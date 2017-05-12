VIDEOS

Dry or Wet Tire Choices? – EWS Round 3 – Video

May 12, 2017
by Enduro World Series  

During the second day of practice for the Madeira Enduro World Series event, the weather swung and the sun actually showed its face. The riders are as inconsistent with their tire choice as the weather is and it's interesting to hear what they're running and why, with a full spread of choices; dry tires, cut spikes, Double Down casing, full DH casing, everything and anything available is on the pros bikes as they look for something that will increase their confidence heading into the race weekend.


