Dropper Post Used to Win One of Road Cycling’s Biggest Races

I was thinking about this race for the whole winter. The team came up with the idea of using a dropper post because this race suits me very well and it has a descent at the end. I knew that if I trained properly through the winter and if I could be in a good enough condition to not be dropped over the Poggio, to be with the best guys over the top, I have a chance to do my best descent, risking a little bit, but maybe being able to hang on for the win.



The team set up a bike for me as we had this plan for a long, long time now. I was thinking at first that it’s not going to make a huge difference on the descents, but then the first time I tried it in training I was amazed how much safer it was. It gives you way more control of the bike and if you’re going full gas of course you can go a little bit faster and it’s easier to avoid mistakes or correct them when they happen. I went all in, I can’t believe it. I’m without words.

The Supertuck used to be the best way to get aero on a descent in road cycling but following its ban by the UCI, could we now see dropper posts become more widespread in the peloton?

Milan-San Remo was won today by a racer using a dropper post - a world first. As far as we know, a dropper post has never been used in professional road racing before.In a thrilling race, Matej Mohoric was able to stay with the biggest names in the sport on the final Poggio climb, then dropped all of them on the descent, holding onto this gap over the final, flat two kilometers to claim one of the biggest prizes in road cycling.Heading up the Poggio, Tadej Pogaçar had his UAE teanmates set an infernal pace and by the time the race leaders crested the short climb only a handful could hang on. As they crested the summit, Mohoric slipped quietly through from behind, passing Mathieu Van der Poel, Wout Van Aert, Tadej Pogaçar, Primoz Roglic and those select few.At first he pulled a bike length, then three, then there was a gap. Mohoric used every millimetre of the road, and a few off the side too. At a couple of points he was in the dirt at the side of the road and had to hop the bike back onto the road to avoid disaster.Milan-San Remo is one of road cycling’s five monuments: five punishing races that have all been running for over a century. At 293km long this year, Milan-Sanremo is the longest one-day race on the World Tour calendar - this is road cycling’s sacred turf. For an invention born from enduro racing to prove decisive factor here says much for howIn his finish line interview, Mohoric explained his plan:Olympic mountain bike champion, Tom Pidcock, was expected to be one of the final combatants in this race, but when the peloton reached the final series of climbs he was quickly dropped off the back looking decidedly under the weather.