Dual Slalom Photo Epic & Results: The House That Bas Built - Crankworx Summer Series

It was hot, it was dusty, it was awesome. Silver Star Mountain Resort just outside of Vernon, British Columbia now houses a world class dual slalom course built by the ever-so-fast Bas Van Steenbergen. Drawing inspiration from the course in Rotorua New Zealand, the slalom course contained all the elements to challenge what BC’s best could throw at them. CLIF Crankworx Summer Series has come to town.
A brand new course that had yet to be ridden ran riders through the gauntlet. A deep rhythm section. Berms, both big and small. Corners of Dirt, Grass, and flat. “I love the technicality of it” offered Lucas Cruz, who, thanks in part to his BMX roots, placed third.
If you weren’t careful, the course would bite you, claiming a few spills through the course of the day. Notably taking Jakob Jewett out of action for the foreseeable future. Another victim, Vaea Verbeeck, walked away with a sore arm, and, after a gutsy performance, the win.
|Precision ruled the rhythm section. One mistake and the ride gets rowdy. It makes for a great race that is exciting to watch, which is how we love our slalom races.—Vaea Verbeeck
|Huge thanks to Bas and Silver Star for the hard work on an amazing course! I am stoked about my first slalom race of the year.—Finn Iles
After a long, hot day racing, the dymanic duo of Vaea Verbeeck and Bas Van Steenbergen took their first podium as a couple. Finn Iles and Casey Brown took second, while Miranda Miller and Lucas Cruz rounded out the top three. Lets be honest though, you are here for the photos.
Enjoy!
1st: Vaea Verbeeck
2nd: Casey Brown
3rd: Miranda Miller
4th: Georgia Astle
1st: Bas Van Steenbergen
2nd: Finn Iles
3rd: Lucas Cruz
4th: Remi Gauvin
