First Look: DT Swiss EXC 1200 Spline Wheelset

DT Swiss has in recent years been going through their wheel lineup and introducing top of the tree wheelsets for each riding style. The XRC wheels cover XC duties. Their XMC wheels cover more all-mountain demands, and the final piece of the puzzle was the EXC wheels, which are pointed directly at the more aggressive end of little bike riding.



This missing jigsaw piece of the lineup didn’t force DT into a rush to have it filled. Instead, they took their time to engineer something that they see fit for the job.







EXC 1200 Spline Details



Intended Use: Enduro

Wheel Size: 27.5" and 29"

Axle & Hub Width: 15x110mm & 12x148mm

Rotor Mount: Center Lock

Rim Inner Width: 30mm (29") & 35mm (27.5")

Claimed Weight: 1670g (29") & 1659 (27.5")

Price: 2198 EUR or $2735 USD

More info: DT Swiss

