DVO’s New Onyx and Beryl Forks Aim to Lower the Price on High Performance - Taipei Cycle Show

Mar 22, 2017
by Vernon Felton  
2017 Taipei Cycle Show

DVO Onyx Fork DVO Beryl Fork
The Onyx DC
DVO hit the scene a few years back with a few, high-end offerings. While the company has consistently expanded its line, to include rear shocks and trail forks, one thing has remained constant: The stuff isn't cheap. The company makes no pretense about its goals--they're focused on serving the high end. That said, they've also heard from a lot of riders who are asking for a high performance fork that won't break the bank. Their response? A few new forks for 2017 that, while still a long ways off from qualifying as "budget" gear, promise to pack much of the same performance as DVO's top-tier offerings, at a more bearable price point.

First up is this new DH fork--the eight-inch (203 millimeter) travel Onyx Dual Crown. What you see here is pretty close to what DVO plans to release in July. "Basically, it's a big Diamond," explains DVO's president, Bryson Martin. To wit, the Onyx features the same compression bladder cartage design that lurks inside the company's Diamond enduro fork. The Onyx isn't lacking for tuning options: There's both high and low-speed compression damping, rebound damping, air-volume adjust and OTT, the company's "Off the Top" adjuster, which lets you increase or decrease the fork's suppleness in the early part of its stroke.


DVO Onyx Fork DVO Beryl Fork
DVO Onyx Fork DVO Beryl Fork

What'll it cost? At this point, DVO is expecting the Onyx DC to sell for $1,700 USD--comparable to what you'd pay for a RockShox Boxxer World Cup, so, no, it ain't inexpensive, but it is about a $500 drop in price from the Emerald. Riders who already own an Emerald (the company's original inverted DH fork), can also drop the same damper inside their existing Emerald. The Onyx will play nice with 27.5 wheels and has enough clearance to accommodate tires up to three inches wide.

DVO Onyx Fork DVO Beryl Fork

The Beryl
The Beryl (that's short for Beryllium) is DVO's take on a more wallet-friendly enduro/all-mountain fork. The Beryl is available in both 27.5 and 29-inch versions and packs as much as 170 millimeters of travel. It's basically a Diamond, minus a few external adjusters. The Beryl shares the top-level fork's crown, lowers and 35-millimeter, tapered, alloy stanchions. The Beryl, however, features a simpler damper design, called D2. It's still a compression bladder, but you'll find a simpler three-position, low-speed compression damping adjuster on top of the fork leg.

Naturally you can also play with the rebound damping and air pressure, but that's the extent of what you can tweak without diving into the fork itself. The Beryl, for instance, eschews the Diamond's external OTT adjuster, so if you want to tweak the fork's initial stroke characteristics, you'll need to dig into the fork to get the job done. While the Beryl will work with DVO's 15-mm quick-release lever, it comes stock with a thru bolt axle. The Beryl actually weighs a hair less than the Diamond (2080 grams/4.58 pounds).

DVO Onyx Fork DVO Beryl Fork
DVO Onyx Fork DVO Beryl Fork

"The Beryl is, for all intents and purposes, a Diamond," explains Martin. "We just broke down the costs on the Diamond fork--took a look at what each feature actually cost us to make--and then said, 'How can we cut out the most expensive parts of the building process without actually compromising performance at all?' We actually sent the Beryl to a lot of our sponsored riders and they kept asking, 'So, what is different about this fork? It feels just like my Diamond," says Martin. "And it should--it's really almost the same fork."

There is, of course, one substantial difference between the two models. The Beryl will sell for $750 (USD) when it hits the streets during the late summer. That 's about $250 less than the Diamond. Or to put that in context, the Beryl will compete, head to head, with both the Fox 34 Float Grip and RockShox Yari.

