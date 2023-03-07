DVO Previews New Onyx D1 Fork

Mar 7, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  

DVO Suspension rolled out a sneak peek of the upcoming Onyx D1 38 fork during the snowy Sedona Mountain Bike Festival this past weekend. As the name implies, the stanchions are 38mm, putting it in the same category as the Fox 38, RockShox Zeb, and Ohlins RXF38, forks that are designed for aggressive riding, whether that's at an enduro race, in a bike park, or on an eMTB.

Key features of the burly new fork include a floating 15mm thru-axle, a revised D1 damper design, and a brand new chassis that's claimed to be stiff and precise while delivering a smooth flex pattern.

Air bleed valves on the lowers aren't a new feature for DVO, although on the Onyx 38 they're situated lower down, rather than being just below the dust wiper like they are on the Onyx SC D1. The design resembles what's currently being used by Fox and RockShox, although hopefully DVO's design doesn't raise any silly legal issues.

The fork will be available in August with 160 - 180mm of travel. Keep an eye out for more comprehensive details and pricing when the Onyx 38 officially launches later this year.

Bleed valves on the lowers, and a bolt-on fender.

Externally adjustable high- and low-speed compression.
A pinch bolt secures the 15mm thru-axle.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted Suspension Fork DVO Suspension Dvo Onyx


Must Read This Week
Opinion: Five Things The Bike Industry Could Do Better
73481 views
Throwback Thursday: A Brief History of Direct Mount Derailleurs
57049 views
Review: Prime Thunderflash - A Standout Enduro Bike
52208 views
Pinkbike Poll: Why Don't We Wear Full-Face Helmets More Often?
47355 views
Buying a Bike From a Shop Versus Buying Online
46887 views
What Type of eMTB Should You Buy in 2023?
37288 views
DH Bike Review: Orange 279 - A Staple of British Downhill Racing
33629 views
Slack Randoms: Homemade Folding Bikes, Wooden Flat Pedals, Wild Swampfest Carnage & More
32043 views

30 Comments

  • 11 2
 assuming this new fork retains the OTT function, let's hope they revised it to be more robust. Previous OTT adjusters had like 400 clicks and each one took about .25Nm of force to advance. The problem arose when you hit either 1 or 400, it still took .25Nm to break the entire internal system when you went 1 too far. lol
  • 1 0
 I think the OTT adjustment dial is designed to be adjusted in full-rotation increments as opposed to clicks
  • 7 0
 Bring back the emerald!!!
  • 7 1
 i wish there were more coil fork options.
  • 4 1
 Properly done like the Smashpot conversion tho, not like ohlins, marzocchi and so on with 3 springs to choose from
  • 3 0
 That coil negative spring (OTT), if still present, is pretty freaking good. In a blind test most would fail to feel the difference.
  • 3 0
 Helm coil tried it and it feels like marzocchi 55 66 etc. No need to try more options
  • 2 0
 I love my Onyx. A simple improvement would be more tire clearance when running the bolt-on fender. 2.6" tire and there is about 1/4 of clearance. On the plus side, the fender was tough enough to lock-up a wheel when you hit the peanut butter mud in the middle of the trail without breaking.
  • 4 0
 Fox is gonna love those bleeder valves
  • 1 0
 during that festival, the Transition tent was a tent where everyone went when there were no more bikes to take from other tents Big Grin Does Transition suck that much? I really don't know
  • 3 0
 Dayum! Looks like a fork!
  • 3 0
 38mm and still looks terrible next to the battery pack downtube.
  • 4 1
 Dont tell FOX
  • 2 7
flag bradsbikesandco (48 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 fax, man. They just bought a bunch of 38s and put green decals on them. Same fork not gonna lie.
  • 2 0
 @bradsbikesandco: dvo forks are sooooo different from fox
  • 1 2
 @olafthemoose: Imean like do you see the outside besides the decals. basically a grip 2 but in green
  • 3 1
 why is it on an e bike, worlds changing
  • 2 0
 Finally owning the SR Suntour colors.
  • 1 0
 I heard they are made by Suntour.
  • 4 2
 They should have made it look better
  • 1 0
 I like the silhouette but the green looks terrible IMO. Seems like good internals prevouisly tho.
  • 2 0
 No more Emerald Frown
  • 2 1
 I mean I still have one
  • 1 0
 Bleed valves. *Fox kicks the door in with a lawsuit*
  • 2 0
 FBI open up!!!!!!
  • 1 2
 15mm axle... now that is interesting. Anyone know if the airspring is dual air? or still has the coil negative.
  • 9 0
 why would it be interesting? 15x110 has been the standard front axle used for years now and is on basically every other modern fork produced
  • 1 0
 Fox knock off?
  • 1 1
 That’s beautiful
  • 1 4
 onyx 38 hun, bruh. stolen





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.040906
Mobile Version of Website