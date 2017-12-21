VIDEOS

DVO Welcomes Reece Wallace - Video

Dec 21, 2017
by Bryson Martin  
DVO Welcomes Reece Wallace

by DVOSuspension
Views: 10,323    Faves: 41    Comments: 3


Reece sneaks in some late season lines to announce his new suspension sponsor. All time conditions!

Matt Butterworth photo
Reece's Giant Trance kitted with DVO Diamond Boost fork and Topaz T3 Air rear shock

DVO Suspension is proud to sign Reece Wallace to the team.

We always welcome the opportunity to work with top level athletes who promote passion and desire for the sport. The fortitude Reece has to push limits and inspire fellow riders directly reflects the values and goals of DVO.

Along with providing top level content, Reece will also be helping us on the development side to make the experience of our products the best it can be. We genuinely feel that he will be an amazing addition to the DVO family.

Welcome to DVO, Reece.
DVO Suspension

Matt Butterworth photo
In the green room

Video & Photos: Matt Butterworth

78 Comments

  • + 44
 Rad rider, rad company. Can’t wait for more to come! Congrats Reece and DVO!
  • - 19
flag thedriftisreal (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 the only thing not rad is DVO's color choices
  • + 17
 @thedriftisreal: The green color rocks.
  • + 4
 Love seeing Reece send it on the Trance. With the right rider and right fork, modern trail bikes are way more fun than a heavier "more planted" enduro rig. In my opinion.

Even more than the reign as my username suggests.
  • - 3
 @GandalfTheGReign: my alu 2012 reign is less the 2 lbs heavier then the 2017 carbon trance so weight isn't that great of an argument...
  • + 2
 @mhoshal: I was referring to overall ride of the bike including geo, length and yes weight. That's impressive regarding your bike, because my 2017 trance advanced 1 weighs nearly 6 lbs less than my 2015 alu reign 2.
  • + 37
 That bike looks like my 4-year old coloured it in.
  • + 36
 then you have one talented kiddie because it looks the nuts
  • + 12
 @sewer-rat: aye, but it's an erratic, unchannelled talent that sees felt tip pens as weapons.
  • + 4
 @BenPea: ive got one also!! #carnage
  • + 6
 @sewer-rat: how do you know his name??
  • + 4
 @BenPea: Salute I've got his female equivalent, #chaos
  • + 2
 @sewer-rat: give her my love!
  • + 2
 Will do dude , you too!! @BenPea:
  • + 1
 @BenPea: Maybe you should send your son's portfolio to Giant? But then I'm not sure if they endorse child labour.
  • + 47
 @Slabrung: he's already contracted with Intense.
  • + 8
 @BenPea: Oh, that explains a lot...
  • + 1
 @BenPea: lol, give her the buisness from me too !
  • + 2
 The bike in general looks a little bit youth - like
  • + 1
 erratic double post
  • + 13
 We love it when our friends team up like this! Congrats all around!
  • + 13
 Reece rocks!!
  • + 8
 Hey DVO, when can we expect to see your coil fork?
  • + 4
 Great news!! Bryson and the team must be stoked, unsure how they could improve the Diamond but looking forward to finding out
  • + 4
 I would just like to point out that the bike and the fork are two slightly different shades of green. That is all.
  • + 2
 Which green? I see at least 3 on the frame.
  • + 3
 The dark green of the frame matches the DVO green. There are at least three shades of green on that frame.
  • + 2
 @jclnv: yes
  • + 1
 Great Rider and Great company but damn are DVO's products ugly! Love how they perform but please have an option to get rid of the green! I know that there is a blacked out lowers option but they still have the green accent pieces. Great to see theses two come together.
  • + 2
 That's a pimp bike, I don't think that the spoke needs to redesigned, 2mm of stainless steel is pretty much perfect but fat alloy ones do look better
  • + 8
 Ride some I-9"s if you get a chance and you'll understand the one piece spoke design. Those wheels are so much stiffer than any J-bend wheel and three degree engagement is the tits!
  • + 4
 @Satanslittlehelper: Agreed! I love my I9! Smile
  • + 2
 @Satanslittlehelper: My I9s rock. Even got a set for my cyclocross bike.
  • + 1
 ive had I9's, their classic hubs but they were pre torch and didn't like the uk weather. I ride King now
  • + 1
 @turbohippy: Pre-Torch and classic isn't really a great example of what I-9 offers. The system wheels with 1 piece spokes make J-bend hubs seem archaic in my opinion. A spoke nipple is just a flex point that adds rotational weight. Look at how much bicycle and suspension designs have advanced in recent years. Why shouldn't the wheel, the foundation of what a bike is advance as well?
  • + 1
 Flex in wheels is a GOOD thing!
  • + 1
 I like shiny sliver spokes, I have to polish every one before my brother builds my wheels.
I've got a great example of I9, a front hub which can't take a rotor because they got the mount pissed! I've been searching for a 24" 32 hole rim so that I can use it on my jump bike but 24" is more dead than 26".
  • + 1
 At the riding level of reece wallace, would it make sense to have a built trance, or a reign?