54 Comments

  • + 44
 Why have they named their new trail fork after an old woman? Not the most rock n roll of names. Are they going to be making a new rear shock called Gary?
  • + 7
 I literally lol'd at this. Beryl is my Nana's name!
  • + 1
 My thoughts exactly. I prefer Iain.
  • + 19
 Beryl is also a precious stone and it coincides with the other names of the other forks.
  • + 2
 @JesseE: I didn't know lol was a verb
  • + 1
 That's because B.M is a misogynist.
  • + 10
 Judy was already taken
  • + 1
 @JesseE: my great grandmothers name was beryl hahaha
  • + 2
 @seismicninja: yeah I understand that but its going to be a difficult thing to sell with name like that.
  • + 2
 Because it makes sense. All their components are named after gems. Beryl is another type of gem, like diamond. And here's another interesting tidbit. It comes in various forms. Pure Beryl is colorless, but due to different impurities can take on many different forms. The deep green varietal, is Emerald, a precious gem and the name of their other downhill fork. Heliodor is the greenish-yellow variety. Aquamarine is the greenish-blue variety. Morganite is pink. There's a golden varietal simply called golden Beryl. There is an extremely rare varietal that is deep red and is known as Red Beryl or Bixbite.
  • + 2
 Gordon
  • + 9
 I'm waiting for the next product cycle - I want to ride a Mavis up front and a Doris out back. My good that would be fun...
  • + 4
 @BaeckerX1: Again your sort of missing the point. Whilst your Beryl facts are nightly educational it doesn't change the fact that the Beryl most people are aware of is a woman in her mid 70's with silver hair.
  • + 1
 @BaeckerX1: dude, thank you
  • + 1
 @jaycubzz: Are we related? My nana, known as "GG" to her great grandkids has about 20 great grand children!
  • + 1
 @slimboyjim: Just got straight to the DVO NANA
  • + 3
 @philblue: True, but on naming day, they were too stoned and couldn't think of any other precious stones, so that's what we are left with. You'd think we'd get a Ruby or a Sapphire before Beryl, but oh well. Ha.
  • + 1
 @Husker2112: Oh yeah. Feel free to use that. You can also write "Lolled"
  • + 1
 @brysonmartinjr: If you really wanted to get geeky with the naming, you could have done Carbon, since that's the base of Diamond. Diamond is sort of refined carbon, like the Diamond is sort of a refined version of the Beryl fork. However, DVO Carbon would have sounded kinda weird huh? Razz
  • + 1
 @philblue: Also, in the US we don't have many old ladies named Beryl. That's more of a Brit thing. Smile
  • + 1
 @BaeckerX1: Beat me to it here's a bit more:

Beryllium is a chemical element with symbol Be and atomic number 4. It is a relatively rare element in the universe, usually occurring as a product of the spallation of larger atomic nuclei that have collided with cosmic rays. Within the cores of stars beryllium is depleted as it is fused and creates larger elements. It is a divalent element which occurs naturally only in combination with other elements in minerals. Notable gemstones which contain beryllium include beryl (aquamarine, emerald) and chrysoberyl. As a free element it is a steel-gray, strong, lightweight and brittle alkaline earth metal.
  • + 6
 $750 for a good enduro fork? Alright I can dig
$1700 for a "lower" end DH fork? Holy Hell.
That being said, I bet that fork is amazing, just out of my price range
Love you DVO Wink
  • + 1
 That's only retail. Wait until next year when it goes on sale for $600
  • + 4
 Who said it was a low end Dh fork?
  • + 1
 @brysonmartinjr: Will there be any 180mm SC forks for us long-travel folks?
Cheers for my suspension setup.
  • + 1
 @brysonmartinjr:
Actually, i can see where the guy is coming from with that impression. The article doesn´t do a good job of clarifying why this new fork is in the lineup, except for "it´s cheaper".
Now i get that this doesn´t mean it´s a "cheaper" fork. But the thing is, it isn´t mentioned whether it´ll slot in the lineup alongside the Emerald or if it´s a replacement. Only that it´s supposed to be "cheaper".
So if it´ll sit alongside the Emerald, what is the difference except for (probably) weight, price and upside down design? Because many people will only see price as a reasonable argument and many will forego the upside down advantage in favor of lighter weight.
So all people get from this artticle is "new cheap fork from DVO".
I like the new offerings though. The Emerald isn´t really appealling to me personally (weight and price), whilst the new fork seems really promising.
  • + 2
 @dadebrown: Check you the interview Bryson did with VitalMTB not too long ago. He hinted about a 180mm SC fork in the works
  • + 3
 @dadebrown: the onyx will also be available in a 180mm single crown version. That'll be out around the same time as the dual crown.
  • + 1
 @brysonmartinjr: YAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
  • + 1
 @Loki87: yeah it may give that impression on a quick glance. What they really mean is the emerald was more expensive when it came out because of the high manufacturing costs on features that have never been done before. (Carbon torsion arch etc..) The onyx follows suite a bit more with "standards" for long travel suspension. We basically made a big diamond. Therefore, it has a lower sticker price than the emerald initially did. It's about as far away from a "low end" fork as you can get, it'll be badass in every way! The emerald will get some upgrades internally and continue to be in our product line. Giving people the option to go inverted or convential doesn't sound like a bad thing to us. Cheers
  • + 1
 Only Dentists pay full retail.
  • + 5
 DVO, please promise me you won't produce a "Jagger" or "Richards" fork.
A fork named after those two stones would be quite ugly and most certainly noisy.
  • + 1
 But if they did, those forks would run forever no matter how abused and haggard they may get.
  • + 2
 I am confused as to the Onxy and Emerald overlap. They are nearly the same price, but with a different damper, which apparently can be retrofited to the Emerald. Is the new damper better than the Emeralds damper? Are the service intervals the same. I will say the Emerald has incredibly long service intervals. I pulled mine apart to rebuild everything after a full season and it looked brand new inside, oil was perfectly clear. I ended up leaving the seals and just putting new oil in, since I had it apart, something I have never done before.
  • + 1
 From what I can tell the only differences are upright vs inverted as the Emerald is getting the same damper later this year and older generations can be upgraded. I'm curious why someone would go with one over the other? @brysonmartinjr
  • + 2
 'How can we cut out the most expensive parts of the building process without actually compromising performance at all?' We actually sent the Beryl to a lot of our sponsored riders and they kept asking, 'So, what is different about this fork? It feels just like my Diamond," says Martin. "And it should--it's really almost the same fork."

