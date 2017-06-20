SPONSORED

Durolux World Tour

Jun 20, 2017
by SR Suntour  
The view


Why did we do this? Because it's fun. We are riders just like you, we want to ride, we want to ride rad places and the Durolux World Tour (DWT) gave us the perfect opportunity to get our adventure on in Europe and North America with some of the best riders on this little planet. Being who we are, the plan was loose but the goal was clear: to ride bikes, share experiences, and take some timeless photos. Engaging in these experiences is our best tool to shape who we will become; this is what motivates us. Enjoy what we captured, what we witnessed, and what the "New Rowdy" means to each other, pros and bros alike. We do not take these opportunities for granted. Best of all, a plan based on fun usually does not disappoint.

The cast of our adventures is as follows and we are grateful to them call family. Thank you gents, road trips we will never forget: Garett Buehler, Kurt Sorge, Mike Hopkins, Eliott Lapotre, Guido Tschugg, Benoit Coulanges, Mark Matthews, Mike Jones, Brett "The Godfather" Tippie, Vincent Pernin, Max Gast and Mitch Chubey


Europe


A short Office visit
A short Office visit
The European tour started at Whyex studios in Freiburg Germany - tools of their respective trades

A short Office visit
Buehler working out a long flight from BC

A short Office visit
Black and White in the Black Forest

A short Office visit
A short Office visit
A quiet off-day pump track session

A short Office visit
A short Office visit
The journeys taken, Chaumont Neuchatel Switzerland provided the next backdrop

A short Office visit
Big doubles in the woods can be fun and sometimes they can destroy things.....

A short Office visit
Done blowed up

A short Office visit

Glowing
Glowing in Les Arcs

Sideways
Sideways

A riders best friend
A little effort to make it work real nice
Digging is apart of who we are, essential to fulfilling one's vision and a necessity at the black hills in Dignes-Les-Bains, France.

A little persepctive
Up the stream without a paddle.

The colors jump pop
Lines for miles. This place is special - like Virgin, Utah...but not.

Hold on and send it
Hold on and send usually works.

It as if he is a part of the landscape
It almost looks like Chubey is a funny colored tree.

A short Office visit
Another gratuitous shot of Guido Schugg sending it.

Letting it slide
Slashing...

steep

A short Office visit
One of nature's toilet bowls.


North America
Durolux World Tour
Chuckanut

Dropping
More Chuckanut goodness.

Sideways is fun

Durolux World Tour
Benoit is a master at getting sideways and Galbraith Mountain provided plenty of repeatable places to make it happen.

Durolux World Tour

Durolux World Tour
Bellingham has the goods but not to make other trails jealous we were off to Canada and the border can be time consuming, so a beer was in order.

Durolux World Tour
We woke up to some Vancouver Island sunshine, perfect for a day on Mt. Prevost

Durolux World Tour
Durolux World Tour
#Eliott likes Loam—and Shuttles.

Durolux World Tour
Mark doing what Stevie would have wanted, going big.

Durolux World Tour
There is a jump line at the bottom, which was sessioned this for hours.

Durolux World Tour
Eliott always has his head down.

Durolux World Tour
Next attempt: Cumberland trails, we tried but it did just not work.

Durolux World Tour
Mark took a digger with his shoulder into a tree.

Durolux World Tour
Escaping the rain to the Sunshine Coast.

Durolux World Tour
Ever wonder how he does it all?
Durolux World Tour
Sechelt's finest.

Durolux World Tour
The trails at Coast Gravity park beg for trains.

Durolux World Tour
The composure, one of our favorite photos of the trip.

Durolux World Tour

Another Day Another Train

by SRSuntour
Views: 77    Faves: 0    Comments: 1


Durolux World Tour
Beauty and Flow.

Durolux World Tour

Durolux World Tour

Durolux World Tour
Waiting is always the hardest part Eliott.

Durolux World Tour
'Til we meet again Coast Gravity Park.

Durolux World Tour
Durolux World Tour
The last ferry of the trip and Buehler is stoked. On to Squamish.

Durolux World Tour
There is no shortage of options and rocks.

Durolux World Tour
Durolux World Tour

Durolux World Tour
Rock rollers to start the day. Benoit nailed this line - it's way steeper than you'd think, and the end is vertical.

Durolux World Tour
Maggs 99 provided Mr. Wells with a new friend.

Durolux World Tour
There is such a variety in Squamish.

Durolux World Tour
Tippie and Guido flowing some mellow.

Durolux World Tour
Mr. Jones found the fast line on Pseudo Tsuga. So much good flow.


But wait, there's more! The 2K17 Rux World Tour is in full-swing, Follow along with us SR Suntour RWT

Locations:
Bellingham Washington; Mt Prevost (Stevie Smith's Home trails); Coast Gravity Park, Squamish BC; Les Arcs France, Chaumont Neuchatel, Switzerland; Freiburg, Germany; Dignes-Les-Bains, France.

All photo and videos: Whyex Productions

MENTIONS: @SRSuntour


4 Comments

  • + 2
 Cool pictures! The big question that pops up of course seeing that this is a Suntour article, is that gearbox in the Nicolai by any chance a V-Boxx?
  • + 1
 Nope! lighter and better => effigear! Wink
  • + 1
 I feel bad I bought a white Durolux with kashima/whatever stancions, and painted the lowers black. Feels like a home improvement abortion now. Lol
  • + 1
 "Durolox World Tour" - only available in North America and Europe.

Post a Comment



