Dual Slalom Photo Epic & Results: The House That Bas Built - Crankworx Summer Series

Jul 30, 2020
by Clint Trahan  
The House that Bas Built.
The House that Bas Built.


It was hot, it was dusty, it was awesome. Silver Star Mountain Resort just outside of Vernon, British Columbia now houses a world class dual slalom course built by the ever-so-fast Bas Van Steenbergen. Drawing inspiration from the course in Rotorua New Zealand, the slalom course contained all the elements to challenge what BC’s best could throw at them. CLIF Crankworx Summer Series has come to town.

A brand new course that had yet to be ridden ran riders through the gauntlet. A deep rhythm section. Berms, both big and small. Corners of Dirt, Grass, and flat. “I love the technicality of it” offered Lucas Cruz, who, thanks in part to his BMX roots, placed third.

If you weren’t careful, the course would bite you, claiming a few spills through the course of the day. Notably taking Jakob Jewett out of action for the foreseeable future. Another victim, Vaea Verbeeck, walked away with a sore arm, and, after a gutsy performance, the win.

bigquotesPrecision ruled the rhythm section. One mistake and the ride gets rowdy. It makes for a great race that is exciting to watch, which is how we love our slalom races.Vaea Verbeeck

bigquotesHuge thanks to Bas and Silver Star for the hard work on an amazing course! I am stoked about my first slalom race of the year.Finn Iles

After a long, hot day racing, the dymanic duo of Vaea Verbeeck and Bas Van Steenbergen took their first podium as a couple. Finn Iles and Casey Brown took second, while Miranda Miller and Lucas Cruz rounded out the top three. Lets be honest though, you are here for the photos.

Enjoy!


How many can you name
How many can you name?

Cannot pass up a pan or two.
Cannot pass up a pan or two.

Mark Wallace with a unique course inspection technique.
Mark Wallace with a unique course inspection technique.

Ready to strike.
Ready to strike.

Fabien Cousinie riding polygon
Fabien Cousinie riding polygon

Birthday boy Elliot Jamieson showing some sneeze during practice.
Birthday boy Elliot Jamieson showing some sneeze during practice.

Finn Iles blew out two tires off rims.
Finn Iles blew out two tires off rims.

A quick tune up in the Rocky Mountain Raceface tent.
A quick tune up in the Rocky Mountain Raceface tent.

FPV Drones FTW.
FPV Drones FTW.

Vaea Verbeeck riding Rocky Mountain working on her gate starts
Vaea Verbeeck riding Rocky Mountain working on her gate starts

Crashing must be lucky. Lucas Cruz following Vaea s lead going OTB and climbing to the podium.
Crashing must be lucky. Lucas Cruz following Vaea's lead and climbing to the podium despite going OTB.

Peace Jesse.
Peace Jesse.

Casey Brown is fast. Not sure if you knew that.
Casey Brown is fast. Not sure if you knew that.

Kirk Mcdowall riding Devinci and Kasper Woolley riding Yeti battling it out earlier in the day.
Kirk Mcdowall riding Devinci and Kasper Woolley riding Yeti battling it out earlier in the day.

Henry Fitzgerald riding Norco against Mark Wallace riding Canyon
Henry Fitzgerald riding Norco against Mark Wallace riding Canyon

Thanks to Norco for the shade.
Thanks to Norco for the shade.

Elliot Jamieson riding Norco - that light yo.
Elliot Jamieson riding Norco - that light, yo.

The views are well ok.
The views are, well, ok.

Leonie Picton riding Liv Cycling against Miranda Miller riding Kona earlier in the day.
Leonie Picton riding Liv Cycling against Miranda Miller riding Kona earlier in the day.

Remi Gauvin riding Rocky Mountain and Seth Sherlock riding Intense Factory.
Remi Gauvin riding Rocky Mountain and Seth Sherlock riding Intense Factory.

Filming.
Filming.

Godly views.
Godly views.

More godly views.
More godly views.

Casey Vaea. We should get used to this battle in the next three weeks.
Casey, Vaea. We should get used to this battle in the next three weeks.

The Flying Finn.
The Flying Finn.

We out. See you tomorrow.
We out. See you tomorrow.

Bas Berming through the course
Bas Berming through the course

Jesse made it pretty far but not far enough. He looked good doing it on the new leaked bike.
Jesse made it pretty far, but not far enough. He looked good doing it on the new, leaked, bike.

Mark Wallace takes on Henry Fitzgerald
Mark Wallace takes on Henry Fitzgerald

Lucas Cruz and Jesse Melmead.
Lucas Cruz and Jesse Melmead.

Jakob Jewett was looking quick prior to a crash that sidelined him.
Jakob Jewett was looking quick prior to a crash that sidelined him.

A tale of two transports. Finn Iles carries his bike out for repairs while Patrol comes in to assist Jakob Jewett out.
A tale of two transports. Finn Iles carries his bike out for repairs, while Patrol comes in to assist Jakob Jewett out.

Miranda Miller riding Kona and Leonie Picton riding Liv Cycling battling it out.
Miranda Miller riding Kona and Leonie Picton riding Liv Cycling battling it out.

Casey Brown riding Trek looking quick all day riding her way to the podium.
Casey Brown riding Trek looking quick all day, riding her way to the podium.

Bas on the gas against Kirk Mcdowall riding Devinci.
Bas, on the gas against Kirk Mcdowall riding Devinci.

Vaea Verbeeck riding Rocky Mountain and Miranda Miller riding Kona burning through golden turns.
Vaea Verbeeck riding Rocky Mountain and Miranda Miller riding Kona burning through golden turns.

Two thirds of your men s podium right here.
Two thirds of your men's podium right here.

Georgia Astle riding Devinci barely missed the podium being knocked out by Miranda Miller riding Kona.
Georgia Astle riding Devinci barely missed the podium, being knocked out by Miranda Miller riding Kona.

Vaea Verbeeck and Casey Brown battle it out for top spot.
Vaea Verbeeck and Casey Brown battle it out for top spot.

Social Distanced fist bumps.
Social distanced fist bumps.

Your woman s podium 1st Vaea Verbeeck riding Rocky Mountain 2nd Casey Brown riding Trek 3rd Miranda Miller riding Kona
Your women's podium

1st: Vaea Verbeeck
2nd: Casey Brown
3rd: Miranda Miller
4th: Georgia Astle

Your mens podium 1st Bas Van Steenbergen riding Hyper 2nd Finn Iles riding Specialized 3rd Lucas Cruz riding Norco
Your men's podium

1st: Bas Van Steenbergen
2nd: Finn Iles
3rd: Lucas Cruz
4th: Remi Gauvin

Thier first shared top spot podium. How adorable are these two
Their first shared top spot podium. How adorable are these two?

The sport is healthy.
The sport is healthy.


5 Comments

  • 1 0
 Great shots! Makes me want to leave work and jump on my bike. Now counting down the hours until I get to go for Friday arvo spin.
  • 2 0
 Bas needs to pop the question.
  • 1 0
 This is the first comment....to point out the fact that watching live racing is F*&CING AWESOME!!
  • 1 0
 Every bike malgama on the podium... Each one must hold it's truths...
  • 1 0
 Adorbs!

