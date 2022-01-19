close
DT Swiss Launch Lockout & Dropper Remote With Three Under-Bar Levers

Jan 19, 2022
by Seb Stott  

Despite the rise of electronic suspension controllers, remote lockouts are still popular in XC racing. But many options are awkward to use - those with levers above the handlebar are tricky to operate especially on bumpy terrain, while others don't play nicely with dropper post remotes. Today DT Swiss launch two new remotes for their suspension products, which allow the fork and shock to be simultaneously changed between their three compression modes - "Open", "Drive" and "Lock". Crucially, the two levers required to adjust the suspension are located under the bar, within ergonomic reach of the rider's left thumb. The L3 adds a dropper post remote which sits underneath the suspension levers, putting all the controls within thumb's reach.

L2 & L3 Remote Details
• Remote lockout (L2) or lockout and dropper (L3)
• L2 remote can be upgraded to L3
• Matchmaker X mount with bar clamp
• (Officially) compatible Forks: F 232 ONE / F 535 ONE, Shocks: R 232 ONE / R 535 ONE
• Compatible with most cable-operated droppers
• Claimed weight: 35g (L2), 68g (L3)
• Price: 59.90 € / 65.90 USD (L2), 99.90 € / 109.90 USD (L3)
• More info: dtswiss.com

Lukas Fl ckiger DT Swiss
The L3 remote in action.
The L2 remote for suspension only.

The L2 remote can be upgraded with the dropper post lever to make it into an L3, so if you're still running a fixed seatpost it's possible to change your mind in future. The remote is officially only designed to work with DT Swiss suspension products, specifically the 232 ONE fork and shock for XC and the 535 ONE platform for All Mountain riding.

However, when I quizzed DT Swiss about compatibility with other brands, they say the remote has been used with Fox's cable-operated suspension products and the amount of cable pull is the same as Fox use. Apparently, the cable pretension needs to be higher though. The dropper post lever on the L3 remote should work with most cable-operated droppers as they are less fussy about cable movement due to their on-off operation.


Lukas Fl ckiger Canyon Shimano DT Swiss SUI


82 Comments

  • 78 0
 This one shoots a net out, and this one drops tacks behind you, and this one is the eject button!
  • 6 0
 There's only one bike this is appropriate for: the Pivot Mach 5.
  • 8 0
 Which one calls the semi so you can pull inside and upgrade weapons systems?
  • 2 0
 Smoke screen would be pretty useful
  • 2 0
 the bottom one drops the water skis so you can jump the shark ahead!
  • 73 2
 Looks like an April Fools prank.
  • 6 0
 It really needs to be made possible to reverse an accidental negprop
  • 36 0
 Will it fit with my front derailleur?
  • 11 0
 You'll need to get the soon to be release 4 lever model.
  • 2 0
 @ReformedRoadie: Not 5?
  • 1 0
 @ReformedRoadie: the FD edition comes with a lockout, so you can lockout your lockouts and still use the FD
  • 23 2
 I don’t understand. If you need 3 levers, sure- but why are they all stacked on top of each other like a pile of individual levers? The stack is like 2” tall. Design and ergonomic fail.
  • 6 0
 To be fair, if they made them closer together you'd be more likely to push the wrong lever. I agree it's cumbersome but I still think it's a better solution than having the lockout remote above the bar, where you need to take your thumb off the grip to use it.
  • 7 1
 if people can differentiate 16+ buttons on a video game console controller I think they can handle 3 on one side of the handlebars. I'm not sure how it's an ergonomic fail when the only other option for locking out without a remote is to somehow reach down during riding... an actual ergonomic fail.
  • 2 0
 This will hurt some knees. But only the left knee, though Wink
  • 2 0
 @ream720: Please don't make assumptions about my videogaming prowess.
  • 2 0
 The Scott/Syncros model is still the cleanest most ergonomic option I've seen for multiple-lockout and dropper, followed by the RS twist lockout and a normal ass dropper lever. This seems like they looked at the Syncros model and went "man, imagine we made that way worse."
  • 1 0
 @ream720: No, the other options are to put the seatpost remote on the right side, like back when droppers first came out and most people had front derailleurs
  • 17 0
 "PULL THE LEVER KRONK!"

"WRONG LEVER!"
  • 1 0
 classic!!!
  • 14 0
 next bar strike should be interesting...my knee cap already hurts looking at that
[can they make it more compact?]
  • 14 1
 I am not the target audience for this product, but let me offer my opinion on why it’s bad…
  • 14 0
 Yo dawg, I heard you liked levers
  • 2 0
 There should be a lockout to lockout the lockouts, 4lever + FD edition! 5lever dawwg
  • 1 0
 @lehott: Xzibit approves
  • 1 0
 @lehott: Mounted on some FlexxBars with those rotating grips, and a Girvin FlexStem for good measure. Hell. Throw a Trust fork on there too.
  • 11 1
 Is it April already?
  • 14 0
 I checked my Swiss calendar, but no
  • 5 1
 My steel, singlespeed, rigid hardtail just got even sexier. Simplicity ftw.

