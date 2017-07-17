Ask Us Anything: DVO Suspension - Tomorrow!

It's not often that a new suspension start-up hits the scene running, but that's exactly what DVO did when they debuted their inverted Emerald downhill fork back in 2012. Five years on and DVO's catalog has grown to include a dropper post, multiple offerings for the mid-travel crowd, both coil and air-sprung shocks, and they also recently debuted their lower priced Onyx DC downhill fork
. That's a whole lot of headway in the high-end suspension segment, a market that, up until just a few years ago, only had two or three major players.
So, do you have a question about one of DVO's forks or shocks? Need some suspension setup advice? Curious as to what's coming in the future? DVO's Lead technician Ronnie Dilan, along with Marketing and Product Development specialist Bryson Martin Jr, are here to answer your questions, beginning this Tuesday at 10:00 AM PDT.
Bryson Martin Jr. – Marketing / Product Development
A man of many hats, Bryson Martin Jr. can also more than hold his own on a bike. That speed led him to a spot on the Junior Worlds Team for the USA back in 2010, and he hasn't gotten any slower since, a fact that works well with his product development role at DVO.
Ronnie Dilan – Lead Technician
Having been in the suspension game since 1998, it's safe to say that Ronnie knows a thing or two when it comes to springs, shims, and oil. Dilan has had a major role in the development of DVO's current range of forks and shocks, and he's also the man getting his hands dirty in the service department.
How ‘Ask Usn Anything' Works:
Starting at 10:00 AM PDT/6:00 PM BST on Tuesday, July 18th
you can type your questions for DVO into the comment box following this article and the guys will have a crack at answering them. Sometimes your answer will pop up in a few seconds; others may take a few minutes while Bryson and Ronnie work their way through questions that are popping up. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously.
To make this go as smooth as possible, try to follow these guidelines:
• Keep your questions relevant
• Stay focused
and to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later
• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words
• Ask Us Anything
is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have an issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner
• Use propping
to acknowledge good (or not so good) questions and bump them up or down to where they belong Mark your calendars - the conversation starts tomorrow at 10:00 AM PDT/6:00 PM BST
Other time zones:
• 1:00 PM EST (New York)
• 6:00 PM BST (London)
• 7:00 PM CET (Paris)
• 8:00 PM SAST (Cape Town)
• 5:00 AM AEST (Sydney, Aus)
