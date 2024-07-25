Powered by Outside

Coming Up Live: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Whistler 2024

Jul 25, 2024
by Pinkbike Staff  

Watch the Specialized Dual Slalom Whistler at the grand finale of the Crankworx World Tour 2024 in Whistler, Canada, where the King and Queen of Crankworx will be crowned.

Click on the video above to see what time the broadcast will start in your hometown.

1 Comment
 $200 that American guy races it in underwear again. I think after 10 yeas of it the joke is over







