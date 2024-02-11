Dual Slalom Results: Snow Bike World Championships 2024

Results:

The results are in from the second event at the Snow Bike World Championships in Châtel. After competing in the Super G event, Sunday's racing switched to a Dual Slalom format with Lisa Baumann and Pierre Thevenard taking the gold medals.Check out the full results from today's racing below.Pierre ThevenardVincent TupinHenry KerrDanny HartLisa BaumannMorgane SuchMorgane CharreJolanda Kiener