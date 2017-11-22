The Dudes of Hazzard - The Fellowship of the Party Rings





The Fellowship of the Party Rings was formed as a brotherhood among members of Fort William's 'Dudes of Hazzard' collective. Its purpose was to take The Landship III vessel into the heart of Harris in search of magnificent precipices and slithering brown serpents. With the rest of the world unaware of their perils, the collective, fuelled by Party Rings, deal with all they encounter and return triumphant.



Three companions. So be it. You shall be the 'Fellowship of the Party Rings'.











When in doubt, follow your nose to the tranquil seas off Harris. Scotland delivered the good and all the boys had an amazing time in the wagon. Excitement levels peaking, it's time to plan the next trip away and see where the wheels take us.



Photos by Brodie Hood



