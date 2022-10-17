DVO Suspension Announces Topaz Gen 3 Air Shock & Custom Tuning Option

The next generation of Topaz has a 27% stronger inner shaft.

PRESS RELEASE: DVO Suspension

The Unobtainable Becomes Available

The Next Generation of Topaz

Specs:

Damper:

Spring Features:

Starting Weight:

Trunnion Sizes:

Metric Sizes:

Standard Sizes:

Price:



Air Volume Tuning for Negative and Positive Spring

450g, based on 210x55

185x50, 185x52.5, 185x55, 205x60, 205x62.5, 205x65

210x50, 210x52.5, 210x60, 230x62.5, 230x65

Please see our

$550 USD

T3 Compression | Rebound | Bladder Pressure AdjustAir Volume Tuning for Negative and Positive Spring450g, based on 210x55185x50, 185x52.5, 185x55, 205x60, 205x62.5, 205x65210x50, 210x52.5, 210x60, 230x62.5, 230x65Please see our Topaz Gen 1 for standard sizes$550 USD