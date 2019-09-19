Video: The Dudes of Hazzard Go Flat Out in Finale Ligure

Sep 19, 2019
by Dudes of Hazzard  
Dodging the Dreich

by dudesofhazzard
Liam and James can't be hooped with the February rain back in Fort William so bail to Finale Ligure for some dry bike riding. Liam has Edie and Lilia with him so James chances upon some special company of his own between the trails!