This part is almost the same as the story behind new FOX 36 with GRIP damper. Adjustment looks exactly the same. Just saying, it is not a conspiracy theory
  • + 2
 So are they saying the Diamond is essentially the same but just overpriced?
I'm all for relatively cheaper forks with a couple fewer adjustment options, I'm not a pro racer so keeping things simple suits me.
  • + 1
 Not to pick on the company itself, but I always wonder how a company like DVO makes money. I see a few forks around (~5 or so) a year, but they must be expensive to manufacture, yes? And it seems like they might not have the benefits of economies of scale at this point. I think they are doing good things, and the question would be the same for other boutique brands - DVO just seems to have managed to make a go of it for a number of years now.
  • + 1
 I hope the Beryl is lighter than the Diamond. I love the performance of the Diamond, so that's great news that this new one feels about as good as that.
  • - 1
 Holy hell, talk about throwing a marketing strategy completely out the window. DVO launched as a ultra high end performance brand. Differentiated from the big players, superior performance, comfortably in the premium niche. To now offer the same performance in a lower price point that is right in the mix of the current payers is so incredibly risky. This has the potential to go down as a business case in Marketing 101 under the "what not to do" section.
  • + 1
 What? We have one slightly lower priced fork in our product line that's still relatively expensive. Take a look in any of the "other companies" catalog and see the mess of extremely cheap products they make. We make 1 fork that's slightly cheaper and we're throwing a marketing strategy out the window? University of YouTube seems to have taught you well..
  • + 2
 Thanks DVO for hear us (costumers) about the over price market. I wish the best for your future !
  • + 1
 I'm curious what the advantages and disadvantages are between an Emerald and an Onyx since they'll have the same damper? Both look like awesome forks.
  • + 2
 I'm drooling to get my hands on that onyx, I hope it has the ability of rock ride instead of rock slide ... I need friends
  • + 3
 Whats next, the Margaret??
  • + 1
 Nah doris
  • + 2
 Still waiting on a 12" inverted fork to rival the Risse Bigfoot. Probably be waiting awhile longer.
  • + 2
 Lawsuit over the Onyx name in 3..2..1...
  • + 6
 i doubt onyx hubs gives a rats ass. those guys seem too chill to care
  • + 2
 Well its not a bike hub, and i am sure there legal department figured this out before they named the fork. If they released a hub called onyx then were talking lawsuit. This is also the naming of a product not a company.
  • + 1
 DT could sue Onyx as DT had Onyx hubs.... just sayin
  • - 1
 They should have called it "Barium" to commemorate brave men and women who devote their lives to unequal fight against Chemtrail geo-engineering.
  • + 1
 Coil please
  • + 1
 That Onyx tho...

Post a Comment



