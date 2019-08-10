DVO's Prototype 4-Way Adjustable Coil-Sprung Shock - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Aug 10, 2019
by Mike Levy  
DVO


DVO has been developing a 4-way adjustable shock to compete with ultra-tuneable offerings from Fox and others, with the new Jade Twin taking its name from its twin-tube internals. There's no word on pricing yet as it's not going to be available until next year, and the green and black coil-sprung shock was tucked out of sight inside the DVO truck, but the Whistler Bike Park makes an ideal location for testing.


DVO
DVO
DVO's Jade Twin is a 4-way adjustable twin-tube shock that offers low-speed rebound and compression, and high-speed rebound and compression adjustments.


What the heck is a twin-tube system? It's exactly what it sounds like; the damper is a tube-in-a-tube design that sees both filled with oil and the piston working inside of the inner tube. In the simple terms, it's constantly recirculating the oil between the two tubes and through the damping circuits. And speaking of damping, the Twin will offer external low-speed compression and rebound tuning, and external high-speed compression and rebound tuning, all done via 3mm and 5mm hex keys.

Like their other shocks, the Twin uses DVO's essentially friction-less bladder compensator rather than an internal floating piston, and riders can adjust the bladder's air pressure between 160 and 200 PSI. Does that mean that the DVO Twin is 5-way adjustable?



DVO
The Jade X is aimed at trail riders.


There was another new Jade variant hiding in the DVO booth as well. With a 3-position compression switch, the Jade X is aimed at trail riders rather than full-on enduro types, and you can expect to see it available in a few months.

Hidden inside the Jade X are all-new damping circuits, a new mid-valve, and a main piston that saw over fifty different designs tested before DVO settled on the production version. The 3-position pedal-assist lever also sees a good amount of definition between each mode. There's a rubber bladder inside the piggyback, as on all of DVO's shocks, and the pressure can be adjusted between 160 and 200 PSI.


DVO
DVO
Aim's data logging kit for mountain bikes sends the info to your smartphone.


In between looking at new suspension, DVO's Bryson Martin pulled out a black case that held Motion Instruments' (disregard the Aim sticker on the unit - it fooled me, too) upcoming mountain bike suspension data logger. DVO has been using this little guy to develop and tune their latest forks and shocks, and Martin said that the easy-to-use system has been a game-changer for them. It employs a relatively small linear potentiometer, at least compared to those used on car or motorbike data loggers from Motion Instruments, as well as an accelerometer and gyro sensor. To tell you what's going on, it sends all of the information, including vibration measurements, to your smartphone via the MotionIQ app.

There have been a few other mountain bike-specific data-logging kits in the past, but it sounds like this one will be priced comparatively low, although the exact MSRP isn't set in stone yet.


DVO
DVO
The Onyx E1 gets more bushing overlap for more torsional rigidity.


One last prototype, this one for the battery brigade. DVO's upcoming Onyx E1 fork will employ the same internals as the standard Onyx, including their D1 damper, but the beefier chassis also gets longer bushings for more overlap and, presumably, more torsional rigidity.

Regions in Article
Whistler Mountain Bike Park, British Columbia

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Forks Shocks DVO Suspension Dvo Jade Crankworx Suspension


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019
106861 views
First Ride: 2020 Giant Reign Advanced 29
81739 views
First Ride: 2020 Specialized Epic HT - The World's Lightest Production Hardtail
76505 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk's RAW 100 V5
65677 views
Results: Qualifying - Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019
63696 views
Final Results: Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019
62607 views
The British Racing Green Project - Gustav Gullholm's Incredible Custom Scott Gambler & Spark
53948 views
Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2019
52288 views

26 Comments

  • + 4
 I’m no detective, but I think...
Double Adjustment = Double the Price
  • + 1
 No it don’t work that way. DH X2 and DB COIL both have HIGH AND LOW speed comp and rebound. Push still makes the most expensive shock. As it has 2x HSC and LSC, a switch to toggle, and 1x rebound.

FOX and Cane Creek are $650 for current gen or $400 for last years model
  • + 2
 Is that based on your dildo?
  • + 2
 @Hundin: that must me an Ontario thing... here, men don’t use those.
  • + 0
 @mitcht: smart people use"°MEAN '"BUT I guess you use the real thing.
  • + 1
 @Hundin: you seem a triggered. Broke ass scrub can’t afford shit. You can go to jensonusa...oh yea it say USA not Canada. You can go Walmart.
  • + 0
 @Happypanda1337: lol you know nothing about me . I work in health care, hope you don't come through my office.
  • + 1
 Being angry and Canadian is a thing?
  • + 1
 @drummuy04: the angry one is American. Surprised?
  • + 1
 @Hundin: Ahh, that makes sense now.
  • + 0
 @drummuy04: your president.
  • + 1
 @Hundin: Geeez, just apologize already...
  • + 0
 Why's are you so angry?
  • + 1
 @scottyrides5: for what? ?
  • + 3
 The position sensor is AIM. The data system is from motion instruments.
  • + 2
 I'll take 6... I want 6 of em. Well only one to start with, but later I will get more.
  • + 1
 Double your pleasure Double the fun Begin DVO jade twin puns.
  • + 1
 It'd be cool if pinkbike did a review of the DVO Onyx SC.
  • + 1
 that Jade X looks like Hi/Lo Comp + reb and climb switch then ?
  • + 1
 No hi comp on the jade x. Think of the super deluxe R with a climb switch. That’s from seeing it first hand
  • + 1
 @Happypanda1337: super deluxe rct
  • + 1
 if you dont like the orange fox DHX, you can get the green one
  • + 1
 Mmm truth
  • + 1
 DVO has the best customer service which is why I’ll try this product
  • + 1
 Another Cane Creek X2-VO
  • - 2
 Looks like a PushX2!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.021474
Mobile Version of Website