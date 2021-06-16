Coming Up Live: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021

Jun 16, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  

This crowd-pleasing format pits two competitors against one another in a side-by-side battle against each other and the clock’s cruel hand as racers battle to avoid elimination. Riders take one run down each side of the course, with the fastest combined time taking the win. Each lap through the track raises the stakes and works up everyone’s appetite to win.

See 2021 Rider List here.

Tune in to watch the full viewing experience at Red Bull TV: Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck

5 Comments

  • 1 0
 Wooooooot! I really wish there were more DS and 4X races. These formats are so rad to watch. Stoked to watch this!!!!
  • 1 0
 4x should be replaced with slalom, there would be way more participation and interest. 4x is just bmx on big wheels. I feel like the DS in Whistler is the dual slalom World Championship, or it should be.
  • 1 0
 Speed and style is my favorite but dual slalom is a close second. Hopefully I'll have time to tune in.
  • 1 0
 If there is one positive from working nights, this is it. Cant wait to watch!
  • 1 0
 So excited for this!