Seriously, though, this is absurd. It's 2022. Can't we just skip straight to voice commands?
  • 2 0
 Yeah! With those douchy bluetooth ear things the businessmen yell into at the airport!
  • 4 0
 Did Scott acquire DT Swiss? Seriously what is it with the Swiss and trying to squeeze the maximum amount of sh!t possible onto a handlebar?
  • 10 0
 They all just try to copy Victorinox.
  • 2 0
 Bike Industry Evil Villain: Okay, they seem to be taking to wireless stuff even though its not really better and costs more....now lets relaunch wired stuff, except this time it will be more complicated and fragile.
*rubs hands together, cackles like villain, checks bank account*
  • 1 0
 I remember when external cable routing went away, then came back as a "feature" on some bikes. I am waiting for the 2x drivetrain be the newest innovation in mtb.
  • 4 1
 Too many levers. Easy to snap if you take a digger, guaranteed to be confusing when riding.

This is what happens when engineers who don’t ride design stuff.
  • 4 0
 Where's the lockout to lockout the lockouts so you don't accidently hit the lockout?
  • 2 1
 "those with levers above the handlebar are tricky to operate especially on bumpy terrain"

Why are you messing with lockout in bumpy terrain? Even, if you forgot to unlock it shouldn't be that hard to smack the release lever, but how often is someone trying to get into a firmer mode in "bumpy terrain"?
  • 3 0
 Their new ebike also has the motor controls on the left side in addition to this. More options to press than a piano player!
  • 5 1
 Why .... don't need mission control station on my bars
  • 3 0
 As someone who's dropper lever has previously interested itself into their abdomen this scares me!
  • 2 0
 While I am somewhat on the fence about electronic shifting/ component actuation, if there was ever a case for it, this would be it.
  • 2 0
 It always strikes me as odd the DT makes some benchmark products in their hubs, spokes, some of their rims... then they make... other things.
  • 1 0
 "putting all the controls within thumb's reach."

Debatable. That dropper lever is pretty far away, gonna need a monster of a thumb to reach that without unwrapping the rest of the hand a bit.
  • 1 0
 if this were on my bike, it would last about as long as a middle school relationship! I see the idea, but my thumbs are fat and would end up hitting all the levers at once.
  • 2 0
 Oof, imagine getting jousted by that thing.
  • 1 1
 "But many options are awkward to use..." so we'll just stack all the awkward options in this awkward lever ladder...for max awkwardness...nailed it...
  • 2 1
 BMC Trailsync enters chat… proceeds to drop choice words, then slams the door on the way out.
  • 1 0
 This seems like a good place to consider some sort of grip shift mechanism.
  • 2 0
 We heard you like levers, so we put a lever on your lever on your lever.
  • 1 0
 A bad crash means that entire levers setup is sheared right off of the clamp.
  • 1 0
 Looks better and more ergonomic than the new Scott Twinlock. Need to be double jointed to operate that accursed thing
  • 1 0
 You'll have to have pretty big hands/long thumbs to use those!
My thumb hurts from just looking at it lol
  • 1 0
 You'd think by now we could just tell Google or Alexa to lockout the suspension...
  • 1 0
 Will be adding this to my gravel bike in the spring.

Nice addition that I expect will turn some heads no doubt…
  • 3 1
 No
  • 1 0
 Does Bob Dorough work for them now?
  • 2 1
 No chance of them getting ripped out in a crash.
  • 1 0
 Do the Swiss have extra long thumbs or something? Serious question…
  • 2 1
 Dirt roadie shit right there.
  • 3 1
 A Lever Too Far.
  • 1 1
 Steep rocky section and you lock the rear shock instead of dropping the post...testi's will love you & this
  • 1 0
 …why not asking Rock Shox to sell Twist Lock rights?
  • 1 0
 Thats like Bontrager Droplock in really ugly!!!
  • 1 0
 Looks like my maxed out COD rifle.
  • 3 1
 Kill it with fire!
  • 1 0
 Go home DT Swiss, you're drunk.
  • 1 0
 This screams to be broken into millions of pieces when you crash.
  • 1 0
 Watching that gave me the urge to ride a rigid singlespeed.
  • 1 0
 Seems perfect for my Scott Genius, the twinloc is not enough
  • 1 0
 Can't wait to see how they'll integrate all these cables in the stem
  • 1 0
 I-spec compatible or just Su-spec?
  • 1 0
 it's enough slices!
  • 1 1
 slam you knee into that thing.
  • 1 1
 Those exposed cables with some nice mud on them are gonna work so good!
  • 2 1
 noooooooope
  • 1 1
 My OCD is trembling with anxiety.
  • 1 0
 is today April 1st?
  • 1 0
 Bye bye kneecap!
  • 1 0
 So Scott
  • 1 1
 nonsense
  • 1 2
 nasty

Post a Comment



