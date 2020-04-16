Dyedbro Announces Steve Smith Tribute Frame Protector

PRESS RELEASE: DYEDBro
May 11th, 2016 saw the passing of the Canadian riding legend, Steve Smith.
Born in Cassidy, British Columbia he has been arguably the most prolific and influential Canadian Downhill racer. A driven athlete and fierce competitor, Smith was humble and grounded off the track. He was a remarkable influence on all young and aspiring Canadian gravity racers and others around the world.It’s because of this that we created this very special frame protector, honoring his career as one of the greatest and with the intention of raising funds for the Stevie Smith Legacy foundation.
The kit is available in Black/White/Black & Red
The kit is available to order from www.dyedbro.com
from Thursday 16th April and is €39.99
. It comes in 3 colour variants of Black, White and Black/Red.
We are using the hashtag #longlivechainsaw
in addition to #dyedbroYou can show your support by pre-ordering the new
Long Live Chainsaw frame protection kit now.
