DVO Welcomes Reece Wallace - Video

DVO Suspension is proud to sign Reece Wallace to the team.We always welcome the opportunity to work with top level athletes who promote passion and desire for the sport. The fortitude Reece has to push limits and inspire fellow riders directly reflects the values and goals of DVO.Along with providing top level content, Reece will also be helping us on the development side to make the experience of our products the best it can be. We genuinely feel that he will be an amazing addition to the DVO family.Welcome to DVO, Reece.