DT Swiss Updates 350 Hub & Launches Ratchet Upgrade System - Pond Beaver 2021

Apr 12, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

DT Swiss has introduced a new version of the classic 350 Hub alongside a new ratchet upgrade system to convert their three-pawl hub systems to DT’s Ratchet LN design. That Ratchet LN design is now found on DT's 370 hubs, rather than the three pawl configuration that was used before.

DT Swiss also released a limited-edition Oil Slick 240 Hub last month, with 1,000 individual hubs distributed worldwide.

The New 350 Hubs


The updated 350 Hubs use the mid-level Ratchet system, which sits between the Ratchet LN and the high-end Ratchet EXP. The hubs are available for all the major axle and freehub specs and come in 28h and 32h configurations. Although they come standard with 36t ratchets, DT Swiss offers ratchet options from 18t to 54t, with engagement angles ranging from 20 to 6.7 degrees.

One feature that stands out is the tool-free design for maintenance and part swapping. Each hub end cap has a notch that allows it to easily be removed to access the internals, whether for routine maintenance, swapping out the ratchets for a different number of engagement points, or changing freehub bodies between the available SRAM XD, standard Shimano, and Shimano MicroSpline options.

Pricing starts at $101.90 (front) and $272.90 (rear) USD.

Ratchet System Upgrade


DT Swiss’ Ratchet system distributes force over a larger area than the traditional three-pawl system, making the hubs more reliable, DT says. Rather than engaging in just three points at the pawls, the ratchet teeth all engage simultaneously for even load distribution.

The conversion kit includes all the necessary parts: two 18t ratchets, a threaded ring, springs, a shim ring, a spacer, and a SRAM XD, standard Shimano, or Shimano MicroSpline freehub body.


DT Swiss also offers 24t, 36t, and 54t upgrades for the conversion kit. Pricing ranges from $96.60 to $130.90 USD.

240 Oil Slick Limited


For those who want bling with their ratchet system, DT Swiss has a shiny, lightweight option if folks can get their hands on it.

The top-of-the-line 240 Oil Slick Hubs sport all the ratchet features mentioned above, such as tool-free serviceability, with the lighter Ratchet EXP freehub system. Unlike the Ratchet LN and Ratchet designs, which use two conical springs to press the ratchets together, the Ratchet EXP saves weight by using only one spring and integrating the inner ratchet with a threaded ring that is typically a separate part. The streamlined system also hides the drive-side bearing inside that same threaded ring, allowing for a claimed 15% increase in axle stiffness, thanks to an increase in the distance between the bearings.

Ratchet EXP: light and streamlined.

The hubs are available through DT Swiss dealers, starting at $235.90 (front) and $476.90 (rear) USD.





40 Comments

  • 26 1
 Haven't they been doing the ratchet upgrade system for a number of years already?
  • 29 1
 Sort of - you had to order the parts individually, and this new one has a seal on the freehub body that wasn't there on the previous option.
  • 5 0
 The parts were available individually, but not as a single, complete kit.
  • 8 1
 Conversion stories abound on the joy that is MTBR - how hard the drive ring is to remove on those 370 hubs. Tools split, things are frozen, guys using 2x4s for leverage... It's a good one.
  • 2 0
 @shredddr: Yep - I broke my vice actually. Rim stood true though, shockingly. 60 miles since and still strong.
  • 2 0
 @shredddr: I have found a little bit of heat works well... but yeah, be prepared to stress your spokes a bit, and lock the tool in a well mounted vise.
  • 1 1
 @mikekazimer: yeah, but this is conversion to 18t, and if you want more, you need to buy it separately. So what's the point?
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: You still have to purchase both star and ratchet tool separately though, correct? 18t the only option with kit? So if you want more engagement, another upgrade!
  • 15 0
 The tool free feature alone makes them the best hubs I ever had, but their smooth and quick operation is superb.
  • 12 2
 That's so ratchet.
  • 10 1
 Does the upgrade kit come with the Hulk to remove the old drive ring?
  • 8 0
 Gotta have that special grease!
  • 12 0
 You know somewhere at DT there has to be a guy whose sole job is to take a large tub of 'regular grease' and repackage it into 'special grease' tubes so you feel that much better about your purchase.
  • 7 0
 Does this mean the new DT350s aren't compatible with "old" DT350s?
  • 5 1
 Did my 370 conversion a couple years ago. Still running strong! Went with the 54 tooth ring! Ending up going to the lbs for tools. Got the parts individually. Was worth it
  • 10 4
 Ok.
  • 3 1
 Any confirmation that they have their shit sorted out with the exp hubs?

