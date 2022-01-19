DT Swiss Launch Lockout & Dropper Remote With Three Under-Bar Levers



Despite the rise of electronic suspension controllers, remote lockouts are still popular in XC racing. But many options are awkward to use - those with levers above the handlebar are tricky to operate especially on bumpy terrain, while others don't play nicely with dropper post remotes. Today DT Swiss launch two new remotes for their suspension products, which allow the fork and shock to be simultaneously changed between their three compression modes - "Open", "Drive" and "Lock". Crucially, the two levers required to adjust the suspension are located under the bar, within ergonomic reach of the rider's left thumb. The L3 adds a dropper post remote which sits underneath the suspension levers, putting all the controls within thumb's reach.





L2 & L3 Remote Details

• Remote lockout (L2) or lockout and dropper (L3)

• L2 remote can be upgraded to L3

• Matchmaker X mount with bar clamp

• (Officially) compatible Forks: F 232 ONE / F 535 ONE, Shocks: R 232 ONE / R 535 ONE

• Compatible with most cable-operated droppers

• Claimed weight: 35g (L2), 68g (L3)

• Price: 59.90 € / 65.90 USD (L2), 99.90 € / 109.90 USD (L3)

• More info:

