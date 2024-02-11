Dual Slalom Results: Snow Bike World Championships 2024

The results are in from the second event at the Snow Bike World Championships in Châtel. After competing in the Super G event, Sunday's racing switched to a Dual Slalom format with Lisa Baumann and Pierre Thevenard taking the gold medals.
Check out the full results from today's racing below.
Results:
Elite Men:
1st.
Pierre Thevenard2nd.
Vincent Tupin 3rd.
Henry Kerr4th.
Danny Hart
Elite Women:
1st.
Lisa Baumann2nd.
Morgane Such 3rd.
Morgane Charre4th.
Jolanda Kiener