They say a beefed up trance will never be able to do what a reign does.. opinions please
  • + 2
 In an absolute sense it can't, but it depends if you can take a Reign to its limit.
  • + 1
 Or some full squish slopestyle bike
  • + 5
 I9s, Kenda, XO, DVO and Scram brakes. From what I can tell nothing on it is stock, maybe the dropper. So it's pretty much built. That's a very tame trail for a Trance, it can go much bigger. The Reign would be overkill for the trail in the edit. Of course this is just my opinion.
  • + 9
 Trail bikes these days can handle a lot more than people give them credit for. Likewise, a modern enduro rig handles legit DH just as well as an old DH bike.
  • + 1
 Most of the guys on the Giant Enduro team were riding Trances with a 160mm fork up front until recently i believe.
  • + 2
 That trail was pretty mild. Last I remember, his Reign was built as more of a dirt jumper so probably picked the Trance for a more "pedally" trail. Reigns are badass, but a built Trance isn't far behind.
  • + 2
 As an ambassador rider for Giant myself, I can say that for more freeride type riding, you would most definitely want to go with a Reign over a Trance as they are simply built for different purposes. The Trance Advanced has been my personal bike of choice as I mostly do regular to aggressive trail riding with a little bit of freeride and DH thrown in here and there. The nice thing about either bike is with a few part swaps you can make the Trance more aggressive to take bigger hits over stock or make the Reign less aggressive and more trail friendly with a shock or gear swap. Hope this helps.
  • + 1
 @DHFX: Yeaa just about to sell my Trance Sx that’s fully built up seeing as I’ve reached all its limits.. absolutely LOvE my Trance for most variant types of riding up or down, but now I want More bike occasionally so I’m gonna get the new Reign SX throw some sick wheels on nice shiny Chromag parts & go just a bit further across a broader spectrum of riding from Santa Cruz to Tahoe! I think they pedal pretty dang close in the end~~ Shredd on whatever you so choose! €^;
  • + 0
 Yep a Reign will never climb or sprint on the flat like a Trance. That's why the put lock-outs on them.

90% of people are overbiked.
  • + 5
 Hands up if you're overbiked.
  • + 0
 @DHFX I'm still not familiar with the concept of freeride and aggresive trail.. Freeride meaning rampage or whistler? Aggressive trail meaning lots of uppy downy or black diamonds?

@Jaybirdy I like the wheels on that GMC/Chevy

@jclnv Definitely. I see many people on the trails and on youtube with bikes that have wayyyyy more travel than necessary. And at their level of riding, they could easily do everything on an entry level hardtail.
  • + 2
 @Kimura: I’m going to laugh at the GMC/Chevy bit.. but better safe then sorry for most of those inexperienced people with full suspension bikes over hard tails that would straight Break most people who only ride once or twice a week and just want to get out and try some stuff that they would NEVER be able to do normally without a hard ass lurking curve on a hard tail.. sry “die hard” hard tailer’s but most people in our day an age will never get past the steps you did to be that cool, not hatin but wake up~ I see People have a hard time even with 140-160 slack bikes rolling over roots and rocks on flat ground! Technology helps broaden a sport that most could never dream of even trying! Keep it in perspective
  • + 1
 @Jaybirdy: Yea I understand. Im just envying those people XD
  • + 2
 @Kimura Its like this: if you could only get one bike, you get a Giant Reign. If you can get 2 bikes, you get a Giant Trance and a DH/Freeride bike of your choice.

The Trance can handle everything that Reign can, just albeit slower. However, when you are stuck to riding your local trails that you have done a hundred times, that may not always have the longest downhill sections, Trance is more fun because its easier to find new lines due to its lighter weight that lets you bhop it and boost jumps easier.

Reign at bike parks is going to be better than the Trance, but a true DH bike is a step above the Reign in terms of inspiring confidence to hit the bigger stuff.
  • + 1
 @phops: What if theres a good amount of climbing and the downhill stuff can be pretty gnarly?
  • + 1
 @Kimura..I own a 2017 Trance Advanced and it will handle everything any current "Enduro" rig is expected to do..
..My rig has Fox 36 170mm and it has made a big difference in the stability, monster truck ability of the bike.
Very Capable and Nimble bike..
  • + 4
 Yes please! Looking forward to some Remi & Reece collaboration videos!
  • + 3
 Good news! Great company and awesome customer service. Good luck guys!
  • + 1
 Great video! I waited and waited and waited for the signature Wallace pedal flip....sadly it never came
  • + 1
 I was hoping for a pic of the cheeseburger!!! You be slacking Ronnie!!!
  • + 1
 Bang a gong, suck my dong, get it on!
  • + 1
 So glad I put the black fork on the same frame
  • + 1
 Who’s on Ellsworth then?
  • + 1
 A fine way to start a day. Awesome song choice too!
  • + 2
 I love T-Rex, so I'm stoked to hear one of their songs in an mtb video. However that is one of my least favorite tracks of theirs. Maybe just because its one of their radio hits and I've heard it a million times.
  • + 1
 Is that the roller coaster on Boogieman that he hucks at 0:55?
  • + 0
 I would love to see Intense Factory Racing with DVO, the ultimate so-Cal team
And I love my Topaz…on my Intense
  • + 1
 Nice edit Reece! Your bike looks SICK!
  • + 1
 So DVO are doing a metric/trunnion mount then?
  • + 1
 Yeah, they've been offering metric for a few months now
  • + 1
 That suspension sounded great - nice work boys!
  • + 0
 I hope they can give me a run for money too. I don't ride good but I'm a very thankful rider.
  • + 1
 O ya very nice !!
  • + 0
 If the fork matched the rest of the bike better it would be more rad
  • + 1
 It does. The DVO green of the fork matches the deep green color of the frame. At least on my screen they do.
  • + 1
 That bike looks badass.
  • + 1
 Porn bike
  • + 1
 Squamish?
