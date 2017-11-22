VIDEOS

The Dudes of Hazzard - The Fellowship of the Party Rings

Nov 21, 2017
by Dudes of Hazzard  
Views: 1,429    Faves: 34    Comments: 8


The Fellowship of the Party Rings was formed as a brotherhood among members of Fort William's 'Dudes of Hazzard' collective. Its purpose was to take The Landship III vessel into the heart of Harris in search of magnificent precipices and slithering brown serpents. With the rest of the world unaware of their perils, the collective, fuelled by Party Rings, deal with all they encounter and return triumphant.

Three companions. So be it. You shall be the 'Fellowship of the Party Rings'.


The magnificent precipice on Harris. Photo - Brodie Hood Photography
Cliff top trail Harris. Photo - Brodie Hood Photography
Off to the beach on Harris. Photo- Brodie Hood Photography


When in doubt, follow your nose to the tranquil seas off Harris. Scotland delivered the good and all the boys had an amazing time in the wagon. Excitement levels peaking, it's time to plan the next trip away and see where the wheels take us.

Photos by Brodie Hood

11 Comments

  • + 1
 Cheers lads cracking shorty, keep it up. That trail on Harris down to the bay looked fantastic!
  • + 3
 yeah baeys!
  • + 1
 MUSIC got me bangin'. Sun is shining. Gonna swing my leg over my ride. Life is good yall!
  • + 1
 Reminds me of my climbing trip to the Outer Hebrides 10 years ago!

How do you ride switchbacks like that?!
  • + 1
 Great pump up for the day! Next adventure planning time
  • + 2
 mmmm party rings...
  • + 1
 Some of your finest work.
  • + 1
 Awesome!!
  • + 1
 How was the stick?
  • + 1
 Just cookin a stick.
  • + 1
 Lads Lads lads.!!!!

