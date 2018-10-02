DVO Suspension Announces 2019 Line

PRESS RELEASE: DVO Suspension

Companies say “we” far too often, but who is we? This is us, what really makes DVO so special. A company living by our slogan “For Riders By Riders”

D1 is our premium line of suspension forks, no compromise, no restraint. High/Low Speed Compression, Rebound and OTT features all come standard.

The all new Sapphire D1 gets upgraded to 34mm stanchions, stiffer chassis, & more progressive air spring

Quick Spec:

This is the Onyx SC D1. At 180mm of travel, this is our top of the line enduro race fork.

Quick Spec:

Josh Carlson ripping through the winter mountain fog of Southern California.

The long awaited Onyx DC D1 is here. Tested and proven on the world cup circuit with the Giant Factory Off Road Team.

Quick Spec:

AVA: Advanced volume adjust is a new feature for us. It allows the rider to change the height of the air piston & control end stroke progression.

Remy Metailler in Whistler BC. Remy played a huge roll in the development of the new Onyx DC.

Topaz 2

Quick Spec:

The successful Garnet Dropper receives updates as well.

Quick Spec:

Reece Wallace sending it on the North Shore.