Video: Dust to Dust with Adolf Silva

Jun 7, 2023
by Yeti Cycles  

Words: Yeti Cycles

Nothing comes easy in the desert. The phrase “No dig, no ride” is an understatement in Southern Utah, where barren hills are the perfect blank canvas. With a little coaxing, they become a playground for world’s most talented athletes. What better place for Yeti’s newest heavy hitter, Adolf Silva to make his mark than the freeride mecca of Green River?

Battling relentless winds and dust, the Spanish luminary, along with Yeti rider and producer Shawn Neer and filmmaker Craig Grant, dug lines, chased light, and threw down riding as dramatic as the landscape itself for Silva’s latest feature, Dust to Dust.

Welcome to Yeti Cycles, Loco.


Framegrab from Yeti Cycles Dust to Dust

Presented by: Yeti Cycles
Featuring: Adolf Silva

Director/DP: Craig Grant
Production: Shawn Neer [Moniker]
Edit: Craig Grant
Post Sound: Keith White Audio

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Adolf Silva


4 Comments

  • 3 0
 that last hit was massive! props Adolf!
  • 1 0
 That last drop was nutty. I wonder if anyone will ever hit the hip drop again from NWD 10....

youtu.be/uIkfN97TE0w?t=121
  • 1 0
 yeti riders yo
  • 1 2
 Oh, my dramatic starzz!! Soundtracks and superheroes! Oooooooooooooooh. I've not see this one. Ever before. Thbtphptt.





