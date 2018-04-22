RACING

Dual Slalom Photo Report - Sea Otter Classic 2018

Apr 22, 2018
by Trevor Lyden  

Rope-a-dope slaying it in the quarter finals.
Dual Slalom
Sea Otter Classic 2018
Words & Photography by Trevor Lyden & Matthew DeLorme

Evander Hughes and America
American flags on display.

Eliot Jackson powering down on the longest straight section of the course

Cody Kelley's patriotic steed

Jill Kintner was way out in front for most of the heats.

And DS title for Jill.
And another Dual Slalom title for the Queen.

Grubby and Bubba give each other a pat on the back after the dust has settled.

Steffi Marth is racing again and slid into 7th place

We were glad to see this rider bounce back after his hard crash in the last round

Down but not out. A hard hit in the elimination rounds

The dusty flat turns proved to be one of the most challenging aspects to this year's course

Porsha Murdock was looking fast all day, but a slide out on the flat corners took her out of podium contention

Cody Kelley's hopes ended early with a crash on the corner from hell.

Graves came away with the bronze and plenty of twenty dollar bills.

Mitch was on a mission, and nothing could stop him.

Bubba Vs Mitch. Mitch moves ahead.

Keegan Wright was out slashing berms. The EWS racer held his own out there today.

Jerome Clementz throws some style at it.

Jared Graves put up a hard fight again Mitch, but after losing traction in the flats he went on third.

Jill was fast through the turns which put her out ahead

Bubba took a really hard fall in qualifiers, but was made it through all the way to 4th place

Going the biggest doens't always prove to be the fastest, but somehow Mitch made it work and snagged the coveted gold

Anneke Beerten on her final run against Jill. Anneke took home the silver medal

Jill taking the big air line in her race against Steffi.

Kialani Hines was a favorite for the podium, but a small bobble put her into the 4th place spot

[PI=15821727 width=window]Claire Hamilton would finish third.

The veteran and the up and comer. Experience took the win on this one.

Mitch edges of Kyle on the final heat.

Graves and Warren nearly neck and neck at the end for the 3rd place spot

That's another DS title for Mitch.

Nothing like a good bit of dual slalom to remind us how rad racing bikes is.

Kyle Strait taking home the silver

High fives for the fans

Always a crowd pleaser, rope-a-dope after taking the win

MENTIONS: @SeaOtterClassic @trevor12 @mdelorme


