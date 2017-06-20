



Why did we do this? Because it's fun. We are riders just like you, we want to ride, we want to ride rad places and the Durolux World Tour (DWT) gave us the perfect opportunity to get our adventure on in Europe and North America with some of the best riders on this little planet. Being who we are, the plan was loose but the goal was clear: to ride bikes, share experiences, and take some timeless photos. Engaging in these experiences is our best tool to shape who we will become; this is what motivates us. Enjoy what we captured, what we witnessed, and what the "New Rowdy" means to each other, pros and bros alike. We do not take these opportunities for granted. Best of all, a plan based on fun usually does not disappoint.



The cast of our adventures is as follows and we are grateful to them call family. Thank you gents, road trips we will never forget: Garett Buehler, Kurt Sorge, Mike Hopkins, Eliott Lapotre, Guido Tschugg, Benoit Coulanges, Mark Matthews, Mike Jones, Brett "The Godfather" Tippie, Vincent Pernin, Max Gast and Mitch Chubey





Europe







The European tour started at Whyex studios in Freiburg Germany - tools of their respective trades





Buehler working out a long flight from BC





Black and White in the Black Forest





A quiet off-day pump track session





The journeys taken, Chaumont Neuchatel Switzerland provided the next backdrop





Big doubles in the woods can be fun and sometimes they can destroy things.....





Done blowed up









Glowing in Les Arcs





Sideways





Digging is apart of who we are, essential to fulfilling one's vision and a necessity at the black hills in Dignes-Les-Bains, France.





Up the stream without a paddle.





Lines for miles. This place is special - like Virgin, Utah...but not.





Hold on and send usually works.





It almost looks like Chubey is a funny colored tree.





Another gratuitous shot of Guido Schugg sending it.













One of nature's toilet bowls.





North America



Chuckanut





More Chuckanut goodness.









Benoit is a master at getting sideways and Galbraith Mountain provided plenty of repeatable places to make it happen.









Bellingham has the goods but not to make other trails jealous we were off to Canada and the border can be time consuming, so a beer was in order.





We woke up to some Vancouver Island sunshine, perfect for a day on Mt. Prevost





#Eliott likes Loam—and Shuttles.





Mark doing what Stevie would have wanted, going big.





There is a jump line at the bottom, which was sessioned this for hours.





Eliott always has his head down.





Next attempt: Cumberland trails, we tried but it did just not work.





Mark took a digger with his shoulder into a tree.





Escaping the rain to the Sunshine Coast.





Ever wonder how he does it all? Sechelt's finest.





The trails at Coast Gravity park beg for trains.





The composure, one of our favorite photos of the trip.















Beauty and Flow.













Waiting is always the hardest part Eliott.





'Til we meet again Coast Gravity Park.





The last ferry of the trip and Buehler is stoked. On to Squamish.





There is no shortage of options and rocks.





Rock rollers to start the day. Benoit nailed this line - it's way steeper than you'd think, and the end is vertical.





Maggs 99 provided Mr. Wells with a new friend.





There is such a variety in Squamish.





Tippie and Guido flowing some mellow.





Mr. Jones found the fast line on Pseudo Tsuga. So much good flow.