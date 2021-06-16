Coming Up Live: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021

This crowd-pleasing format pits two competitors against one another in a side-by-side battle against each other and the clock’s cruel hand as racers battle to avoid elimination. Riders take one run down each side of the course, with the fastest combined time taking the win. Each lap through the track raises the stakes and works up everyone’s appetite to win.
See 2021 Rider List here
Tune in to watch the full viewing experience at Red Bull TV: Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck
