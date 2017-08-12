EVENTS

Dual Speed and Style Results - Crankworx Whistler 2017

Aug 12, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Crankworx Whistler 2017
Zander Geddes putting the speed into the Speed amp Style finals against Jakob Vencl of the Czech Republic. Eventually Vencl prevailed with style edging out speed in this round.



Pro Men Results

1. Adrien Loron
2. Tomas Slavik
3. Daryl Brown
4. Mitch Ropelato


MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx


Must Read This Week
Aaron Gwin's Absolutely Incredible Finals Run: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017 - Video
71435 views
Purest Line: Finn Iles Riding DH Through Quebec City - Video
59907 views
Cannondale Jekyll 2 - Review
56070 views
2018 Devinci Spartan - First Look
53912 views
Superhuman: Finals Photo Epic - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017
53689 views
New Kona Process Carbon: EWS Spy Shots - Crankworx Whistler 2017
48085 views
Top 10 Ridden US Biking Destinations in July
45695 views
Win: Bryn Atkinson Replica Norco Range Bike and Riding Kit
42172 views

2 Comments

  • + 1
 Good thing Loron won or else they have to change the name to "Speed." That said how does a T-bog not get any points?
  • + 1
 Pretty sure it got points, I think it's -30 points for a straight air

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.030180
Mobile Version of Website