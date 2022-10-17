DVO Suspension Announces Topaz Gen 3 Air Shock & Custom Tuning Option

PRESS RELEASE: DVO SuspensionThe Unobtainable Becomes Available
DVO Suspension is excited to announce an improved Custom Shop
experience as part of our new online shop. Typically reserved for elite athletes, the DVO Custom Shop makes the unobtainable available to all riders. When shopping any DVO Suspension product, customers can easily add a custom tune to their order for an additional $150 USD. After answering six questions to provide a clear tuning direction, a fork or shock is fully opened and gone through by our master technicians. This involves high-performance race oil, a custom shim stack with high-performance shims, and a hand bleed. The end result is master crafted suspension, customized to the rider’s unique needs. The Next Generation of Topaz
With the launch of our new online shop comes the official release of the Topaz Gen 3
. The next generation of our do-it-all air shock is designed to meet the grueling demands of the modern rider with a 27% stronger inner shaft. The new housing is designed around a transverse reservoir layout to aid in oil flow and achieve more frame clearance. The updated bladder system provides unmatched small bump sensitivity that’s externally tunable.Topaz Gen 3
is available in metric and trunnion sizes with T3 compression, dynamic rebound, positive and negative volume adjustment, and adjustable bladder pressure. The shock comes in its own reusable carrying case, and includes a shock pump and quick-clip volume spacers. Specs:
Damper:
Spring Features:
Starting Weight:
Trunnion Sizes:
Metric Sizes:
Standard Sizes:
Price:
T3 Compression | Rebound | Bladder Pressure Adjust
Air Volume Tuning for Negative and Positive Spring
450g, based on 210x55
185x50, 185x52.5, 185x55, 205x60, 205x62.5, 205x65
210x50, 210x52.5, 210x60, 230x62.5, 230x65
Please see our Topaz Gen 1
for standard sizes
$550 USD
