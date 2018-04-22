Dual Slalom Photo Report - Sea Otter Classic 2018

American flags on display.
Eliot Jackson powering down on the longest straight section of the course
Cody Kelley's patriotic steed
Jill Kintner was way out in front for most of the heats.
And another Dual Slalom title for the Queen.
Grubby and Bubba give each other a pat on the back after the dust has settled.
Steffi Marth is racing again and slid into 7th place
We were glad to see this rider bounce back after his hard crash in the last round
Down but not out. A hard hit in the elimination rounds
The dusty flat turns proved to be one of the most challenging aspects to this year's course
Porsha Murdock was looking fast all day, but a slide out on the flat corners took her out of podium contention
Cody Kelley's hopes ended early with a crash on the corner from hell.
Graves came away with the bronze and plenty of twenty dollar bills.
Mitch was on a mission, and nothing could stop him.
Bubba Vs Mitch. Mitch moves ahead.
Keegan Wright was out slashing berms. The EWS racer held his own out there today.
Jerome Clementz throws some style at it.
Jared Graves put up a hard fight again Mitch, but after losing traction in the flats he went on third.
Jill was fast through the turns which put her out ahead
Bubba took a really hard fall in qualifiers, but was made it through all the way to 4th place
Going the biggest doens't always prove to be the fastest, but somehow Mitch made it work and snagged the coveted gold
Anneke Beerten on her final run against Jill. Anneke took home the silver medal
Jill taking the big air line in her race against Steffi.
Kialani Hines was a favorite for the podium, but a small bobble put her into the 4th place spot
[PI=15821727 width=window]Claire Hamilton would finish third.
The veteran and the up and comer. Experience took the win on this one.
Mitch edges of Kyle on the final heat.
Graves and Warren nearly neck and neck at the end for the 3rd place spot
That's another DS title for Mitch.
Nothing like a good bit of dual slalom to remind us how rad racing bikes is.
Kyle Strait taking home the silver
High fives for the fans
Always a crowd pleaser, rope-a-dope after taking the win
