Coming Up Live: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Aug 14, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  




Get ready to show your skills for picking winners and you could be in the running to win a trip to Crankworx Whistler, a RockShox Lyrik and a Maxxis prize pack. With a fictional budget of $1.5 million you will choose your ultimate team of 6 riders to go to battle during each Crankworx Whistler live broadcast. Before each of the five broadcasts, select your team of athletes to collect the most points possible. For every event, you can select your dream team. You can change out your team up to the start of each live broadcast event.

100% Dual Slalom Start List





MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Crankworx Crankworx Whistler 2019 Dual Slalom


 This is such a fun event to watch.

