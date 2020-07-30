Dual Slalom Photo Epic & Results: The House That Bas Built - Crankworx Summer Series

The House that Bas Built.

Precision ruled the rhythm section. One mistake and the ride gets rowdy. It makes for a great race that is exciting to watch, which is how we love our slalom races. — Vaea Verbeeck

Huge thanks to Bas and Silver Star for the hard work on an amazing course! I am stoked about my first slalom race of the year. — Finn Iles

How many can you name?

Cannot pass up a pan or two.

Mark Wallace with a unique course inspection technique.

Ready to strike.

Fabien Cousinie riding polygon

Birthday boy Elliot Jamieson showing some sneeze during practice.

Finn Iles blew out two tires off rims.

A quick tune up in the Rocky Mountain Raceface tent.

FPV Drones FTW.

Vaea Verbeeck riding Rocky Mountain working on her gate starts

Crashing must be lucky. Lucas Cruz following Vaea's lead and climbing to the podium despite going OTB.

Peace Jesse.

Casey Brown is fast. Not sure if you knew that.

Kirk Mcdowall riding Devinci and Kasper Woolley riding Yeti battling it out earlier in the day.

Henry Fitzgerald riding Norco against Mark Wallace riding Canyon

Thanks to Norco for the shade.

Elliot Jamieson riding Norco - that light, yo.

The views are, well, ok.

Leonie Picton riding Liv Cycling against Miranda Miller riding Kona earlier in the day.

Remi Gauvin riding Rocky Mountain and Seth Sherlock riding Intense Factory.

Godly views.

More godly views.

Casey, Vaea. We should get used to this battle in the next three weeks.

The Flying Finn.

We out. See you tomorrow.

Bas Berming through the course

Jesse made it pretty far, but not far enough. He looked good doing it on the new, leaked, bike.

Mark Wallace takes on Henry Fitzgerald

Lucas Cruz and Jesse Melmead.

Jakob Jewett was looking quick prior to a crash that sidelined him.

A tale of two transports. Finn Iles carries his bike out for repairs, while Patrol comes in to assist Jakob Jewett out.

Miranda Miller riding Kona and Leonie Picton riding Liv Cycling battling it out.

Casey Brown riding Trek looking quick all day, riding her way to the podium.

Bas, on the gas against Kirk Mcdowall riding Devinci.

Vaea Verbeeck riding Rocky Mountain and Miranda Miller riding Kona burning through golden turns.

Two thirds of your men's podium right here.

Georgia Astle riding Devinci barely missed the podium, being knocked out by Miranda Miller riding Kona.

Vaea Verbeeck and Casey Brown battle it out for top spot.

Social distanced fist bumps.

Your women's podium

Your men's podium

Their first shared top spot podium. How adorable are these two?

The sport is healthy.

It was hot, it was dusty, it was awesome. Silver Star Mountain Resort just outside of Vernon, British Columbia now houses a world class dual slalom course built by the ever-so-fast Bas Van Steenbergen. Drawing inspiration from the course in Rotorua New Zealand, the slalom course contained all the elements to challenge what BC’s best could throw at them. CLIF Crankworx Summer Series has come to town.A brand new course that had yet to be ridden ran riders through the gauntlet. A deep rhythm section. Berms, both big and small. Corners of Dirt, Grass, and flat. “I love the technicality of it” offered Lucas Cruz, who, thanks in part to his BMX roots, placed third.If you weren’t careful, the course would bite you, claiming a few spills through the course of the day. Notably taking Jakob Jewett out of action for the foreseeable future. Another victim, Vaea Verbeeck, walked away with a sore arm, and, after a gutsy performance, the win.After a long, hot day racing, the dymanic duo of Vaea Verbeeck and Bas Van Steenbergen took their first podium as a couple. Finn Iles and Casey Brown took second, while Miranda Miller and Lucas Cruz rounded out the top three. Lets be honest though, you are here for the photos.Enjoy!1st: Vaea Verbeeck2nd: Casey Brown3rd: Miranda Miller4th: Georgia Astle1st: Bas Van Steenbergen2nd: Finn Iles3rd: Lucas Cruz4th: Remi Gauvin