamington Spa to dig out a few street spots and get in the way at the Hiplok office.
