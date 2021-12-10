close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Dyedbro Announces Anthony Napo Signature Series Frame Protectors

Dec 9, 2021
by DYED Bro  

Press Release: Dyedbro


Anthony Napolitan is an X-Games BMX medalist and the Dew Cup champion that recently has been enjoying some off-road time on his MTB.

Anthony is a BMX legend that has been running our products for a while. When he came to us with an idea for a new design we didn’t think twice and added it to our signature series! Inspired by his love for tattoo art and some of his existing tattoos we bring you this geometric design with a skull graphic on the the top tube. The series comprises an MTB protection kit and one for BMX. Both come in Black or White and are available now.

Anthony Napo

by DYEDbro
Views: 96    Faves: 0    Comments: 0







Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Dyedbro Anthony Napolitan


Must Read This Week
Mountain Biker in Spain Shot After Being Mistaken for a Rabbit
80693 views
First Look: 2022 Canyon Torque - Options For Almost Everyone
61069 views
Field Test: 2022 Santa Cruz Blur TR - The Cruz Missile
57708 views
Interview: Walt Wehner Designed A 36" Tire & Doesn't Think They'll Catch On
52377 views
Field Test Review: 2022 Trek Top Fuel - Same Name, Different Bike
52314 views
Road Cycling Digest: A Wheel-Destroying Parrot, Tech Through Time, Match Fixing & More
45547 views
Field Test: 2022 Rocky Mountain Element - Radical Geometry Meets Low Weight
41398 views
Jackson Goldstone Earns Red Bull Helmet
39614 views

6 Comments

  • 3 0
 These are pretty rad.
  • 1 0
 pretty expensive? ordered the wrong one and it would have cost 300 dollars to return it.
  • 1 0
 Napo is a legend! Stoked with this collab!
  • 1 0
 White MTB version for me I think.
  • 1 0
 When will they change their name to DyedO?
  • 1 0
 F*ck this is sweet as.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008824
Mobile Version of Website