DVO Welcomes Reece Wallace - Video

Reece's Giant Trance kitted with DVO Diamond Boost fork and Topaz T3 Air rear shock
DVO Suspension is proud to sign Reece Wallace to the team.
We always welcome the opportunity to work with top level athletes who promote passion and desire for the sport. The fortitude Reece has to push limits and inspire fellow riders directly reflects the values and goals of DVO.
Along with providing top level content, Reece will also be helping us on the development side to make the experience of our products the best it can be. We genuinely feel that he will be an amazing addition to the DVO family.
Welcome to DVO, Reece.
— DVO Suspension
78 Comments
Even more than the reign as my username suggests.
I've got a great example of I9, a front hub which can't take a rotor because they got the mount pissed! I've been searching for a 24" 32 hole rim so that I can use it on my jump bike but 24" is more dead than 26".
They say a beefed up trance will never be able to do what a reign does.. opinions please
90% of people are overbiked.
@Jaybirdy I like the wheels on that GMC/Chevy
@jclnv Definitely. I see many people on the trails and on youtube with bikes that have wayyyyy more travel than necessary. And at their level of riding, they could easily do everything on an entry level hardtail.
The Trance can handle everything that Reign can, just albeit slower. However, when you are stuck to riding your local trails that you have done a hundred times, that may not always have the longest downhill sections, Trance is more fun because its easier to find new lines due to its lighter weight that lets you bhop it and boost jumps easier.
Reign at bike parks is going to be better than the Trance, but a true DH bike is a step above the Reign in terms of inspiring confidence to hit the bigger stuff.
..My rig has Fox 36 170mm and it has made a big difference in the stability, monster truck ability of the bike.
Very Capable and Nimble bike..
And I love my Topaz…on my Intense
