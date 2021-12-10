Dyedbro Announces Anthony Napo Signature Series Frame Protectors

Press Release: Dyedbro

Anthony Napolitan is an X-Games BMX medalist and the Dew Cup champion that recently has been enjoying some off-road time on his MTB.Anthony is a BMX legend that has been running our products for a while. When he came to us with an idea for a new design we didn’t think twice and added it to our signature series! Inspired by his love for tattoo art and some of his existing tattoos we bring you this geometric design with a skull graphic on the the top tube. The series comprises an MTB protection kit and one for BMX. Both come in Black or White and are available now.