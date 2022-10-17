DVO Suspension Announces Topaz Gen 3 Air Shock & Custom Tuning Option

Oct 17, 2022
by Bryson Martin  
Topaz Gen 3
The next generation of Topaz has a 27% stronger inner shaft.

PRESS RELEASE: DVO Suspension

The Unobtainable Becomes Available
DVO Suspension is excited to announce an improved Custom Shop experience as part of our new online shop. Typically reserved for elite athletes, the DVO Custom Shop makes the unobtainable available to all riders. When shopping any DVO Suspension product, customers can easily add a custom tune to their order for an additional $150 USD. After answering six questions to provide a clear tuning direction, a fork or shock is fully opened and gone through by our master technicians. This involves high-performance race oil, a custom shim stack with high-performance shims, and a hand bleed. The end result is master crafted suspension, customized to the rider’s unique needs.

The Next Generation of Topaz
With the launch of our new online shop comes the official release of the Topaz Gen 3. The next generation of our do-it-all air shock is designed to meet the grueling demands of the modern rider with a 27% stronger inner shaft. The new housing is designed around a transverse reservoir layout to aid in oil flow and achieve more frame clearance. The updated bladder system provides unmatched small bump sensitivity that’s externally tunable.

Topaz Gen 3 is available in metric and trunnion sizes with T3 compression, dynamic rebound, positive and negative volume adjustment, and adjustable bladder pressure. The shock comes in its own reusable carrying case, and includes a shock pump and quick-clip volume spacers.

Specs:
Damper:
Spring Features:
Starting Weight:
Trunnion Sizes:
Metric Sizes:
Standard Sizes:
Price:
T3 Compression | Rebound | Bladder Pressure Adjust
Air Volume Tuning for Negative and Positive Spring
450g, based on 210x55
185x50, 185x52.5, 185x55, 205x60, 205x62.5, 205x65
210x50, 210x52.5, 210x60, 230x62.5, 230x65
Please see our Topaz Gen 1 for standard sizes
$550 USD

Topaz Gen 3
Topaz Gen 3


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Shocks DVO Suspension Dvo Topaz


Must Read This Week
[Updated] Review: Intend's Rocksteady Magic Cranks Let You Shift While Coasting
70355 views
MUST WATCH: Pure Mayhem in Brage Vestavik's Sound of Speed
61568 views
Video: Hitting An Elk While Riding at High Speed
59971 views
Atherton Bikes Launch AM.130 and AM.130.X
55633 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a RockShox Pike Ultimate
46322 views
It’s Time to Recalibrate Our Ideas About Chainstay Length
44678 views
Review: Galfer Shark Disc Rotors
43296 views
Tech Briefing: Limited Edition Bikes, A Derailleur Guard, Action Cameras & More - October 2022
42919 views

15 Comments

  • 7 0
 Good to see something good came from being in misaligned trunnion giant frames haha
  • 3 0
 Fox is revising the main damper shaft on the X2 as well. Lots of shocks having issues with trunnion frame mounts that are never perfect, and sometimes atrociously, misaligned.
  • 1 1
 @gramboh:

My Offering V2 had a pretty bad alignment issue. I didn’t keep it long enough to find out but I was sure it was going to fry the x2 I had.
  • 1 0
 Can't remember what frame that is, but that clevis + trunnion frame design looks even more rough than giant's
  • 3 0
 Its for sure a hard life for trunnion shocks but we have built around 80 in NZ now and none have had issues so we are stoked on that.
  • 2 0
 @jray152: bruh, the X2 is fried out of factory lol
  • 1 0
 @gramboh: yep, Fox just did a warranty repair on mine and said if it blows up again soon let us know and we will get you the updated fix for free but the fix isn't quite ready just yet.
  • 6 0
 Big fan... (very biased) haha
  • 4 0
 The old version is great, so I expect this is fantastic.
  • 3 0
 Honestly pro tune w/custom damping at $150 with DVOs already good prices probably the best feeling suspension for the $.
  • 1 2
 I really wish they would fix the quality control on their forks. They make great stuff but it never works and get sticky in about 5 mins after a rebuild.
  • 1 0
 210x60? that would be interesting... is it true?
  • 1 2
 DVO old verson was mid to me I hope this one is better
  • 2 1
 Downvoted for the use of “mid”. Be better.
  • 1 1
 @jray152: bro mid is the best slang and the shock is mid. Mid is better





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009014
Mobile Version of Website