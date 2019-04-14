Dual Slalom Photo Recap: Reigning Champions - Sea Otter 2019

Luca Cometti putting the power down out of the start gate.

Kyle Strait was a favorite to take the win, but due to some bad luck ended up getting beat in the second round.

Fabian Cousinie, who miraculously eliminated Loris Vergier in round 2, fought his way into the bronze medal spot.

The first few corners were loose, dry and rowdy.

Rachel Strait on one of the top corners of the dual slalom course.

Luca Shaw making his way to the top of the track.

Warren Kniss on the blue course.

Chain issues...

Cody Kelley having a good time.

Cody Kelley warping his way down the course.

Peaty was looking quick all day, but got beat out by Steven Walton.

It's good to see Peaty racing.

Liv rider Caroline Washam.

Eyes on the prize.

Fabian Cousinie with Mikey Haderer.

Cous Cous and Mitch neck and neck in the semi.

Gerg Minnaar vs Youn Deniaud. Deniaud moved on.

World cup legend Greg Minnar was on hand to try out the Sea Otter Dual Slalom, but unfortunately only made it to round two.

Steven Walton vs Phil Kmetz. Steven went on to win this heat.

Dante Silva looked good on course, but was fighting a losing battle going up against Steve Peat in round one.

This flat right hander took out more than a few riders throughout the day.

Nestoroff vs Walton battle it out in the semi. Nestoroff moves on.

Matthew Sterling airing over the mid course doubles.

Noga Korem

Noga Korem holding her speed through one of the three large berms.

Rachel Pageau, the only rider in a cotton T-shirt.

Cody Kelley, the king of style.

Berm destruction.

Kialani Hines vs. Veronique Sandler. Kialani took the win in this round, to later be defeated by Jill.

Martha Gill has had a good weekend so far. She stood on the podium of enduro on Thursday, and took home the bronze today.

Iago Garay shaving the top of berms. It didn't end well, but he's ok.

Downhill racer Luca Shaw versus Iago Garay Tamayo.

The fans were stoked with the racing.

Photo Report REIGNING CHAMPIONS Sea Otter Dual Slalom 2019 Words & Photography by Trevor Lyden & Matthew Delorme

Luca Shaw made it to round three before a crash out of the start knocked him out.

Vergier doubles it up.

Loris Vergier takes the lead in the first heat but lost out to Cous Cous in round two.

Leigh Donovan proving she's still fast as f&@k on a bike.

Anneke Beerten snagged the sliver medal in dual slalom, only two days after winning the enduro race.

Nikolas Nestoroff narrowly beat Steven Walton to make his way into the final round. Nikolas ended the day with a silver medal.

Youn Deniaud and Nestoroff before Deniaud lost it after the next corner.

Jill Kintner with a sizable gap on Anneke Beerten in the final round.

Jill Kintner, to no ones surprise, was the fasted female of the day and took home another gold medal.

Jill Kintner was utterly dominant. Martha Gill tries to keep up in the semi.

Gold medal winner and three-time back to back champ Mitch Ropelato.

Jill Kintner was happy to take home another win.

Ropelato gassed after the win.

Rope-a-dope with the win.

The 2019 Sea Otter Dual Slalom was a race filled with loose turns, tight gates, and plenty of upsets. The finals field consisted of 32 pro men and 16 pro women. Both groups had a wide array of competitors with riders ranging from multiple world champions to up and coming racers.The course had a few changes made this year which some folks preferred and others not so much. Conditions were loose and dry, typical for Sea Otter and the region in general. The loose track made for some exciting racing and proved to be a challenge for even the most experienced riders—Greg Minnaar even took a spill. There were multiple upsets throughout the day and some of the best dual slalom riders found themselves sampling the local dirt.At the end of the day Mitch Ropelato took home the gold for the men and Jill Kintner for the women.