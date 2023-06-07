Video: Dust to Dust with Adolf Silva

Words: Yeti Cycles
Nothing comes easy in the desert. The phrase “No dig, no ride” is an understatement in Southern Utah, where barren hills are the perfect blank canvas. With a little coaxing, they become a playground for world’s most talented athletes. What better place for Yeti’s newest heavy hitter, Adolf Silva to make his mark than the freeride mecca of Green River?
Battling relentless winds and dust, the Spanish luminary, along with Yeti rider and producer Shawn Neer and filmmaker Craig Grant, dug lines, chased light, and threw down riding as dramatic as the landscape itself for Silva’s latest feature, Dust to Dust
.
Welcome to Yeti Cycles, Loco.
Presented by: Yeti Cycles
Featuring: Adolf Silva
Director/DP: Craig Grant
Production: Shawn Neer [Moniker]
Edit: Craig Grant
Post Sound: Keith White Audio