Is the new 350ln hub the same setup as the previous version just with 36t star ratchets standard now?
  • 3 0
 Just to enumerate the shit that needs to be sorted, learn about all the 240 EXP hub failures here:
www.mtbr.com/threads/dtswiss-240-exp-engagement-problem.1158241/page-9#post-15275565
  • 1 0
 @half-man-half-scab: I wouldn't call it failures as much as functional malfunctioning. Ratchets stop engagement- pull hub apart an back together (all trailside with no tools) and it works for a bit.

This never happened with the 240s and 350 style of 2 spring ratchets. Hoping that the 350 is still the unchanged version and not the reportedly troublesome 240exp style.

Rumor is it's a tolerance issue on the first batch but that rumor has never been confirmed by DT. They have a "fix" but are not saying what it is. If it is/was a manufacturing tolerance issue then I would be looking at the oil slick hubs right now as that is easily fixable. But with no confirmation well.....
  • 3 2
 Its interesting that DT Swiss and Industry 9 (also Hope) have made significant upgrades to their hubs over the last few years, yet Chris King has remained unchanged. I know they're famous for durability etc, but it does seem like they've falling behind on technology and weight. I cant say that I'd consider a King hub when Dt Swiss and I9 options seem lighter, better priced, and/or more advanced (or some combination thereof depending on $$$).
  • 2 1
 I agree. Last year I built a new wheelset. Debated CK or i9 Hydras. Just way better tech in the Hydras so went with that.
  • 1 0
 I don't get why people love these hubs. 3 month old 240 hub with a 3 month old 54 tooth ratchet...the ratchet blew last week as I was going up a steep climb. Literally fell forward on the bike cuz the ratchets weren't grabbing. Took apart and noticed the freehub bearing was rough. Cleaned everything and tried again and still trashed. Had the original 18T so have that back on. I've had a Hadley hub for 8 years, and never changed a bearing. I didn't know internals of a hub ever went bad, until I rode a DT.
  • 6 3
 18t ratchet should be binned.. That's 3rd world level of hub engagement. Come on DT, get with the times!
  • 3 4
 Not everyone is crazy about hub engagement - less teeth, less drag and maintenance. For off-season bikes that get ridden in snow and mud, 18t is ideal.
  • 2 3
 Stronger ratchet, better suspension performance, and near silent running. I'll take it.
  • 1 0
 As an informational reply this has very little meme value, but rsp Slick Kick is the best grease for freehubs in my experience.
  • 2 0
 Am I correct in remembering that a proprietary tool is necessary to complete the conversion which costs around $70?
  • 2 0
 What's the difference between Ratchet LN and regular Ratchet system? Tooth count?
  • 1 0
 Will those parts still be compatible with the older One-springed designs?
  • 1 0
 Hub weights would have been a nice addition to the story. Lighter?
  • 4 5
 I nine.
  • 13 0
 I-9s are really good, but DTs have notably less drag. Unless you’re shelling out $400 for a rear hub (then get an Onyx) the 350 is the best hub going.
  • 3 1
 @wyorider: Onyx vespers are quieter but White Ind and DT 18t have less freehub drag. White Ind has about half the drag of Onyx. Source: I own two sets of each of these three models.
  • 1 0
 @JohanG: I thought the Onyx hubs have zero drive-related drag due to the spragg clutch, has this not been the case for you? In theory, they should have way less draft than DT's - are you able to expand on this?
  • 2 0
 @JohanG: cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0904/4132/files/Duke-Study-on-Onyx-DTswiss-chrisking-profile-hubs-drag.jpg?17303554220109028680
