DVO Suspension Announces 2019 Line

Oct 1, 2018
by Bryson Martin  
PRESS RELEASE: DVO Suspension

If you could do it all over again, would you? Bryson Martin Sr. (DVO founder) did. History may know him as the man behind all the great products and innovations at Marzocchi Suspension for over 25 years. After a great run, it was time to start fresh. When the creative flow stops, something new is needed and DVO Suspension was born.

In 2012 the brand with three letters and a green box was created. A rider propelled company driven by the passion for high performance suspension. This was not to be a brand with a shallow logo, this was going to be a strong brand full of the personality and presence of the employees and customers. We are proud to say we have an amazing crew here that genuinely care for the brand. That same care goes straight to the riders that utilize every product we make. We strive to offer you, the rider, 3 important things; amazing customer service, a high quality & well made product, and a feeling of connection to the brand. When you ride DVO, you’re in the family and we will always treat you that way. (Go ahead and call us, we’ll answer the phone!)

Companies say “we” far too often, but who is we? This is us, what really makes DVO so special. A company living by our slogan “For Riders By Riders”

Six and a half years later, we've developed a full line of high performance and unique suspension products. Below we run you through all the new additions and updates to current models. For full details and specs on all products, please visit our website: dvosuspension.com

D1 is our premium line of suspension forks, no compromise, no restraint. High/Low Speed Compression, Rebound and OTT features all come standard.


D1 is our premium line of suspension forks. Hand built with all the features and performance you’ve grown to expect from DVO. The D1 system is based off the proven diamond damping design featuring a compression bladder and full shim stack controlled dynamic damping.

High/low speed compression, rebound and externally adjustable OTT features all come standard with the D1 line. This is available on Sapphire 34, Diamond, and Onyx Series.

Sapphire D1 19
The all new Sapphire D1 gets upgraded to 34mm stanchions, stiffer chassis, & more progressive air spring

The new Sapphire D1 is bigger and better- simple as that. Our goal was to create a confidence inspiring trail fork that could provide control and stability in rough conditions. The fork received a complete chassis overhaul that utilizes 34mm stanchions to keep up with today’s demanding riding standards. A slightly modified air spring provides an extremely supple beginning stroke, improved mid-stroke support, and a progressive end for control on the big hits. Combine that with the proven damping features and characteristics of the Diamond, this is the new standard.

Quick Spec:

• Travel Range: 27.5 = 130-150mm 29 = 120-140
• Crown: 27.5 = 42mm offset 29= 44mm offset
• Stanchions: 34mm Tapered Alloy
• Wheel Size: 27.5, 29
• Color Options: Green, Blue, Black
• Retail Price USD: $899.00

Onyx SC 19
This is the Onyx SC D1. At 180mm of travel, this is our top of the line enduro race fork.

The little brother to the Onyx DC, this is the Onyx SC D1. At 180mm of travel, this is our top of the line enduro race fork. Featuring the proven D1 damper, high/low speed compression, rebound, and externally adjustable OTT. With 36mm stanchions and our stiffest chassis yet, charge hard into the roughest sections with confidence.

Quick Spec:

•Travel Range: 27.5 = 160-180mm
•Crown: 27.5 = 42mm offset
•Stanchions: 36mm Tapered Alloy
•Wheel Size: 27.5
•Color Options: Green, Blue, Black
•Retail Price USD: $1,049.00

Josh Carlson ripping through the winter mountain fog of Southern California.
Onyx DC 19
The long awaited Onyx DC D1 is here. Tested and proven on the world cup circuit with the Giant Factory Off Road Team.

World Cup Born- Race Ready. Since day 1 of development phase, the Onyx DC went straight to the hands of Marcello Gutierrez and proven on the toughest tracks in the World Cup Circuit. We meshed the desires of elite racers with performance characteristics to suit the everyday shredder and long travel enthusiast. We retained the performance features known across our entire product line and made some additions necessary in a modern DH fork.

The Onyx DC D1 is fully loaded with high/low speed compression, rebound, OTT, and our new AVA system. Learn about AVA below-

Quick Spec:

• Travel Range: 203mm
• Crown: 48mm offset
• Stanchions: 36mm Tapered Alloy
• Wheel Size: 27.5
• Color Options: Green, Blue, Black
• Retail Price USD: $1,850.00

Advanced Volume Adjust feature in the Onyx DC to control end stroke progression.
AVA: Advanced volume adjust is a new feature for us. It allows the rider to change the height of the air piston & control end stroke progression.

Using a 32mm socket or open end wrench, remove the AVA unit from the top of the stanchion, remove or insert the volume clips on either side of the piston. Put a clip on top, the fork becomes more progressive. Put a clip on the bottom to achieve more travel. AVA works together with the OTT (off the top) feature to give you complete control of the air spring.

Remy Metailler in Whistler BC. Remy played a huge roll in the development of the new Onyx DC.
Topaz 2 19
Topaz 2

The Topaz 2 is our newest shock collaborating on the partnership with Giant Bicycles. The shock features an optimized air spring suited to Maestro suspension kinematics. We also updated the reservoir to a transverse design to aid in oil flow.

The Topaz 2 is available in metric trunnion sizes as an upgrade to your Giant Bicycle.

Quick Spec:

• 3 Position Compression
• Dynamic Rebound Adjust
• Pos/Neg Volume Adjust
• Bladder Pressure Adjust
• Retail Price USD: $500.00

Garnet Dropper 19
The successful Garnet Dropper receives updates as well.

