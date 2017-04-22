Dual Slalom Results – Sea Otter Classic 2017

Apr 22, 2017 at 19:08
Apr 22, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
Ropelato wins 2017 Slalom at Sea Otter
After a solid day of practice the racing kicked off later this afternoon and the action heated up quickly. Number one qualifier in the men's, Mitch Ropelato, qualified first and was "on another level" according to many of his competitors, but a crash in the flat turns during the final practice session left a question mark on how he would go when things got serious. It didn't seem to matter though, and despite a separation in his shoulder sustained from that crash, Mitch went on to win the day.

On the ladies side, there were a number of new names that looked quick, but they still couldn't match the speed of Jill Kintner. Qualifying first, with Caroline Buchanan on her tail in second, it wasn't a surprise when the two met again in the final. But Jill looked confident and went on to win the heats, though not without some close racing thanks to Buchanan pushing hard.

Pro Men
1. Mitch ROPELATO
2. Martin MAES
3. Kyle STRAIT


Pro Women
1. Jill KINTNER
2. Caroline BUCHANAN
3. Anneke BEERTEN
