Dual Slalom Photo Recap: Reigning Champions - Sea Otter 2019

The 2019 Sea Otter Dual Slalom was a race filled with loose turns, tight gates, and plenty of upsets. The finals field consisted of 32 pro men and 16 pro women. Both groups had a wide array of competitors with riders ranging from multiple world champions to up and coming racers.
The course had a few changes made this year which some folks preferred and others not so much. Conditions were loose and dry, typical for Sea Otter and the region in general. The loose track made for some exciting racing and proved to be a challenge for even the most experienced riders—Greg Minnaar even took a spill. There were multiple upsets throughout the day and some of the best dual slalom riders found themselves sampling the local dirt.
At the end of the day Mitch Ropelato took home the gold for the men and Jill Kintner for the women.Full results here
