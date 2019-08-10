DVO's Prototype 4-Way Adjustable Coil-Sprung Shock - Crankworx Whistler 2019

DVO's Jade Twin is a 4-way adjustable twin-tube shock that offers low-speed rebound and compression, and high-speed rebound and compression adjustments. DVO's Jade Twin is a 4-way adjustable twin-tube shock that offers low-speed rebound and compression, and high-speed rebound and compression adjustments.

The Jade X is aimed at trail riders. The Jade X is aimed at trail riders.

Aim's data logging kit for mountain bikes sends the info to your smartphone. Aim's data logging kit for mountain bikes sends the info to your smartphone.

The Onyx E1 gets more bushing overlap for more torsional rigidity. The Onyx E1 gets more bushing overlap for more torsional rigidity.

DVO has been developing a 4-way adjustable shock to compete with ultra-tuneable offerings from Fox and others, with the new Jade Twin taking its name from its twin-tube internals. There's no word on pricing yet as it's not going to be available until next year, and the green and black coil-sprung shock was tucked out of sight inside the DVO truck, but the Whistler Bike Park makes an ideal location for testing.What the heck is a twin-tube system? It's exactly what it sounds like; the damper is a tube-in-a-tube design that sees both filled with oil and the piston working inside of the inner tube. In the simple terms, it's constantly recirculating the oil between the two tubes and through the damping circuits. And speaking of damping, the Twin will offer external low-speed compression and rebound tuning, and external high-speed compression and rebound tuning, all done via 3mm and 5mm hex keys.Like their other shocks, the Twin uses DVO's essentially friction-less bladder compensator rather than an internal floating piston, and riders can adjust the bladder's air pressure between 160 and 200 PSI. Does that mean that the DVO Twin is 5-way adjustable?There was another new Jade variant hiding in the DVO booth as well. With a 3-position compression switch, the Jade X is aimed at trail riders rather than full-on enduro types, and you can expect to see it available in a few months.Hidden inside the Jade X are all-new damping circuits, a new mid-valve, and a main piston that saw over fifty different designs tested before DVO settled on the production version. The 3-position pedal-assist lever also sees a good amount of definition between each mode. There's a rubber bladder inside the piggyback, as on all of DVO's shocks, and the pressure can be adjusted between 160 and 200 PSI.In between looking at new suspension, DVO's Bryson Martin pulled out a black case that held Motion Instruments' (disregard the Aim sticker on the unit - it fooled me, too) upcoming mountain bike suspension data logger. DVO has been using this little guy to develop and tune their latest forks and shocks, and Martin said that the easy-to-use system has been a game-changer for them. It employs a relatively small linear potentiometer, at least compared to those used on car or motorbike data loggers from Motion Instruments, as well as an accelerometer and gyro sensor. To tell you what's going on, it sends all of the information, including vibration measurements, to your smartphone via the MotionIQ app.There have been a few other mountain bike-specific data-logging kits in the past, but it sounds like this one will be priced comparatively low, although the exact MSRP isn't set in stone yet.One last prototype, this one for the battery brigade. DVO's upcoming Onyx E1 fork will employ the same internals as the standard Onyx, including their D1 damper, but the beefier chassis also gets longer bushings for more overlap and, presumably, more torsional rigidity.