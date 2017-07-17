Ask Us Anything: DVO Suspension - Tomorrow!

Ronnie Dilan – Lead Technician Having been in the suspension game since 1998, it's safe to say that Ronnie knows a thing or two when it comes to springs, shims, and oil. Dilan has had a major role in the development of DVO's current range of forks and shocks, and he's also the man getting his hands dirty in the service department.

Bryson Martin Jr. – Marketing / Product Development A man of many hats, Bryson Martin Jr. can also more than hold his own on a bike. That speed led him to a spot on the Junior Worlds Team for the USA back in 2010, and he hasn't gotten any slower since, a fact that works well with his product development role at DVO.

Starting atyou can type your questions for DVO into the comment box following this article and the guys will have a crack at answering them. Sometimes your answer will pop up in a few seconds; others may take a few minutes while Bryson and Ronnie work their way through questions that are popping up. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously.To make this go as smooth as possible, try to follow these guidelines:and to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later• Try to keep your questions to aboutis a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have an issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive mannerto acknowledge good (or not so good) questions and bump them up or down to where they belongOther time zones:• 1:00 PM EST (New York)• 6:00 PM BST (London)• 7:00 PM CET (Paris)• 8:00 PM SAST (Cape Town)• 5:00 AM AEST (Sydney, Aus)