DVO Suspension Announces 2019 Line

PRESS RELEASE: DVO Suspension
If you could do it all over again, would you? Bryson Martin Sr. (DVO founder) did. History may know him as the man behind all the great products and innovations at Marzocchi Suspension for over 25 years. After a great run, it was time to start fresh. When the creative flow stops, something new is needed and DVO Suspension was born.
In 2012 the brand with three letters and a green box was created. A rider propelled company driven by the passion for high performance suspension. This was not to be a brand with a shallow logo, this was going to be a strong brand full of the personality and presence of the employees and customers. We are proud to say we have an amazing crew here that genuinely care for the brand. That same care goes straight to the riders that utilize every product we make. We strive to offer you, the rider, 3 important things; amazing customer service, a high quality & well made product, and a feeling of connection to the brand. When you ride DVO, you’re in the family and we will always treat you that way. (Go ahead and call us, we’ll answer the phone!)
Companies say “we” far too often, but who is we? This is us, what really makes DVO so special. A company living by our slogan “For Riders By Riders”
Six and a half years later, we've developed a full line of high performance and unique suspension products. Below we run you through all the new additions and updates to current models. For full details and specs on all products, please visit our website: dvosuspension.com
D1 is our premium line of suspension forks, no compromise, no restraint. High/Low Speed Compression, Rebound and OTT features all come standard.
D1 is our premium line of suspension forks. Hand built with all the features and performance you’ve grown to expect from DVO. The D1 system is based off the proven diamond damping design featuring a compression bladder and full shim stack controlled dynamic damping.
High/low speed compression, rebound and externally adjustable OTT features all come standard with the D1 line. This is available on Sapphire 34, Diamond, and Onyx Series.
The all new Sapphire D1 gets upgraded to 34mm stanchions, stiffer chassis, & more progressive air spring
The new Sapphire D1 is bigger and better- simple as that. Our goal was to create a confidence inspiring trail fork that could provide control and stability in rough conditions. The fork received a complete chassis overhaul that utilizes 34mm stanchions to keep up with today’s demanding riding standards. A slightly modified air spring provides an extremely supple beginning stroke, improved mid-stroke support, and a progressive end for control on the big hits. Combine that with the proven damping features and characteristics of the Diamond, this is the new standard. Quick Spec:
• Travel Range: 27.5 = 130-150mm 29 = 120-140
• Crown: 27.5 = 42mm offset 29= 44mm offset
• Stanchions: 34mm Tapered Alloy
• Wheel Size: 27.5, 29
• Color Options: Green, Blue, Black
• Retail Price USD: $899.00
This is the Onyx SC D1. At 180mm of travel, this is our top of the line enduro race fork.
The little brother to the Onyx DC, this is the Onyx SC D1. At 180mm of travel, this is our top of the line enduro race fork. Featuring the proven D1 damper, high/low speed compression, rebound, and externally adjustable OTT. With 36mm stanchions and our stiffest chassis yet, charge hard into the roughest sections with confidence. Quick Spec:
•Travel Range: 27.5 = 160-180mm
•Crown: 27.5 = 42mm offset
•Stanchions: 36mm Tapered Alloy
•Wheel Size: 27.5
•Color Options: Green, Blue, Black
•Retail Price USD: $1,049.00
Josh Carlson ripping through the winter mountain fog of Southern California.
The long awaited Onyx DC D1 is here. Tested and proven on the world cup circuit with the Giant Factory Off Road Team.
World Cup Born- Race Ready. Since day 1 of development phase, the Onyx DC went straight to the hands of Marcello Gutierrez and proven on the toughest tracks in the World Cup Circuit. We meshed the desires of elite racers with performance characteristics to suit the everyday shredder and long travel enthusiast. We retained the performance features known across our entire product line and made some additions necessary in a modern DH fork.
The Onyx DC D1 is fully loaded with high/low speed compression, rebound, OTT, and our new AVA system. Learn about AVA below-Quick Spec:
• Travel Range: 203mm
• Crown: 48mm offset
• Stanchions: 36mm Tapered Alloy
• Wheel Size: 27.5
• Color Options: Green, Blue, Black
• Retail Price USD: $1,850.00
AVA: Advanced volume adjust is a new feature for us. It allows the rider to change the height of the air piston & control end stroke progression.
Using a 32mm socket or open end wrench, remove the AVA unit from the top of the stanchion, remove or insert the volume clips on either side of the piston. Put a clip on top, the fork becomes more progressive. Put a clip on the bottom to achieve more travel. AVA works together with the OTT (off the top) feature to give you complete control of the air spring.
Remy Metailler in Whistler BC. Remy played a huge roll in the development of the new Onyx DC.
The Topaz 2 is our newest shock collaborating on the partnership with Giant Bicycles. The shock features an optimized air spring suited to Maestro suspension kinematics. We also updated the reservoir to a transverse design to aid in oil flow.
The Topaz 2 is available in metric trunnion sizes as an upgrade to your Giant Bicycle.Quick Spec:
• 3 Position Compression
• Dynamic Rebound Adjust
• Pos/Neg Volume Adjust
• Bladder Pressure Adjust
• Retail Price USD: $500.00
The successful Garnet Dropper receives updates as well.
The Garnet Dropper has been a very successful post for us. Making sure the durability was at the forefront in design, this is the most reliable dropper on the market. For the updated version, we listened to our customers to create a better overall dropper post.
The updated Garnet features reduced weight, a shorter overall length, counter sunk seat head bolts, and a low profile easy access air valve.Quick Spec:
• Actuation: Cable Remote
• Infinite Adjustment
• Diameters: 30.9 or 31.6
• Length: 445mm at 125mm Travel
• Travel: 100mm 125mm 150mm
• Retail Price USD: $399.00
Reece Wallace sending it on the North Shore.
One of the hardest things you can do is create a high performance brand from scratch. The competition in today’s market is not an easy oppenent by any means. Everyday we strive to set the bar as high as we can in the areas of performance, engineering, manufacturing, and customer service. Sometimes the goal of building a great brand seems impossible, but do we love what we do?
Hell yes.
To get the full details on our entire 2019 range please visit: dvosuspension.com
