Ask Us Anything: DVO Suspension - Tomorrow!

Jul 17, 2017
by Mike Levy  
DVO Sapphire 110 Boost fork
Ask Us Anything
DVO SUSPENSION



It's not often that a new suspension start-up hits the scene running, but that's exactly what DVO did when they debuted their inverted Emerald downhill fork back in 2012. Five years on and DVO's catalog has grown to include a dropper post, multiple offerings for the mid-travel crowd, both coil and air-sprung shocks, and they also recently debuted their lower priced Onyx DC downhill fork. That's a whole lot of headway in the high-end suspension segment, a market that, up until just a few years ago, only had two or three major players.

So, do you have a question about one of DVO's forks or shocks? Need some suspension setup advice? Curious as to what's coming in the future? DVO's Lead technician Ronnie Dilan, along with Marketing and Product Development specialist Bryson Martin Jr, are here to answer your questions, beginning this Tuesday at 10:00 AM PDT.



Bryson Martin Jr - DVO Marketing Product Development

Bryson Martin Jr. – Marketing / Product Development

A man of many hats, Bryson Martin Jr. can also more than hold his own on a bike. That speed led him to a spot on the Junior Worlds Team for the USA back in 2010, and he hasn't gotten any slower since, a fact that works well with his product development role at DVO.
Ronnie Dilan - DVO Lead Technician

Ronnie Dilan – Lead Technician

Having been in the suspension game since 1998, it's safe to say that Ronnie knows a thing or two when it comes to springs, shims, and oil. Dilan has had a major role in the development of DVO's current range of forks and shocks, and he's also the man getting his hands dirty in the service department.


DVO Diamond 110 Boost fork in brown and green


How ‘Ask Usn Anything' Works:

Starting at 10:00 AM PDT/6:00 PM BST on Tuesday, July 18th you can type your questions for DVO into the comment box following this article and the guys will have a crack at answering them. Sometimes your answer will pop up in a few seconds; others may take a few minutes while Bryson and Ronnie work their way through questions that are popping up. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously.

To make this go as smooth as possible, try to follow these guidelines:

Keep your questions relevant
Stay focused and to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later
• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words
Ask Us Anything is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have an issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner
Use propping to acknowledge good (or not so good) questions and bump them up or down to where they belong

Mark your calendars - the conversation starts tomorrow at 10:00 AM PDT/6:00 PM BST

Other time zones:
• 1:00 PM EST (New York)
• 6:00 PM BST (London)
• 7:00 PM CET (Paris)
• 8:00 PM SAST (Cape Town)
• 5:00 AM AEST (Sydney, Aus)


MENTIONS: @DVOSuspension


17 Comments

  • + 8
 Why do suspension companies not use progressive coils in coil forks to get the small bump sensitivity of coil and the progressive nature of air in one fork?
  • + 2
 Or shocks for that matter
  • + 3
 The DVO Jade is spec'd on the Canfield Brothers Balance. Do you have a suggested tune or should I start with the more generic base tunes suggested on your website?
  • + 4
 Ronnie, I will give you $20 to take a bite out of that cheeseburger!!!!!!
  • + 2
 What's one suspension product or feature that you miss and wish there was currently a demand for that would justify production?
  • + 2
 When will the heavy duty air shock be released? Pricepoint? Adjustments?
When a SC USD Fork?
  • + 2
 What is a Garnet rebuild like: cost of parts needed, special tools needed, how long should it take, how hard is it?
  • + 2
 if i give you $5 and a half eaten burrito, will you promise to never stop the brown paint scheme.
  • + 1
 Hey BKXC just one question... WHERE'S THE God$&%^ mother$&%(*&# DVO?
  • + 1
 Why does the mountain bike industry continue to suppress tandem downhill bike racing?
  • + 1
 Any plans on producing a Cubic Zirconia model fork, you know, for those of us on a budget.
  • + 1
 What is the hardest part of product development?
