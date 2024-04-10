DVO Introduces New Diamond Fork

PRESS RELEASE: DVO Suspension
The next generation Diamond for the Rough is here.
The Diamond series has always been our most versatile, go-to fork for anyone to just mount up and ride. It has a forgiving feel that’s comfortable and compliant, but also has the response and control when pushed. Designed for those who have an aggressive trail bike or lightweight e-bike and looking for a little more oomph from the front-end. It’s the missing link if you’re lacking comfort, traction, or reaching the limit of your current setup.
A full gamut of upgrades make this generation Diamond shine brighter than ever before. Upgraded with a robust 36mm chassis to deliver exceptional control in rough sections, a redesigned crown with increased knob clearance, our industry leading SL air spring, remastered D1 damper, and an all new 3D machining process for incredible alignment and that buttery smooth feel, it is safe to say the Diamond got quite the facelift. Versatility, precision, and comfort to get you the most out of every kind of trail is what you can expect day in and day out.Redesigned Crown
The crown has been completely redesigned, with a generous amount of material added that creates a noticeable increase in steering precision. The drop, as we know it, or the distance from the crown race seat(platform of which the lower bearings of headset sits) to the compression and air valve knobs has been increased by 24% for better downtube clearance and an improved turning radius.D1 Damper
Our new and improved D1 system offers a 22% increase in bladder volume which gives you that small bump comfort you’re always after, while combating any cavitation(inconsistent damping) and spiking at high speeds. On the compression side, we’ve improved the feel on high speed hits by reducing progression in the damper system. Think of it as the wheel getting out of the way when you hit a square edge or rock instead of pushing back with resistance and causing harshness.
The updated rebound design reduces damping force at high-speeds, allowing the fork to recover quicker after being deep in the travel. Rough sections of the trail will feel easier and more controlled, especially in a corner entry where there is roughness, chop, or braking bumps. The “edge of tire” traction is improved and the front of your bike will have a more free feeling when pulling up on the bars.
SL Air Spring
These types of dual air-on-air springs have been around for a while it’s not anything new. We’ve designed prototypes of this kind of system in the past but never found the magic recipe that could go head to head with our OTT “Off the Top” system. Our engineering team really found something special on this new SL air system that offers an exceptional balance of comfort and support while still having a truly unique feel compared to other similar systems. The front to back pitching of your bike under braking is controlled while offering incredible small bump comfort and traction in corners and rough sections.
Friction Reduction
The feel of a fork effortlessly going through the stroke with the slightest hand pressure, is what all of us are after. It’s the showroom feel that instantly gets you stoked to ride. We’ve implemented a new 3D machining process that gets us constistently closer to that than we’ve ever been. This dependably tightens the tolerances in the bushing areas and dropouts making every fork buttery smooth. An all new design and material drastically reduces friction while maintaining durability.
It’s the smoothest Diamond we’ve ever made. Read more at www.dvosuspension.com
Travel Range: 140mm - 160mm
Wheel Size: 29”
Adjustments: High/Low Speed Compression |Rebound |Air volume Spacers
Stanchions: 36mm Tapered Alloy
Axle to Crown: 552mm (140mm) | 562mm (150mm) | 572mm (160mm)
Offset: 44mm
Axle Type: 15mm Bolted
Brake Mounting: Direct Mount 180mm
Color Options: Onyx Gloss Black | Apatite Grey | DVO Factory Green
Weight: 2200g
Price: $1049.00 USD
Availability: Mid April 2024
So they finally bought a CNC machine or something? The hell were they using before?
Look at the anodized parts on one of the (actually) green forks and you quickly realize the color they picked is horrendous.
Working in shops for years I can tell you that more then functionality people care about looks!
I am not saying people buy good looking components even though they are trash but I can guarantee they won’t buy the best components if they look…let’s say polarizing. Yes it’s sad and yes there is always the exception of people who don’t care. I am genuinely very curious and want to test things for myself and I can’t say anything bad about any product I had from Manitou, DVO, MRP or even SR-Suntour but damn they are hard to sell! In my opinion it comes down to looks because Öhlins, EXT or Marzocchi to also name one „budget“ brand are much easier to sell even if the finish isn’t as refined as with the brands mentioned before.
I have to say though that Manitou seems to be on a run and we will see the brand going steep soon. Just a little prediction side note.
What I am trying to say and why I agree to @PellyNH is that people are willing to pay a lot of money for components they often buy even though the part they had before is still working or did it’s job right until it gave up. So it’s sometimes a bit sad seeing these cool, well working parts not getting as much attention they deserve just because of their looks. So I think every Brand out there should offer one stealth option. Stealth knobs, levers, callipers, chains or what ever are fine. Let people have colorful decals or let them pay more for anodized stuff if they’re in to that.
"So with the new D1 damper, the main thing that we tried to update was the compression feel and the rebound feel. What we did was tried to reduce some of the high speed firmness or harshness that can happen sometimes. What that's going to feel like is basically when you hit something hard the front wheel is going to feel like it just moves out of the way rather than pushes back with any sort of resistance."
I'm sorry but what? This doesn't explain anything that you did nor does it describe anything other than basic fork functions.