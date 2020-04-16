Dyedbro Announces Steve Smith Tribute Frame Protector

Apr 16, 2020
by DYED Bro  


PRESS RELEASE: DYEDBro

May 11th, 2016 saw the passing of the Canadian riding legend, Steve Smith.

Born in Cassidy, British Columbia he has been arguably the most prolific and influential Canadian Downhill racer. A driven athlete and fierce competitor, Smith was humble and grounded off the track. He was a remarkable influence on all young and aspiring Canadian gravity racers and others around the world.

It’s because of this that we created this very special frame protector, honoring his career as one of the greatest and with the intention of raising funds for the Stevie Smith Legacy foundation.


The kit is available in Black/White/Black & Red


#LONGLIVECHAINSAW


The kit is available to order from www.dyedbro.com from Thursday 16th April and is €39.99. It comes in 3 colour variants of Black, White and Black/Red.

We are using the hashtag #longlivechainsaw in addition to #dyedbro


You can show your support by pre-ordering the new
Long Live Chainsaw frame protection kit now.
For more information click here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Dyedbro


