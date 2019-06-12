Start List: Dual Slalom Coming Up Live - Crankworx Rotorua 2019

With the Whip Off all wrapped up, it's time for the first live broadcast event, the 100% Dual Slalom.
If you're playing along with Crankworx Fantasy
then you'll want to make sure you have your team dialed before the broadcast to get as many points as possible. What are you waiting for? Don't you want a chance to win a trip to Whistler?
Check back after the event to find out how your team did then make sure you start editing your team for the Pump Track that will be broadcast from 2:30pm CEST.
MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx
3 Comments
Post a Comment