Dual Slalom Photo Recap - Sea Otter 2021

Photo Recap Dual Slalom - Sea Otter 2021 Words & Photography by Trevor Lyden Dry and dusty conditions for an autumn Sea Otter.

Not your typical look for a dual slalom track, but Sea Otter assures us the track will be much better next spring.

The riders lineup at the top of the course.

Cody Johnson dropping on off the top

Thomas Lawson on one of the flat corners on the top of the track.

Anthony Napolitan used to be known more for his BMX skills, however in recent years he has been using the big bike more.

The top portion of the course was relatively flat and the riders pushed hard and broke numerous chains.

Cody Kelley rounding the first left hand berm.

Austin "Hempdogg" Hemperley rocking a colorful bike and kit combo.

The perks of being pro, shuttles to the top of the hill.

Warren Kniss was looking good all day but got beat out in the final round.

Plenty of spectators came to get a load of the days action.

Mick Hannah and Jake Keller. Mick would go on to win this round, and each one after that taking home the gold medal.

Longtime racer and frequent announcer Mikey Haderer.

This corner was problematic throughout the day and caused more than one crash.

Nikolas Nestoroff qualified first and was on track to take home the win, however got beat out and went home with the bronze.

The course needed a fluffer.

Fresh off a UCI Championship, Vali Holl came to participate while she was in the States.

Sick Mick

Dual slalom regular and contender for this years Queen of Crankworx Kialani Hines. She would go on to take the win in the women's division.

Matthew Sterling vs Mick. This was a close race, but in the end Mick took the win.

Cody was looking to be on his way to the podium, but fell victim to the poor track conditions and washed out in a corner.

The final berm before the last straightaway.

Nestoroff putting the hammer down.

Jordy Scott is always a powerhouse in these races and gave Kialani a real challenge. Kialani

Mick Hannah taking the gold.

Kialani snagging the win, ahead of silver medal rider McKenna Merten

Despite the rough and rugged conditions of the this year's dual slalom track, the racing did not disappoint. The athletes faced a loose and dusty course with lots of blown out berms and sand traps. We were joined by a few familiar faces such as Cody Kelley and Kialani Hines, and had a plethora of other local racers join the ranks. Adding to the excitement were downhill phenom Vali Holl and recently retired Mick Hannah.Vali Holl crossing the finish line for her bronze medal win.