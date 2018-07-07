Video: Dropping From The Top At Megavalanche

Vanzacs on Ice Vanzacs on Ice

Like riding an oversized strider bike.

Dancing on Ice, Chris Cumming misses a rut.

Jackson Davis on one of the many rock gardens.

The Beauty of the Alps and Sandra Rubensam

In it's 23rd edition the Megavalanche is that race to tick off your bucket list. But it's more than that, its a holiday and the chance to ride some prime Alpine dirt with your mates and the chance to experience riding the snow of Pic Banc.Here is our account of "Dropping in from the top" 3300m up at Pic Blanc, not on the groomed icy snow you see in the race, but the slush that is practise and the awesome carnage that this causes! Riding ruts isn't easy, especially when they are made of soft slush! From the Pic Blanc you drop down to the dusty rocky trails into Alp D'Huez. This year snow banks litter the trail, causing havoc thought the trail.Awesome week in Alp D'Huez, Thanks to all the team and to Salva at Traxx Media for the edit, Kike Abelleira for the photos. Now the racing...