Photo Epic: Drop the Hammer - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019

Ronja Eibl took second for the U23 women.

Laura Stigger took third in U23 Women.

Haley Batten came out hard in the U23 Women's race and never looked back.

Go time for the U23 Men's field.

Simon Andreassen was in the mix throughout the race. Finishing third here in Nove Mesto was what the young gun was looking for after his performance in Germany.

Filippo Colombo traded places a few times early on with Andreassen. He stayed with it, however, this was not enough to get passed Vlad Dascalu.

Impressive ride form Dascalu. He fended off attacks from both Andreassen and Colombo.

Dascalu put on one hell of a show.

Andreassen in third, Colombo second, and Dascalu in first.

Haley Smith warms up in a bit of morning sun.

Time to line them up.

Calm as ever on the start.

Kate Courtney is looking unstoppable.

All in. Jolanda Neff getting warmed up for today's action.

Early pace-setters Jolanda Neff and Anne Tauber battle up the climb.

It's good to see Jenny Rissveds back in action at the World Cups. 33rd on the day for the Swede.

Rebecca McConnell has had a rough couple years, but today she took second. Looks like the Aussie is back on track.

Rebecca McConnell had a great race today. She kept a good pace in the first couple of laps before making her way up to second.

Anne Tauber led the race out the gate with Jolanda not far behind. She had a mishap on a technical climb and couldn't recover.

Kate Courtney dropping into the first rock garden early on in the race.

Haley Hunter Smith edges out Anne Terpstra on Mitas Choice.

A flat only fueled Kate Courtney's fire.

Anne Tauber was having a solid start to the race but would end up in tenth at race end.

Malene Degn's consistent effort would be good for fifth.

Just inside the top 10 for Pauline Ferrand Prevot.

Kate Courtney in the spotlight yet again. She built herself a substantial lead and goes two for two so far this year.

Major milestone for Haley Smith today. She earned her first UCI World Cup podium in third and the fastest lap time in the Women's field. She's been climbing that ladder steady now.

Kate fans are fin-a-tical.

Kate Courtney turned a race she thought had slipped away around to another win.

Kate Courtney was elated to take win number two.

What a day. Kate may have had us fooled when she dropped back to sixth before turning on the jets.

Sina Frei fought hard for her fourth place, beating out her ex-teammate.

Elite Women's podium.

Nino Schurter on the line, primed and ready to go.

Mathias Flueckiger definitely knows how to put on a show. He found himself back on the podium.

The back and forth between Schurter and MVDP was one for the history books.

Nino pushed hard today, but it wasn't enough when Mathieu decided to get a move on.

Ondrej Cink took fifth today in front of a home crowd.

Anton Cooper sunk into the pack on the opening lap but fought his way back into 16th.

Mathieu Van Der Poel leading out Nino Schurter before the long drag up the main climb.

Nino Schurter's every move was being closely monitored.

Schurter made sure to keep Van Der Poel in his sights.

Mathieu van der Poel had the power today.

Henrique Avancini rode to fourth place today.

Mathieu Van Der Poel leads Nino Schurter out in the last lap and stayed there.

You never forget your first.

Men's Elite Podium.

The cross country circus is back in the Czech Republic at one of the most electrifying venues on the calendar and we couldn't be more excited. This is a proper XC course and a favorite among the riders. Last year's racing was really close. The Women played a game of cat and mouse down the final stretch and the Men's race was a photo finish. Today, however, it was clear cut. Kate Courtney was ready to take another win and showed her strength after falling back a few spots. She crossed the line without a challenger in sight. In the Men's, Nino Schurter and Mathieu Van Der Poel were at each other's wheels. It was anyone's game until Van Der Poel laid the power down to guarantee Schurter second place and himself his first ever XC World Cup victory.