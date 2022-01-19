DT Swiss Launch Lockout & Dropper Remote With Three Under-Bar Levers

Despite the rise of electronic suspension controllers, remote lockouts are still popular in XC racing. But many options are awkward to use - those with levers above the handlebar are tricky to operate especially on bumpy terrain, while others don't play nicely with dropper post remotes. Today DT Swiss launch two new remotes for their suspension products, which allow the fork and shock to be simultaneously changed between their three compression modes - "Open", "Drive" and "Lock". Crucially, the two levers required to adjust the suspension are located under the bar, within ergonomic reach of the rider's left thumb. The L3 adds a dropper post remote which sits underneath the suspension levers, putting all the controls within thumb's reach.
L2 & L3 Remote Details
• Remote lockout (L2) or lockout and dropper (L3)
• L2 remote can be upgraded to L3
• Matchmaker X mount with bar clamp
• (Officially) compatible Forks: F 232 ONE / F 535 ONE, Shocks: R 232 ONE / R 535 ONE
• Compatible with most cable-operated droppers
• Claimed weight: 35g (L2), 68g (L3)
• Price: 59.90 € / 65.90 USD (L2), 99.90 € / 109.90 USD (L3)
• More info: dtswiss.com
The L2 remote can be upgraded with the dropper post lever to make it into an L3, so if you're still running a fixed seatpost it's possible to change your mind in future. The remote is officially only designed to work with DT Swiss suspension products, specifically the 232 ONE
fork and shock for XC and the 535 ONE
platform for All Mountain riding.
However, when I quizzed DT Swiss about compatibility with other brands, they say the remote has been used with Fox's cable-operated suspension products and the amount of cable pull is the same as Fox use. Apparently, the cable pretension needs to be higher though. The dropper post lever on the L3 remote should work with most cable-operated droppers as they are less fussy about cable movement due to their on-off operation.
82 Comments
"WRONG LEVER!"
[can they make it more compact?]
Seriously, though, this is absurd. It's 2022. Can't we just skip straight to voice commands?
*rubs hands together, cackles like villain, checks bank account*
This is what happens when engineers who don’t ride design stuff.
Why are you messing with lockout in bumpy terrain? Even, if you forgot to unlock it shouldn't be that hard to smack the release lever, but how often is someone trying to get into a firmer mode in "bumpy terrain"?
Debatable. That dropper lever is pretty far away, gonna need a monster of a thumb to reach that without unwrapping the rest of the hand a bit.
www.theonion.com/f*ck-everything-were-doing-five-blades-1819584036
My thumb hurts from just looking at it lol
Nice addition that I expect will turn some heads no doubt…
Post a Comment