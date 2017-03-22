DVO’s New Onyx and Beryl Forks Aim to Lower the Price on High Performance - Taipei Cycle Show





The Onyx DC

DVO hit the scene a few years back with a few, high-end offerings. While the company has consistently expanded its line, to include rear shocks and trail forks, one thing has remained constant: The stuff isn't cheap. The company makes no pretense about its goals--they're focused on serving the high end. That said, they've also heard from a lot of riders who are asking for a high performance fork that won't break the bank. Their response? A few new forks for 2017 that, while still a long ways off from qualifying as "budget" gear, promise to pack much of the same performance as DVO's top-tier offerings, at a more bearable price point.



First up is this new DH fork--the eight-inch (203 millimeter) travel Onyx Dual Crown. What you see here is pretty close to what DVO plans to release in July. "Basically, it's a big Diamond," explains DVO's president, Bryson Martin. To wit, the Onyx features the same compression bladder cartage design that lurks inside the company's Diamond enduro fork. The Onyx isn't lacking for tuning options: There's both high and low-speed compression damping, rebound damping, air-volume adjust and OTT, the company's "Off the Top" adjuster, which lets you increase or decrease the fork's suppleness in the early part of its stroke.











What'll it cost? At this point, DVO is expecting the Onyx DC to sell for $1,700 USD--comparable to what you'd pay for a RockShox Boxxer World Cup, so, no, it ain't inexpensive, but it is about a $500 drop in price from the Emerald. Riders who already own an Emerald (the company's original inverted DH fork), can also drop the same damper inside their existing Emerald. The Onyx will play nice with 27.5 wheels and has enough clearance to accommodate tires up to three inches wide.







The Beryl

The Beryl (that's short for Beryllium) is DVO's take on a more wallet-friendly enduro/all-mountain fork. The Beryl is available in both 27.5 and 29-inch versions and packs as much as 170 millimeters of travel. It's basically a Diamond, minus a few external adjusters. The Beryl shares the top-level fork's crown, lowers and 35-millimeter, tapered, alloy stanchions. The Beryl, however, features a simpler damper design, called D2. It's still a compression bladder, but you'll find a simpler three-position, low-speed compression damping adjuster on top of the fork leg.



Naturally you can also play with the rebound damping and air pressure, but that's the extent of what you can tweak without diving into the fork itself. The Beryl, for instance, eschews the Diamond's external OTT adjuster, so if you want to tweak the fork's initial stroke characteristics, you'll need to dig into the fork to get the job done. While the Beryl will work with DVO's 15-mm quick-release lever, it comes stock with a thru bolt axle. The Beryl actually weighs a hair less than the Diamond (2080 grams/4.58 pounds).