The Garnet Dropper has been a very successful post for us. Making sure the durability was at the forefront in design, this is the most reliable dropper on the market. For the updated version, we listened to our customers to create a better overall dropper post.

The updated Garnet features reduced weight, a shorter overall length, counter sunk seat head bolts, and a low profile easy access air valve.

Quick Spec:

• Actuation: Cable Remote
• Infinite Adjustment
• Diameters: 30.9 or 31.6
• Length: 445mm at 125mm Travel
• Travel: 100mm 125mm 150mm
• Retail Price USD: $399.00

Reece Wallace sending it on the North Shore.
One of the hardest things you can do is create a high performance brand from scratch. The competition in today’s market is not an easy oppenent by any means. Everyday we strive to set the bar as high as we can in the areas of performance, engineering, manufacturing, and customer service. Sometimes the goal of building a great brand seems impossible, but do we love what we do?

Hell yes.

To get the full details on our entire 2019 range please visit: dvosuspension.com

MENTIONS: @DVOSuspension


44 Comments

  • + 13
 Honestly I have no desire to upgrade as my diamond is THAT good!! Been faultless with impeccable performance (compared to my Pike and Lyrik) over the last 2 1/2 years. When it eventually needs replacing they will get my cash again (and that props to someone who names a fork like Beryl !)
  • + 6
 Thanks for the great feedback and stoked you're loving your diamond!
  • + 3
 What broke/went wrong on your Pike?
  • + 6
 Big DVO suspension fan here but what about the Onyx SC D1 for 29er and at 170mm? That seems to be where the Enduro market is heading.
  • + 4
 It's coming! Slightly behind the initial release of the 27.5 but we're hoping for next summer release
  • + 3
 i came to comment the same thing! i need a 29 170mm DC from DVO
  • + 2
 @DVOSuspension: Yay! I had been waiting so long I actually jumped ship about two months ago, but perhaps I’ll swim back.
  • + 2
 DVO all day everyday. I can’t say enough good things about all my DVO products. Love you Guys! And Tom, thanks for all your race support for us slow guys! Really cool of you guys to take the time to help the weekend shredder out. Mad respect for DVO.
  • + 3
 Do DVO forks get dyno tested before getting sent out and if not how do you account for small machining errors in the damping circuit? thanks
  • + 4
 Good questions, yes every one of our products get dyno tested before leaving the factory. There will always be errors in machining here and there, but it's having the right quality control process to catch the bad parts before they get assembled. Every suspension product will differ in damping very slightly, the key is keeping it a slight difference vs a drastic one
  • + 3
 Love working with theses guys. Look at Bryson with his hat pulling a wheelie ! Dream boss !
  • + 2
 The volume adjuster is something my diamond is lacking. Have had far too many harsh bottom outs on what is otherwise an excellent fork in every other regard.
  • + 1
 More compression less rebound?
  • + 3
 Was really hoping for an updated coil shock, have a Fox X2 that needs to go.
  • + 4
 We have something awesome in the works, next summer we'll be releasing a bunch of new products
  • + 1
 I hate teasers like this. Now I’m like, buy now or wait......... dam.@DVOSuspension:
  • + 1
 Can AVA be retrofitted into a non boost Diamond fork?

Also, any plans to build a longer dropper? I'd love to finish off my DVO Tracer with a Garnet but need about 170mm+.
  • + 2
 As of now, the AVA unit won't fit in our other models but we definitely feel we should make one for the Diamond and Sapphire
  • + 1
 I am one of those dudes who requires the weight in the specs and without that to judge by I will never buy a product that hides important info. It needs to be with the price.
  • + 2
 I don't get why they combine the green knobs with the blue chassis. This just looks like crap
  • + 5
 I think it looks great. Color is subjective. Many feel red knobs look like crap on other forks.
  • + 1
 How are dual crowns nearly double the price of single. I know it's the market price and it's not just DVO but come on we're so getting our pants pulled down.
  • + 2
 dual crown = dual money, simple busine...erm science ! Wink
  • + 1
 awesome company and awesome crew! looking forward to get some new bling bling on our bikes!!
  • + 1
 I don't know why you are getting neg propped. I was wondering the same thing.
  • + 0
 Been wanting a 36mm 'Diamond' since I had one last year. Nice to see the Onyx SC announced. I need to sell my 36 now. #firstworldproblems.
  • + 1
 What about a Trunnion Jade?
  • + 2
 We have them!
  • + 1
 @DVOSuspension: Oh dang, it's not on your site (or at least where I could find it). 225/75?
  • + 1
 @DirtyHal: it hasn't been updated on the site, but we do have them. Some of the new 2019 giant bikes are spec'd with it
  • + 1
 @DVOSuspension: Ok so only in trail bike sizes? I'm looking at DH shocks for my new Norco.
  • + 1
 How about inline shocks, any progress there?
  • + 1
 The Opal inline will be releasing next summer! There's some preview pics floating around the internet you can check out!
  • + 1
 where is the coil SC fork ??????????????????????????????
  • + 1
 What’s the d2 damper about?
  • + 2
 D2 is based off the Beryl fork we offer. It's the same chassis as the D1 models but a slimmed down feature package. (less adjustments)
  • + 1
 What...NO EMERALD????!?!!!?!?Frown
  • + 2
 The Emerald will come back even stronger soon!
  • + 1
 @DVOSuspension: love it! Please tell me you’re going to release a straight steerer version of the emerald?!?
  • + 1
 @MonEddy: the goal is to offer two upper assemblies so you can have your pick!
  • + 2
 DVO Killin it!
  • + 1
 Please bring back the emerald stanchions! Pls
