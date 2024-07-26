Durango Roots: How Chris Blevins & Riley Amos Punched Two Tickets to the Paris Olympics

I’ve felt like that my whole life on a mountain bike, really. Durango is something I’m so eager to talk about and so proud of. It just feels natural. It feels like it’s synonymous with mountain biking in the U.S. at this point and I’m really proud of that. — Christopher Blevins

US Mountain Biking is to Durango What Durango is to Devo

We believe that mountain biking skills and fitness will come naturally as a result of being part of an inclusive community of people who are excited about riding bikes. Riding in an age-based program helps build key friendships that ultimately make a successful rider. — Durango Devo

Durango is really special because we're introduced to competition in a really natural, low-pressure organic way where we’re really pushing really hard learning these skills without really knowing you’re doing it. — Riley Amos

Riley Amos has swept the UCI U23 World Cup series this year.

Every Wednesday Chad and the Fort Lewis team would mark out a super janky short track through the bushes with a sack of flour,” Amos said. “At 16 I’m lining up with the Fort Lewis team to do a short track. These guys are really strong, so racing with them every week I’m learning tactics and getting a really good workout. But it’s done with such low expectations, everyone is just cracking up going through the bushes. — Riley Amos

My first one, I was like 17 on a borrowed Ross bike from Devo. I’m showing up with Todd [Wells], Ned [Overend], Payson [McElveen], Howard [Grotts], all these current pros that are extremely good. We’re going full gas into the wind 20 miles from town, having no idea how to draft or pull through. I’m motivated sheerly by the fact that if you get dropped it’s a long way back to town. — Riley Amos

You just have everything you need without realizing it. Just having so many resources, being surrounded by these pros, these group rides, these amazing trails. And, you’re at altitude. — Riley Amos

How Team Durango Made it to the Olympics

I know what’s possible now, it’s that simple. I know what’s possible. I know what I can do and what I can do on my best day, which is the same as any of those guys on their best day. — Christopher Blevins

We kept everything tight and motivated for the collective good, but tensions were high this spring. Chris was pushing, and I was really trying to figure out how and where to focus. We were both having to try and float so many circles. But when we win together we win together. Brazil was such a huge moment. — Riley Amos

That 1000 percent had to do with it. It’s rare that competitors have such a good relationship in general. We have a lot of heritage, growing up together to an extent. That relationship, our Durango roots, for sure it was a motivating force. Under different circumstances, I’m sure people would have done things differently. — Riley Amos

For both of our own reasons, we wanted to get two spots. But if it was a matter of a little extra work to get each other there, both of us, and Bjorn, we were gonna do it. Riley and I are a product of the same circle. The backing we have of knowing how many Durango Olympians have gone before us, that’s given me confidence my whole life to know what’s possible. — Christopher Blevins

