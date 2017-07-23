Dust Vader: iXS European Downhill Cup 4 - Qualifying Photo Epic and Video

Against all predictions it was another hot and sweaty day here at the third round of the iXS European Downhill Cup in the Czech Republic. Riders were on the track all morning long to get their racing lines dialed and to prepare as well as possible for the upcoming timed runs. With 250 riders on the list the track got beat up badly what resulted in plenty of deep and dusty ruts.
It was a crucial track during the seedings and you could see quite some nasty crashes, which luckily did not end too badly. Monika Hrastnik was one of the crashing riders. The current overall leader made a mistake in the top section and went down. Nonetheless, she managed to finish third and will push hard on race day. Meanwhile Sandra Ruebesam kept it steady and set the fastest time in the elite women category followed by Jana Bartova.
The Cube Global Squad rider Matt Walker took the win in the elite men and put solid 2.5 seconds between him and second place finisher Jure Zabjek. But the biggest surprises are the following four riders. No one would have expected Felix Klee, Miran Vauh, Silas Grandy and Andreas Kolb up in the rankings what should make up for some great racing on Sunday.
It was a cloudy day but against all predictions it stayed dry
It might not be the Alps but still there are great places to explore
Matt Walker uses Spicak to prepare for the upcoming World Cup in Mont Saint Anne
As it is not the steepest course riders are in need to carry some good speed
These tight and rocky turns seems to be every rider's nightmare
Short spike tires were the choice of most of the riders to fight against the deep dust
Ziga Pandur dropping in.
Just like in Schladming, Dominik Dierich dominated the Masters category
Vali Hoell took another seeding win by more than five seconds
Rudi Pintar muscled his way through the gnarly rock garden and went fastest in the U19 male category by 3.5s
Monika Hrastnik took a big crash in her run but still qualified in third
Jana Bartova is feeling comfortable on home soil taking second place in the Elite Women category
Sandra Ruebesam stormed into her first seeding win of the year and will be looking to repeat it in tomorrow's finals
Two out of three days were dry, fingers crossed it will stay like this
Andreas Kolb is one of today's surprises as he took a great 6th place
A solid run would put Bryn Dickerson into 9th place
A bit off the pace but still making the top 30 for tomorrow's Super Final, Stanislav Sehnal
Rastistalv Baranek railing berms
Miran Vauh had a great run which put him into 4th place
With more sun in the afternoon it was a pretty dusty business
Slawomir Lukasik started fast but lost some time in the bottom section what lead him into 12th
Basil Weber crashed in today's practice but still was able to qualify for the Super Final on Sunday
The Swiss Jannis Lehmann is getting faster and faster throughout the season, 7th place for him
Silas Grandy looked smooth and etremely fast taking home 5th
With a big crash mid run Ondrej Stephanek would not make the cut into the top 30 but as a protected rider he still will be competing in the super final
Fastest Swiss rider and third place qualifier, Felix Klee
Joshua Barth is currently second in the overall and will need to push hard to not loose his spot
Jure Zabjek messed up the top section in his seeding run but was able to pull back some time at the bottom and to qualify in second
Number one qualifier Matt Walker making his way through the first rock section
The flowy but gnarly track here in Spicak took its victims but at the end of the day everyone had a big smile on their face
It was another great day of downhill sport here in the Czech Republic.
0 Comments
Post a Comment