Ducati Widens its e-MTB Range with New 170mm Travel TK-01RR

Although it's best known for its performance motorcycles, Ducati has been releasing e-bikes too in the past few years. From the city-oriented Scrambler to the 140mm travel Mig, the Lamborghini-owned brand has built up a fairly wide range and is now expanding its stable again with the 170mm travel Ducati TK-01RR.
Much like the Mig, the TK-01 RR has been created in partnership with Italian e-MTB brand Thok. Thok was started by 90s World Cup racer Stefano Migliorini and this bike uses the same aluminium frame and mullet wheel set up as Thok's TK-01 but with a Ducati Corse
livery and some spec changes too.
If the Thok name sounds familiar, that's because it was on its bikes that we first saw the Ohlins RXF 38 fork on
and that is carried over onto the Ducati bike alongside a TTX Air rear shock. It's not often we see Ohlins suspension sold as OE on bikes but given that the Swedish marque forged its illustrious reputation in motorbike racing, it's no huge surprise to see it specced on this Ducati branded bike. The 180mm fork also uses a 1.8" tapered steerer tube that we first spotted at Eurobike last year
and is claimed to offer, "a more rigid steering area".
Ducati TK-01 DetailsFrame:
AluminiumTravel:
170mm (180mm fork)Motor:
Shimano EP8Battery:
Shimano 630WhWheelsize:
29" front, 27.5" rearPrice:
€6,990More info: ducati.com
Much like its Thok counterpart, the rear suspension on the Ducati is driven by a TPS (Thok Progressive System) Horst Link but unlike any of the Thok models, power comes from Shimano's new EP8 system
combined with its biggest battery at 603 Wh. That should give this bike a bit more power than the Thok version and, although weight isn't quoted, it should be a bit lighter too thanks to the more compact motor. There some other spec changes here including tires from Pirelli and a cockpit from Renthal, two more motorsports crossover brands, and a Shimano groupset.
The Ducati range now includes the TK-01 RR (left) and the Mig-S (left). The Mig recently got updated with a longer top tube and steeper seat tube, it costs 4,890 Euros.Geometry
The Ducati TK-01RR is on sale now for €6,990. More info, here
.
