Dual Slalom Results: Snow Bike World Championships 2024

Feb 11, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the second event at the Snow Bike World Championships in Châtel. After competing in the Super G event, Sunday's racing switched to a Dual Slalom format with Lisa Baumann and Pierre Thevenard taking the gold medals.

Check out the full results from today's racing below.


Results:

Elite Men:


1st. Pierre Thevenard
2nd. Vincent Tupin
3rd. Henry Kerr
4th. Danny Hart


Elite Women:


1st. Lisa Baumann
2nd. Morgane Such
3rd. Morgane Charre
4th. Jolanda Kiener


Full Results:

Elite Women:
photo

Elite Men:
photo



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Dual Slalom World Championships 2024


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,929 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[Update: Bella Naughton Joins KHS Racing] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of 2024 Team Moves
206727 views
First Ride: The 2024 Pivot Switchblade Gets Updated, Not Overhauled
66748 views
Must Watch: 'Afterlife' with Brandon Semenuk
44424 views
Burning Question: Where Do Wheel Component Manufacturers Stand on Tire Inserts?
41831 views
9 2024 Team Changes That Flew Under the Radar
36340 views
Gwin Racing Added to 2024 UCI Team List
35705 views
Slack Randoms: Jackson Goldstone Goes Huge at McGazza Fest, Alternative Uses for Kashima & More
31199 views
Video: Bernard Kerr Testing the Road Gap at Red Bull Hardline Tasmania
29718 views

9 Comments
  • 8 0
 The embarrassment continues. Seriously can't believe that they're giving out World Champ medals/jerseys for this
  • 1 1
 Yes and the UCI wants to cover all kinds of racing.
Enduro and Pumptrack where "World Championships" before they became "UCI World Championships".
With Snow Bike World Championships they're greedy right from the beginning
  • 9 1
 Let’s have a flash poll;

Who thinks snow downhill bike racing should get in the sea?

Up vote/down vote accordingly..
  • 2 0
 You mean like paddle bike world champs?
  • 1 0
 I was thinking Down Hill Racing might be fun — a big hill of fluffy goose down with giant jumps and big cushy crash landings.
  • 1 0
 Such an embarrassing event. Shame on the riders for taking part - should have boycotted it completely rather than supporting UCI’s bullshit
  • 2 0
 Put it back in the X Games
  • 1 0
 event should be boycotted by all the athletes.
  • 2 0
 There's like five people there. It already has been.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.033526
Mobile Version of Website