DVO Previews New Onyx D1 Fork

DVO Suspension rolled out a sneak peek of the upcoming Onyx D1 38 fork during the snowy Sedona Mountain Bike Festival this past weekend. As the name implies, the stanchions are 38mm, putting it in the same category as the Fox 38, RockShox Zeb, and Ohlins RXF38, forks that are designed for aggressive riding, whether that's at an enduro race, in a bike park, or on an eMTB.
Key features of the burly new fork include a floating 15mm thru-axle, a revised D1 damper design, and a brand new chassis that's claimed to be stiff and precise while delivering a smooth flex pattern.
Air bleed valves on the lowers aren't a new feature for DVO, although on the Onyx 38 they're situated lower down, rather than being just below the dust wiper like they are on the Onyx SC D1. The design resembles what's currently being used by Fox and RockShox, although hopefully DVO's design doesn't raise any silly legal issues
.
The fork will be available in August with 160 - 180mm of travel. Keep an eye out for more comprehensive details and pricing when the Onyx 38 officially launches later this year.