It’s no secret that Durango, Colorado is a bike town.From the hundreds of miles of trails that begin downtown and climb onto the surrounding mesas before heading into the high country above, to the legacy of champions — like first-ever MTB world champ Ned Overend and Vuelta a Espana victor Sepp Kuss — who call Durango home, the small southwestern city is a really good place to ride bikes.It’s such a good place, in fact, that since mountain biking became an Olympic sport, Durango has sent someone to the Games. From Juli Furtado back in 1996 to Travis Brown and Ruthie Matthes in 2000 to Todd Wells from 2004 - 2012 and Howard Grotts in 2016, at least one of the riders repping’ Team USA has been flying the Durango flag, as well.This year, in a fairly unprecedented scenario, the U.S. earned the maximum quota for mountain biking in Paris, and is sending four athletes to the Games. Any guesses where they’re from?Three of the four — Christopher Blevins, Riley Amos, and Savilia Blunk — claim ties to the city on the Animas, with Blevins and Amos born and raised in Durango and Blunk an alumna of Fort Lewis College.For Blevins, who also rode for the U.S. in Tokyo in 2021, competing in the Olympics is as much about representing Durango as it is the United States.As synonymous as Durango is with mountain biking in the U.S., mountain biking in Durango is synonymous with Durango Devo. The youth program, which is going on 20 years old, is where Blevins — and Amos and Grotts — cultivated their love of mountain biking. The program also served as the springboard for them to take the path more oriented toward racing.It’s impossible to talk about Durango Devo without talking about Chad Cheeney. The Fort Lewis grad co-founded Devo in 2006 and has stood firmly at the helm of the non-profit since. Cheeney is partially responsible for one of Devo’s core tenets: an age-based — rather than ability-based — programming structure.Any questions about the tenability of such a method? Just ask Blevins and Amos, or Sepp Kuss, who turned pro on the road, then won the Vuelta, after nearly a decade of mountain biking with his schoolmates in Durango.Nevertheless, of the 1,000 kids who pass through Devo’s ranks every year, not all of them go on to become Olympians or World Cup winners. In fact, most don’t. But the percentage of riders who do go on to become professional cyclists outpaces most kids’ cycling development programs.It’s as if any aspiring pro (whether they know they’re aspiring or not) who lives in Durango gets a ticket to a special portal that doesn’t exist anywhere else.Take the Fort Lewis College short track races, for example.Same goes for Durango’s iconic group road ride, Tuesday Night Worlds.As kids, athletes like Amos, Grotts, Blevins, and McElveen both knew and didn’t know the level they were being exposed to. Sure, most people know who the pros and Olympians in town are. But those men and women were also the same ones that were friends with their parents, or simply nice strangers they ran into on the trails.Of all the mountain bike Olympians bred in Durango, none have come close to a podium at the Games, but that could change this year (note that Team USA’s fourth rider, Haley Batten, who isn’t from Durango is also a serious medal contender).On the men’s side, that would be Blevins. Although Amos has had a stand-out year in the U23 ranks, he’s yet to race an elite World Cup. And while Blevins hasn’t had the most consistent year in terms of World Cup results, he believes he has enough experience, both at an Olympic Games and on the world stage, to show up when it counts.Regardless of what happens on the track in Paris, the story of how both Blevins and Amos got there might be the more important one. It began, as it often does for American athletes, with a points chase that began in earnest a year and a half ago. At that point, the U.S. men’s nations ranking hovered around 12th; if it stayed that way until May of 2024, that ranking would have earned them one Olympic berth in Paris.So, with the prodding of the federation, Blevins, Amos, and the US’ other top points earner Bjorn Riley, got to work. By the end of the year, they were inching closer to the eighth place — the threshold for sending two riders to the Olympics — but they were much too far to get their hopes up.Then, they went to Arkansas.Going into the early-April US Pro Cup races in Fayetteville, the U.S. was ranked 10th. After the weekend, they’d climbed the ladder two rungs into eighth. The giant leap was in no small part due to the efforts of Amos, who was able to race both the U23 and elite XCO races in Arkansas, winning both of them.Still, with nearly two more months left in the Olympics qualifying calendar, it wasn’t guaranteed that the U.S would send two men (the women had already sealed their two-rider destiny with a much higher ranking achieved earlier in the year).Until Brazil.At the Mairiporã World Cup in mid-April, both Blevins and Amos definitively punched their respective tickets to Paris, winning both the elite and U23 XCO races (with Bjorn Riley assisting as the second-place U23 man).The result was a huge relief after what hadn't necessarily been the smoothest of operations.Amos particularly struggled with the dilemma of what his “employers [trade team] thought was best versus what the federation thought was best versus what I thought was best,” he said.Ultimately, Amos did it for Durango. Or rather, what may have ultimately swayed him to make the compromises he did for the collective good was the fact that it would be Blevins, a kid he looked up to and eventually became riding peers with back home, who would be his peer in Paris.Watch Durango, er Amos and Blevins, take on the world during the men’s Olympic mountain bike race on Monday, July 29 at 5:00 a.m. PST.