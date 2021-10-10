Dual Slalom Photo Recap - Sea Otter 2021

Despite the rough and rugged conditions of the this year's dual slalom track, the racing did not disappoint. The athletes faced a loose and dusty course with lots of blown out berms and sand traps. We were joined by a few familiar faces such as Cody Kelley and Kialani Hines, and had a plethora of other local racers join the ranks. Adding to the excitement were downhill phenom Vali Holl and recently retired Mick Hannah.
Vali Holl crossing the finish line for her bronze medal win.
