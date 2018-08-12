Photo Epic: Dual Speed & Style - Crankworx Whistler 2018

It seems like just yesterday that we were all sitting on the sidelines of a hill in Rotorua, watching the start of the 2018 Crankworx World Tour season. Now here we are, sat on a different hill on the other side of the world, three stops later, at the beginning of the end. For some, it has been a long 5-month Crankworx season, and for others, this is what they have been working towards all year.
2018 may mark the 15th year of Crankworx Whistler, but up on that hill today it was the age-old battle of veterans vs the newcomers just like years past. In the Clif Dual Speed & Style presented by Muc-Off tricks that belong on the joyride course were being thrown down, some had to pull out all the stops to stay in contention, while others opted for the always controversial approach of more speed, less style.
Results
1st. Tomas Lemoine Full Results
2nd. Greg Watts
3rd. Sam Reynolds
4th. Kyle Strait
Mentions:
officialcrankworx @cameronmackenzie
0 Comments
Post a Comment