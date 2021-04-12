DT Swiss Updates 350 Hub & Launches Ratchet Upgrade System - Pond Beaver 2021

The New 350 Hubs

Ratchet System Upgrade

240 Oil Slick Limited

Ratchet EXP: light and streamlined.

DT Swiss has introduced a new version of the classic 350 Hub alongside a new ratchet upgrade system to convert their three-pawl hub systems to DT’s Ratchet LN design. That Ratchet LN design is now found on DT's 370 hubs, rather than the three pawl configuration that was used before.DT Swiss also released a limited-edition Oil Slick 240 Hub last month, with 1,000 individual hubs distributed worldwide.The updated 350 Hubs use the mid-level Ratchet system, which sits between the Ratchet LN and the high-end Ratchet EXP. The hubs are available for all the major axle and freehub specs and come in 28h and 32h configurations. Although they come standard with 36t ratchets, DT Swiss offers ratchet options from 18t to 54t, with engagement angles ranging from 20 to 6.7 degrees.One feature that stands out is the tool-free design for maintenance and part swapping. Each hub end cap has a notch that allows it to easily be removed to access the internals, whether for routine maintenance, swapping out the ratchets for a different number of engagement points, or changing freehub bodies between the available SRAM XD, standard Shimano, and Shimano MicroSpline options.Pricing starts at $101.90 (front) and $272.90 (rear) USD.DT Swiss’ Ratchet system distributes force over a larger area than the traditional three-pawl system, making the hubs more reliable, DT says. Rather than engaging in just three points at the pawls, the ratchet teeth all engage simultaneously for even load distribution.The conversion kit includes all the necessary parts: two 18t ratchets, a threaded ring, springs, a shim ring, a spacer, and a SRAM XD, standard Shimano, or Shimano MicroSpline freehub body.DT Swiss also offers 24t, 36t, and 54t upgrades for the conversion kit. Pricing ranges from $96.60 to $130.90 USD.For those who want bling with their ratchet system, DT Swiss has a shiny, lightweight option if folks can get their hands on it.The top-of-the-line 240 Oil Slick Hubs sport all the ratchet features mentioned above, such as tool-free serviceability, with the lighter Ratchet EXP freehub system. Unlike the Ratchet LN and Ratchet designs, which use two conical springs to press the ratchets together, the Ratchet EXP saves weight by using only one spring and integrating the inner ratchet with a threaded ring that is typically a separate part. The streamlined system also hides the drive-side bearing inside that same threaded ring, allowing for a claimed 15% increase in axle stiffness, thanks to an increase in the distance between the bearings.The hubs are available through DT Swiss dealers, starting at $235.90 (front) and $476.90 (rear) USD.