Photo Epic: Drop the Hammer - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019

The cross country circus is back in the Czech Republic at one of the most electrifying venues on the calendar and we couldn't be more excited. This is a proper XC course and a favorite among the riders. Last year's racing was really close. The Women played a game of cat and mouse down the final stretch and the Men's race was a photo finish. Today, however, it was clear cut. Kate Courtney was ready to take another win and showed her strength after falling back a few spots. She crossed the line without a challenger in sight. In the Men's, Nino Schurter and Mathieu Van Der Poel were at each other's wheels. It was anyone's game until Van Der Poel laid the power down to guarantee Schurter second place and himself his first ever XC World Cup victory.
Nice to see the perseverance to stick it out at the elite level with some self-funding paying off with a namesake Podium finish .
Thanks Pinkbime for the solid XC coverage the past two weeks!
