Ducati Widens its e-MTB Range with New 170mm Travel TK-01RR

Nov 24, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Although it's best known for its performance motorcycles, Ducati has been releasing e-bikes too in the past few years. From the city-oriented Scrambler to the 140mm travel Mig, the Lamborghini-owned brand has built up a fairly wide range and is now expanding its stable again with the 170mm travel Ducati TK-01RR.

Much like the Mig, the TK-01 RR has been created in partnership with Italian e-MTB brand Thok. Thok was started by 90s World Cup racer Stefano Migliorini and this bike uses the same aluminium frame and mullet wheel set up as Thok's TK-01 but with a Ducati Corse livery and some spec changes too.


If the Thok name sounds familiar, that's because it was on its bikes that we first saw the Ohlins RXF 38 fork on and that is carried over onto the Ducati bike alongside a TTX Air rear shock. It's not often we see Ohlins suspension sold as OE on bikes but given that the Swedish marque forged its illustrious reputation in motorbike racing, it's no huge surprise to see it specced on this Ducati branded bike. The 180mm fork also uses a 1.8" tapered steerer tube that we first spotted at Eurobike last year and is claimed to offer, "a more rigid steering area".
Ducati TK-01 Details

Frame: Aluminium
Travel: 170mm (180mm fork)
Motor: Shimano EP8
Battery: Shimano 630Wh
Wheelsize: 29" front, 27.5" rear
Price: €6,990
More info: ducati.com

Much like its Thok counterpart, the rear suspension on the Ducati is driven by a TPS (Thok Progressive System) Horst Link but unlike any of the Thok models, power comes from Shimano's new EP8 system combined with its biggest battery at 603 Wh. That should give this bike a bit more power than the Thok version and, although weight isn't quoted, it should be a bit lighter too thanks to the more compact motor. There some other spec changes here including tires from Pirelli and a cockpit from Renthal, two more motorsports crossover brands, and a Shimano groupset.

The Ducati range now includes the TK-01 RR (left) and the Mig-S (left). The Mig recently got updated with a longer top tube and steeper seat tube, it costs 4,890 Euros.

Geometry


The Ducati TK-01RR is on sale now for €6,990. More info, here.

Posted In:
eMTB Press Releases Ducati Thok


19 Comments

  • 7 0
 664.5 degree head angle seems unnecessarily steep, just because someone needs a small frame. Especially as the 64.5 degree on the other sizes seems pretty spot on. Punishment for the little ones.
  • 5 0
 Dude...relax. It's just a typo....Can't you see it's obviously a 6.645° degree head angle? Extra slackiness for short people.
  • 6 0
 Their geo chart is actually full of typos, not a great look!
  • 2 0
 lenght, Orizzontal
  • 3 0
 @jamessmurthwaite: Their geo chart is full of typos.

PB: Hold my beer - "The Ducati range now includes the TK-01 RR (left) and the Mig-S (left)"
  • 7 0
 Well thats a first! I have never seen an E-Bike with a beer belly!
  • 4 1
 Some ebikes look good, some don't. But this one is just another level of unattractive to me
  • 2 0
 The new one on the left looks like it took the head tube from a Mondraker and the rest of the frame from a commencal and then just put a 1990s mud guard on the down tube Smile
  • 3 2
 I was nearly first to comment, but ahh well...first loser...needless to say, I’m 100% sure I’ll never see this bike on my local trails...
  • 1 0
 I kind of agree. I think it could look decent if they could do something with that bulge up front. Only under certain circumstances do you want that kind of bulge up front
  • 2 0
 It doesnt count any more unless you have an Akrigg style video to accompany your e-bike Smile
  • 2 0
 A Ducati without an Akrapovic?? No thanks
  • 2 0
 Or for another £3k you can buy my Panigale..
  • 1 0
 The only possible explanation for this from a company that can make something like the Panigale is...METH
  • 2 1
 This is not a bike ment for mountainbikers I guess.
  • 1 0
 Couldn't they at least pay a photographer? The images are scary ugly.
  • 1 0
 What a hideous looking “bike”
  • 1 0
 Does Ducati know how to mountain bike?
  • 1 0
 I like the one on the left but not the one on the left Wink

